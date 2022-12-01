ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
104.3 WOW Country

Is Idaho One of the Least Wealthy States in America?

Is Idaho one of the richest (or poorest) states in the country? What do you think? If you’re thinking what I thought, you’re probably thinking Idaho isn’t necessarily the richest, but also, we’re probably somewhere in the middle compared to every other state — not the poorest either.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

The Minimum Wage In Idaho Every Year Since 1938

What was your first job ever? I'm not talking about that random job you picked up on a random summer for money under the table either, I'm talking about your first actual job. The one where you had to fill out all of that paperwork and list your "accomplishments." Some...
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Is The Cheapest Tax on Gas Really in Idaho?

I don't know about you but I am relieved that we aren't dealing with high gas prices like we saw earlier this year. This begs the question though, how well does Idaho actually have it when it comes to gas prices? Rather, where does Idaho rank in terms of gas tax compared to our neighboring states? I'll be honest with you - I rarely think about how much in taxes I am paying for my gas when I'm at the pump. I'm one of those people who pay a flat $20 every time I stop at the pump. So, what are Idaho and its neighboring states charging for the gas tax?
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

How did the “Treasure Valley” Get it’s Name?

The area is not a place where pirates roamed or where massive treasures have been uncovered so why is it called the Treasure Valley?. First lets get straight what area specifically we are talking about here. According to Wikipedia, it is where the Payette, Boise, Weiser, Malheur, Owyhee, and Burnt rivers drain into the Snake River. It includes all the lowland areas from Vale in rural eastern Oregon to Boise, and is the most populated area in Idaho. Currently, roughly 40 percent of Idaho’s population lives in the Treasure Valley.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Are Idaho Shoppers Stealing And Not Realizing It?

Look, I get it - Idaho doesn't need more "rules". I'm the last person who wants extra things to remember and to be the one who breaks the "tradition" of the way things have been done for so long. However, I was recently made aware of a disagreement between a couple and it begs a serious question...
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Who is Idaho’s Most Notorious Criminal?

For decades Boise Idaho housed some of the most violent, vicious, and downright scary criminals in the country. Horrific humans came from all over the world to serve their time at the Old Penitentiary. Who do you think Idaho's worst has been?. Readers Digest Idaho's most notorious criminal was James...
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Why It’s Time For The National Media To Get Out of Idaho

You can pick your favorite or not-so-favorite national media outlet that will tell you they're giving you the latest. They tell us they want to help authorities find out who is responsible for the murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin. However, the national media, like local media, is not in the public service; they're in what's in it for the business. The American public is fixated on these horrific murders; otherwise, the media 'Freak Show' would've moved on to the next town.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho Has Some Of The Best College Cities & Towns In The Country

Where does Idaho rank when it comes to the 2023's Best College Towns & Cities?. Well, our friends at WalletHub just released their list of Best 2023's Best College Towns & Cities, and here's how they determined the rankings "In order to determine the best college towns and cities in America, WalletHub examined 415 cities of varying sizes across three key dimensions: 1) Wallet Friendliness, 2) Social Environment and 3) Academic & Economic Opportunities."
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

The Latest Updates on The Missing Children in Idaho

No parent should ever be in the dark as to where their children are. Ever. Unfortunately, there are millions of cases of parents reporting their children missing. According to MissingKids.org, the toll-free number for missing children (1-800-THE-LOST) has received over 5 million calls in the last 37 years. To add to the horror, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children reports that "1 in 6 of the more than 25,000 cases of children reported missing to NCMEC in 2021 who had run away were likely victims of child sex trafficking."
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Major Winter Storm Approaching Idaho; 6 Experts Weigh In on Snowfall in Boise

The National Weather Service in Boise has been tweeting about a "significant winter storm" forecasted to impact our region. When we were younger, that type of verbiage led us to try all the "Snow Day" superstitions. Wear your PJs inside out. Stick a spoon under your pillow. You name it, we tried everything we could to make snow blanket the valley floor and make it nearly impossible for busses to get to our neighborhood. Should your kids be doing the same for the storm headed our way?
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

The Best Thing About Christmas in Idaho Is...

The people of Boise share their favorite things about Christmas in Idaho! What is your favorite thing about Christmas in Idaho?. Boise and the Treasure Valley's BIG Christmas Calendar 2022. Many events are returning for the first time since 2019! Check out all the holiday fun you have to look...
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho’s Adorable 6-Year-Old Snowboarding Boise Girl Goes Viral

Kids are amazing and some are able to show off some incredible skills. At a young age this little snowboarder is better than most adults. This Boise born 6-year-old cutie has stolen the hearts of many on TikTok since she was just a year old with her impressive snowboarding skills all while singing going down the slopes. The video now has nearly 3 million views.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Santa’s Time In Idaho Cities Calculated Down To The Millisecond

Santa Claus is magical and can do anything. Christopher freakin’ Cringle, the face of Christmas will be embarking on his annual journey of delivering toys to children across the globe on December 25th. But how in the world does Santa actually have time to deliver toys to kids all over the world in one night? Of course, we know the answer is magic but I got curious as to how long it would actually take Santa to make the trip.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Can You Guess Idaho’s Crazy World Record?

Before we get to the big one, we can't talk about Guinness World Records without talking first about Idahoan David Rush. According to his David Rush 4 STEM website he, "is one of the most prolific Guinness World Records title holders on the planet and his records have been viewed and heard over 100 million times. He is an author, speaker, entertainer, MC, and technology industry veteran at Cradlepoint the industry leader in cloud-delivered 4G and 5G network solutions. He has an electrical engineering degree from MIT, an MBA from Boise State."
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

5 Best Tips for Stopping Idaho’s Porch Pirates! Keep Your Packages Safe

We’ve made it through Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but the gift-buying season is just getting started folks. You might still be receiving packages from those two days, but even after Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, we’re just now entering the most popular time of the year for online purchases, as many are only beginning their Christmas shopping... and most of that is happening online.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

104.3 WOW Country

Boise, ID
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy