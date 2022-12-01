Read full article on original website
Is Idaho One of the Least Wealthy States in America?
Is Idaho one of the richest (or poorest) states in the country? What do you think? If you’re thinking what I thought, you’re probably thinking Idaho isn’t necessarily the richest, but also, we’re probably somewhere in the middle compared to every other state — not the poorest either.
Idaho Was One of the First Areas in U.S. Inhabited by Humans
Idaho has some rich history. The famous Louis and Clark Oregon Trail runs right through the state. The gem state is sprinkled with ghost towns that once were bustling communities during the gold rush. Did you know that Idaho is one of the first areas of land inhabited in the U.S.?
The Minimum Wage In Idaho Every Year Since 1938
What was your first job ever? I'm not talking about that random job you picked up on a random summer for money under the table either, I'm talking about your first actual job. The one where you had to fill out all of that paperwork and list your "accomplishments." Some...
Is The Cheapest Tax on Gas Really in Idaho?
I don't know about you but I am relieved that we aren't dealing with high gas prices like we saw earlier this year. This begs the question though, how well does Idaho actually have it when it comes to gas prices? Rather, where does Idaho rank in terms of gas tax compared to our neighboring states? I'll be honest with you - I rarely think about how much in taxes I am paying for my gas when I'm at the pump. I'm one of those people who pay a flat $20 every time I stop at the pump. So, what are Idaho and its neighboring states charging for the gas tax?
How did the “Treasure Valley” Get it’s Name?
The area is not a place where pirates roamed or where massive treasures have been uncovered so why is it called the Treasure Valley?. First lets get straight what area specifically we are talking about here. According to Wikipedia, it is where the Payette, Boise, Weiser, Malheur, Owyhee, and Burnt rivers drain into the Snake River. It includes all the lowland areas from Vale in rural eastern Oregon to Boise, and is the most populated area in Idaho. Currently, roughly 40 percent of Idaho’s population lives in the Treasure Valley.
Most “Worth Visiting” Restaurant in Meridian Ranked Best in America?
Idaho is home to an incredible number of amazing restaurants, many of which are located in Boise, at least according to the national lists we’ve seen. However, this time there’s a locally owned restaurant in Meridian making the lists!. A recent article from Lovefood shares restaurants in each...
Are Idaho Shoppers Stealing And Not Realizing It?
Look, I get it - Idaho doesn't need more "rules". I'm the last person who wants extra things to remember and to be the one who breaks the "tradition" of the way things have been done for so long. However, I was recently made aware of a disagreement between a couple and it begs a serious question...
Who is Idaho’s Most Notorious Criminal?
For decades Boise Idaho housed some of the most violent, vicious, and downright scary criminals in the country. Horrific humans came from all over the world to serve their time at the Old Penitentiary. Who do you think Idaho's worst has been?. Readers Digest Idaho's most notorious criminal was James...
Why It’s Time For The National Media To Get Out of Idaho
You can pick your favorite or not-so-favorite national media outlet that will tell you they're giving you the latest. They tell us they want to help authorities find out who is responsible for the murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin. However, the national media, like local media, is not in the public service; they're in what's in it for the business. The American public is fixated on these horrific murders; otherwise, the media 'Freak Show' would've moved on to the next town.
Idaho Has Some Of The Best College Cities & Towns In The Country
Where does Idaho rank when it comes to the 2023's Best College Towns & Cities?. Well, our friends at WalletHub just released their list of Best 2023's Best College Towns & Cities, and here's how they determined the rankings "In order to determine the best college towns and cities in America, WalletHub examined 415 cities of varying sizes across three key dimensions: 1) Wallet Friendliness, 2) Social Environment and 3) Academic & Economic Opportunities."
The Latest Updates on The Missing Children in Idaho
No parent should ever be in the dark as to where their children are. Ever. Unfortunately, there are millions of cases of parents reporting their children missing. According to MissingKids.org, the toll-free number for missing children (1-800-THE-LOST) has received over 5 million calls in the last 37 years. To add to the horror, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children reports that "1 in 6 of the more than 25,000 cases of children reported missing to NCMEC in 2021 who had run away were likely victims of child sex trafficking."
After 170 Years, Idaho’s Oldest Building is Still Standing Proud
History is fascinating and Idaho has some interesting history and some incredible historic buildings. How much do you know about Idaho's oldest building? This gorgeous work of art and work of faith is still proudly standing in Northern Idaho and has quite the stories to tell. The Mission of the...
Major Winter Storm Approaching Idaho; 6 Experts Weigh In on Snowfall in Boise
The National Weather Service in Boise has been tweeting about a "significant winter storm" forecasted to impact our region. When we were younger, that type of verbiage led us to try all the "Snow Day" superstitions. Wear your PJs inside out. Stick a spoon under your pillow. You name it, we tried everything we could to make snow blanket the valley floor and make it nearly impossible for busses to get to our neighborhood. Should your kids be doing the same for the storm headed our way?
The Best Thing About Christmas in Idaho Is...
The people of Boise share their favorite things about Christmas in Idaho! What is your favorite thing about Christmas in Idaho?. Boise and the Treasure Valley's BIG Christmas Calendar 2022. Many events are returning for the first time since 2019! Check out all the holiday fun you have to look...
Idaho’s Adorable 6-Year-Old Snowboarding Boise Girl Goes Viral
Kids are amazing and some are able to show off some incredible skills. At a young age this little snowboarder is better than most adults. This Boise born 6-year-old cutie has stolen the hearts of many on TikTok since she was just a year old with her impressive snowboarding skills all while singing going down the slopes. The video now has nearly 3 million views.
Santa’s Time In Idaho Cities Calculated Down To The Millisecond
Santa Claus is magical and can do anything. Christopher freakin’ Cringle, the face of Christmas will be embarking on his annual journey of delivering toys to children across the globe on December 25th. But how in the world does Santa actually have time to deliver toys to kids all over the world in one night? Of course, we know the answer is magic but I got curious as to how long it would actually take Santa to make the trip.
Is It Actually Legal to Tip Your Mail Carriers In and Around Boise?
This time of year, there's no one more important than the mail carriers and delivery drivers who safely bring those online purchases to your home. You want to show your gratitude, but is it illegal to tip these folks?. We did some digging into the claims that you can't tip...
Can You Guess Idaho’s Crazy World Record?
Before we get to the big one, we can't talk about Guinness World Records without talking first about Idahoan David Rush. According to his David Rush 4 STEM website he, "is one of the most prolific Guinness World Records title holders on the planet and his records have been viewed and heard over 100 million times. He is an author, speaker, entertainer, MC, and technology industry veteran at Cradlepoint the industry leader in cloud-delivered 4G and 5G network solutions. He has an electrical engineering degree from MIT, an MBA from Boise State."
5 Best Tips for Stopping Idaho’s Porch Pirates! Keep Your Packages Safe
We’ve made it through Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but the gift-buying season is just getting started folks. You might still be receiving packages from those two days, but even after Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, we’re just now entering the most popular time of the year for online purchases, as many are only beginning their Christmas shopping... and most of that is happening online.
Electrifying Video Shows Idaho State Police Tasing Man on Road
It's tough to do anything these days without it being caught on camera. Whether you're doing something and intentionally filming it to save for later or post--or perhaps you're doing something and someone else is watching and filming...somehow, everything makes its way to the internet. A recent TikTok that has...
