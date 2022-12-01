Read full article on original website
Which FTSE stocks have provided the highest dividend?
During economic headwinds, investors look for ways to keep their investments safe. Investors usually prefer dividend stocks as they tend to provide a stable source of income from investments. Inflation levels in the UK have already breached the 11% mark, and if the projections are to be believed, it will...
Oil prices fall after data raises U.S. Fed interest rate worries
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices pared gains on Monday, following U.S. stock markets lower, after U.S. service sector data raised worries that the Federal Reserve could continue its aggressive policy tightening path. Brent crude futures were down 56 cents at $85.01 a barrel by 11:23 a.m. EST (1623 GMT)....
Kalkine | How many people in Australia smoke cigarettes?
Young people were less likely to be current daily smokers than in 2011-12. Figures from a new survey show the facts behind smoking in Australia.
Will the Fed 'raise and hold' rates? Traders bet they will not
Dec 5 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve policymakers have all but promised to dial down the pace of their interest rate hikes next week, and over coming months feel their way to a policy rate high enough to push down on inflation, but not so high as to crash the economy.
Kalkine Media explores 5 TSX healthcare stocks to watch in Q4
Neighbourly Pharmacy’s revenue in Q3 FY 2023 was at C$ 178.87 million. In Q3 2022, dentalcorp Holdings’ revenue was noted at C$ 61.9 million. Avricore Health’s gross profit was at C$ 215,961 in Q3 2022. With COVID-19 easing away, there are gradual changes experienced by the healthcare...
Black Canyon’s (ASX:BCA) manganese sulphate crystallisation testwork from Flanagan yields >99% purity
Black Canyon Limited has received highly encouraging results from initial sighter test work conducted on manganese oxide samples from Flanagan Bore. As per BCA, this confirms the potential to produce High-Purity Manganese Sulphate Monohydrate (HPMSM) suitable for the battery manufacturing industry. The sighter result show the suitability of manganese oxide ores to generate ‘downstream’ manganese products potentially suitable for battery-related cathode active materials and agricultural applications.
WRAPUP 1-U.S. services industry perks up; factory orders jump
WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - U.S. services industry activity unexpectedly picked up in November, with employment rebounding, offering more evidence of underlying momentum in the economy as it braces for an anticipated recession next year. The survey from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) on Monday followed on the heels...
Gold steadies as markets hunt for clear policy signals
(Reuters) - Gold prices steadied on Tuesday after shedding more than 1% in the last session as the dollar paused its rally, but stuck to a relatively tight range as traders held off for more policy signals from the Federal Reserve. Spot gold ticked 0.2% higher to $1,771.85 per ounce...
LIVE MARKETS-STOXX dips, China boost for miners
Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. STOXX DIPS, CHINA BOOST FOR MINERS (0934 GMT) European equity markets got off to a muted start on Monday with the STOXX 600 easing just slightly in...
ASX gold stocks with good annual returns in past 12 months
Superior Resources discovered Queensland’s new future metals provinces recently. Santana Minerals has revealed the assay results of the New Rise and Shine site eclipse with earlier average grades of Mineral Resource Estimate. Askari Metals intersected a zone of average gold mineralisation of 17.41 g/tonne at the Easter Gift site...
Weak U.S. goods exports weigh on trade deficit
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. trade deficit widened sharply in October as slowing global demand and a strong dollar pushed goods exports to a seven-month low, suggesting that trade could be drag on economic growth this quarter if the trend persists.
Gold regains some ground as dollar dips
(Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Tuesday, helped by a slight pullback in the U.S. dollar, which makes the greenback-priced bullion less expensive for buyers holding other currencies. Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,775.69 per ounce as of 0224 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,787.10. The...
Papua New Guinea PM Marape urges miners to go ahead with projects
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape on Monday urged mining investors to get on with developing their resources, pushing for more downstream processing in the country and more local employment. "You must show some progress, I don't want warehousing of licenses," Marape told a conference in...
Britain's health regulator approves Pfizer/BioNTech COVID vaccine for infants
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's health regulator on Tuesday authorised the use of a version of a COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech in infants and children aged 6 months to 4 years. Whether the vaccine is eventually deployed in this age group depends on a recommendation from the UK's...
Gold scales 5-month peak as dollar dips on China reopening hopes
(Reuters) - Gold prices hit a five-month high on Monday, as the dollar edged lower after more Chinese cities relaxed COVID-19 restrictions over the weekend. Spot gold rose 0.6% to $1,809.04 per ounce by 0452 GMT, after touching its highest level since July 5 at $1,809.91 earlier. U.S. gold futures gained 0.7 to $1,821.70.
FX swap debt a $80 trillion 'blind spot' global regulator says
LONDON (Reuters) - Pension funds and other 'non-bank' financial firms have more than $80 trillion of hidden, off-balance sheet dollar debt in FX swaps, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) said. The BIS, dubbed the central bank to the world's central banks, also said in its latest quarterly report that...
Argentina targets $100 bln in offshore savings with U.S. tax deal
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Argentina's cash-strapped government will target some $100 billion in savings held in U.S. bank accounts, in an effort to tax the undeclared funds while boosting central bank reserves, part of a tax deal inked with the United States on Monday. The effort is part...
Oil prices rise after price cap on Russian crude, OPEC+ meeting
(Reuters) - Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday, after a G7 price cap on Russian seaborne oil came into force on Monday on top of a European Union embargo on imports of Russian crude by sea. Brent crude futures had risen 66 cents to $83.34 a barrel by 0108 GMT....
US stocks slip as investors weigh economic data, Fed policy
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell in midday trading on Wall Street Monday and bond yields rose as investors face a mostly quiet week that will be capped by a closely watched update on inflation. The S&P 500 fell 1.3% as of 11:36 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial...
