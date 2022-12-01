ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

chattanoogapulse.com

New Chattanooga Campaign Encourages Middle School Girls To Pursue Education, Careers In STEM

Although women fill close to half of all the jobs in the U.S. economy, they hold only 28% of jobs in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). The American Heart Association, and local sponsors Chattanooga Gas, Ragan Smith, TVFCU and Thompson Engineering strive to make significant changes to these statistics by empowering more women and girls to pursue careers in the sciences.
Madoc

Crunch Fitness Set to Open A New Location in Hixson

The Crunch Fitness brand has concluded arrangements to bring a fitness center that has room for everyone irrespective of shape, age, size, gender, or fitness level to residents and guests of Hixson. Fitness enthusiasts and folks with different fitness goals looking to stay healthy will soon begin to actualize their various fitness goals.
WTVC

Celebrate Shelter Pets Day at Mckamey Animal Center

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Savannah Shoemaker from Mckamey Animal Center talks about how December 5th is recognized as "Celebrate Shelter Pets Day"! From December 1st to the 11th, nearly all animals have their adoption fees reduced to $25!. Stay connected with Mckamey Animal Center. (423) 305-6500. ______________. Follow This N...
WDEF

Main X 24 Festival Brings Large Crowd to Chattanooga Southside

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Main X 24 Festival brought many to celebrate how Chattanooga’s Southside has grown. The festival began in 2007 by a non-profit initiative called CreateHere. It has since grown due to the work put in by businesses and residents of Main Street. Events occur up and...
Golf Digest

This neglected Seth Raynor design is finally getting the investment it deserves

For decades, Lookout Mountain Club was viewed by architecture buffs and historians as one of the country’s great renovation opportunities. Seth Raynor laid out the course in 1925 on a high, tilting property near Lookout Mountain’s northeastern flank, just outside of Chattanooga. Raynor, who came into the profession over a decade earlier as a surveyor and construction specialist helping celebrated architect C.B. Macdonald build courses like National Golf Links of America, Piping Rock and the extinct Lido Club, had by this time become one of the most active and sought-after designers in the United States. At each of his commissions, including Lookout Mountain, he used variations of the “ideal holes” Macdonald first developed at NGLA (based on original holes from the U.K.), including the Redan, Eden, Road Hole, Alps (below), etc.
WTVC

The Chattanooga Holiday Market starts this weekend

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail talks about how the Chattanooga Holiday Market has been a holiday tradition for locals and visitors wanting a special, local shopping experience. Held at the Chattanooga Convention Center for the first three weekends in December, The entire schedule of Holiday Market happenings can be found online at ChattanoogaMarket.com.
eastridgenewsonline.com

Municipal Court Docket for Dec. 6

The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, December 6. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Baylee Carter – Possession Fentanyl/For Capias, Drug Paraphernalia/For Capias. Rashawn Caslin – Unlawful Possession Firearm, Theft of Property, Criminal Impersonation, Simple Possession Marijuana.
WTVCFOX

Eastside Utility customers still frustrated with inconsistent water woes

APISON, Tenn. — Some Eastside Utility District customers are still frustrated when it comes to their monthly water bill. We spoke with one customer, Samantha Mullins two weeks ago, and right now she says nothing has changed. It makes me very angry and I feel bad for other people...
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WDEF

Body of Jasmine Pace found in Tennessee River

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — On Thursday night, News 12 received confirmation from the Chattanooga Police Department that the “human remains” found near Suck Creek Road off the Tennessee River were indeed the body of 22-year-old Jasmine Pace. The department says the Chattanooga Police Homicide Unit began its search...
eastridgenewsonline.com

HCSO Conducting Death Investigation

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after three people were found dead in Hixson. According to a press release, at about 1 p.m. on Friday deputies responded to the 1500 block of Dallas Lake Road regarding an unresponsive party. Once deputies were on scene, they...
fox5atlanta.com

Murray County school administrator charged with molesting student

MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. - An administrator of the Murray County School System is under arrest and facing charges of child molestation for an alleged relationship with an underage student. Officials say 43-year-old Dr. Rachelle Louise Terry of Chatsworth, Georgia is charged with child molestation, statutory rape, and furnishing alcohol to...

