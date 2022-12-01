Read full article on original website
chattanoogapulse.com
New Chattanooga Campaign Encourages Middle School Girls To Pursue Education, Careers In STEM
Although women fill close to half of all the jobs in the U.S. economy, they hold only 28% of jobs in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). The American Heart Association, and local sponsors Chattanooga Gas, Ragan Smith, TVFCU and Thompson Engineering strive to make significant changes to these statistics by empowering more women and girls to pursue careers in the sciences.
Crunch Fitness Set to Open A New Location in Hixson
The Crunch Fitness brand has concluded arrangements to bring a fitness center that has room for everyone irrespective of shape, age, size, gender, or fitness level to residents and guests of Hixson. Fitness enthusiasts and folks with different fitness goals looking to stay healthy will soon begin to actualize their various fitness goals.
WTVC
Celebrate Shelter Pets Day at Mckamey Animal Center
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Savannah Shoemaker from Mckamey Animal Center talks about how December 5th is recognized as "Celebrate Shelter Pets Day"! From December 1st to the 11th, nearly all animals have their adoption fees reduced to $25!. Stay connected with Mckamey Animal Center. (423) 305-6500. ______________. Follow This N...
WTVC
The McMahan Law Firm: New Chattanooga Police Department on wrecks
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Brent Burks talks about how Chattanooga Police Department on wrecks has changed. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
WDEF
Main X 24 Festival Brings Large Crowd to Chattanooga Southside
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Main X 24 Festival brought many to celebrate how Chattanooga’s Southside has grown. The festival began in 2007 by a non-profit initiative called CreateHere. It has since grown due to the work put in by businesses and residents of Main Street. Events occur up and...
Golf Digest
This neglected Seth Raynor design is finally getting the investment it deserves
For decades, Lookout Mountain Club was viewed by architecture buffs and historians as one of the country’s great renovation opportunities. Seth Raynor laid out the course in 1925 on a high, tilting property near Lookout Mountain’s northeastern flank, just outside of Chattanooga. Raynor, who came into the profession over a decade earlier as a surveyor and construction specialist helping celebrated architect C.B. Macdonald build courses like National Golf Links of America, Piping Rock and the extinct Lido Club, had by this time become one of the most active and sought-after designers in the United States. At each of his commissions, including Lookout Mountain, he used variations of the “ideal holes” Macdonald first developed at NGLA (based on original holes from the U.K.), including the Redan, Eden, Road Hole, Alps (below), etc.
‘Quiet Hero:’ Georgia elementary school nurse saves parent who was bleeding out at school
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Nurses are seen as caregivers, life savers, even angels, but Adairsville Elementary School Nurse Carla Hardy is adding ‘hero’ to her long list of titles. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Recently, Hardy was informed of a parent on...
Adults-Only Retreat in Tennessee Comes with a Breathtaking View
They're just 45 minutes from Chattanooga!
WTVC
The Chattanooga Holiday Market starts this weekend
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail talks about how the Chattanooga Holiday Market has been a holiday tradition for locals and visitors wanting a special, local shopping experience. Held at the Chattanooga Convention Center for the first three weekends in December, The entire schedule of Holiday Market happenings can be found online at ChattanoogaMarket.com.
WTVCFOX
New CPD social media coordinator fired same day as FOP shares concerns over his employment
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Thursday the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) shared concerns over the employment of the new Chattanooga Police's social media coordinator, claiming he uses "anti-police rhetoric." On the same day CPD says they fired him, but say that the fact that it was on the same day...
WTVCFOX
Go Rams! Tyner wins Tennessee state championship Saturday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After a hard-fought game Saturday, the Tyner High School Rams are the 2022 state champions in Tennessee. It's the first time the Rams have won the state title since 1997.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Dec. 6
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, December 6. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Baylee Carter – Possession Fentanyl/For Capias, Drug Paraphernalia/For Capias. Rashawn Caslin – Unlawful Possession Firearm, Theft of Property, Criminal Impersonation, Simple Possession Marijuana.
WTVCFOX
Legal feud between Hamilton County Mayor and Attorney continues, despite pushes to stop it
Hamilton County, Tenn. — Despite the Hamilton County Commission's best efforts to put the legal feud between Mayor Weston Wamp and County Attorney Rheubin Taylor on hold, it seems the County Mayor is pressing forward with his goal of removing Taylor as the county's attorney. Wednesday. November 30th, Mayor...
2.2-magnitude earthquake shakes parts of Murray County
Those in northwest Georgia might have felt a slight shake Saturday morning due to a minor earthquake....
WTVCFOX
Eastside Utility customers still frustrated with inconsistent water woes
APISON, Tenn. — Some Eastside Utility District customers are still frustrated when it comes to their monthly water bill. We spoke with one customer, Samantha Mullins two weeks ago, and right now she says nothing has changed. It makes me very angry and I feel bad for other people...
4 Great Burger Places in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WDEF
Body of Jasmine Pace found in Tennessee River
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — On Thursday night, News 12 received confirmation from the Chattanooga Police Department that the “human remains” found near Suck Creek Road off the Tennessee River were indeed the body of 22-year-old Jasmine Pace. The department says the Chattanooga Police Homicide Unit began its search...
Dalton, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Dalton. The Southeast Whitfield High School basketball team will have a game with Coahulla Creek High School on December 05, 2022, 15:00:00.
eastridgenewsonline.com
HCSO Conducting Death Investigation
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after three people were found dead in Hixson. According to a press release, at about 1 p.m. on Friday deputies responded to the 1500 block of Dallas Lake Road regarding an unresponsive party. Once deputies were on scene, they...
fox5atlanta.com
Murray County school administrator charged with molesting student
MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. - An administrator of the Murray County School System is under arrest and facing charges of child molestation for an alleged relationship with an underage student. Officials say 43-year-old Dr. Rachelle Louise Terry of Chatsworth, Georgia is charged with child molestation, statutory rape, and furnishing alcohol to...
