ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

'Monster: Dahmer' Becomes the Third Netflix Show to Surpass 1 Billion Hours Viewed

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has reached a major Netflix milestone. The series, starring Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer, has become the third Netflix show to cross one billion hours viewed since its release on September 21, reaching this achievement by the 60-day mark. The two other shows to previously...
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Hypebae

Jenna Ortega Reveals Who She Thinks Is Wednesday's Stalker From the Season 1 Finale

Anyone who’s finished watching Wednesday has their theories about what will happen in Season 2, including Jenna Ortega. Editor’s Note: This article contains spoilers for Wednesday. The actor, who plays the titular role of Wednesday Addams in the Netflix series, has suspects on who’s the stalker texting her...
Hypebae

Why Kim Kardashian Reportedly Insisted Ye Pay Her Child Support

Kim Kardashian is one of the wealthiest women in America and while she’s financially well off, she reportedly felt it was crucial her ex Ye aka Kanye West pay her child support to prove he is “serious about co-parenting” their four children, according to The Sun. The...
Hypebae

Elon Musk Responds to Ye Calling Him a "Half-Chinese Genetic Hybrid"

Following Kanye West‘s second ban from Twitter, the controversial rapper took to another social media platform to share his unhinged thoughts about billionaire Elon Musk. Sharing (or, oversharing rather) on Instagram, West began “Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half Chinese? Have you ever seen his pics as a child?” The rapper continued, “Take a Chinese genius and mate them with a South African super model, and we have an Elon. I say an Elon because they probably made 10 to 30 Elon’s and he’s the first genetic hybrid that stuck …”
Hypebae

INTERVIEW: The Rise and Rise of House of Sunny

The lily-pad motif, the three perfectly shaped cut-outs on the back, and the stretchy, ever-forgiving silhouette. Yes, it’s the House of Sunny Hockney dress, arguably one of the most desirable dresses of the 21st century. The single silhouette has transcended colorways, seasons and countries, as the brand continues to be one of Gen Z’s most-loved wardrobe staples.
Hypebae

Vanessa Hudgens' Scorpion Queen Updo Is Goth-Glam Excellence

2022 has served garage-glam goth elegance on all beauty fronts for hair, makeup and nails. As Jenna Ortega‘s makeup in Wednesday is currently trending, we have Vanessa Hudgens keeping up the spirit with a complex, braided/twisted updo that serves dark sartorial elegance. Los Angeles-based hairstylist Sami Knight styled Hudgens’...

Comments / 0

Community Policy