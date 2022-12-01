Following Kanye West‘s second ban from Twitter, the controversial rapper took to another social media platform to share his unhinged thoughts about billionaire Elon Musk. Sharing (or, oversharing rather) on Instagram, West began “Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half Chinese? Have you ever seen his pics as a child?” The rapper continued, “Take a Chinese genius and mate them with a South African super model, and we have an Elon. I say an Elon because they probably made 10 to 30 Elon’s and he’s the first genetic hybrid that stuck …”

21 HOURS AGO