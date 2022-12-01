Read full article on original website
wtae.com
Bret Michaels bringing 'Parti Gras' tour to Star Lake
Bret Michaels is bringing "nothin' but a good time' to Star Lake next year. The Poison frontman will perform at the Burgettstown venue on July 15 on his "Parti Gras" tour. "I promise to deliver positive energy, live, raw, real music and all the bands will deliver sing-a-long hit after hit songs," Michaels said on his website.
wtae.com
Showers working into the area Tuesday
PITTSBURGH — A few light showers will develop late tonight with scattered showers across the region by Tuesday afternoon. Rain chances stay with us until Wednesday under mild conditions. Low to mid 50s both Tuesday and Wednesday. Today: 48, Sun & Clouds. Tonight: 37, Mostly Cloudy, Iso. Showers. Tomorrow:...
wtae.com
Excitement grows as Westinghouse Academy heads to state championship
PITTSBURGH — For the first time in over two decades, a City League football team is heading to the state finals!. Westinghouse Academy is going to Mechanicsburg for the championship game on Friday. A convincing 26-7 victory over a very tough Steel Valley team opened lots of eyes last...
wtae.com
'It looked like the Fourth of July': Intense fire tears through Homestead home
HOMESTEAD, Pa. — An intense fire tore through a house in Homestead on Monday morning. The fire was reported a little before 2 a.m. at a house near the intersection of Mifflin Street and East 13th Avenue. Multiple fire crews were called to the scene. Homestead Fire Chief, Tim...
wtae.com
More clouds but warmer for Monday
PITTSBURGH — Clear skies tonight will allow for one more very cold night as we again drop well into the 20s by Monday morning. Clouds will return in the morning and increase through the day. We are dry on Monday with highs warming through the 40s. Rain showers arrive Tuesday but will be very light and isolated in nature. Those showers linger into Wednesday with highs in the middle 50s. We then dry out Thursday before another rain chance Friday, likely our best one of the week, and showers return to close out the weekend and start next week with seasonal highs.
wtae.com
Coroner called to scene of fire in Chippewa Township, Beaver County
CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Beaver County coroner was called to the scene of a fire in Chippewa Township, Beaver County, on Sunday night. The fire broke out a little after 10 p.m. at a home on Woodland Road. From the outside of the home, there was little visible...
wtae.com
2022 PIAA football championships: Dates and times of Pennsylvania's high school title games
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Western Pennsylvania is well represented at the state high school football championships this year, with five Pittsburgh-area teams advancing to the 2022 PIAA championships. The title games will be played Thursday through Saturday at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg. Here are the matchups. Class 1A:...
wtae.com
Teenager in critical condition after shooting in Pittsburgh neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A teenage girl is in critical condition after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Homewood North neighborhood Monday afternoon, according to police. Police said they detained a person of interest for questioning about the shooting. Police initially responded to the scene along Frankstown Avenue near North Lang Avenue and...
wtae.com
Mom of 4-year-old shot dead in Pittsburgh was set to go on trial for separate shooting in January
The search continued Monday for the person who shot and killed a 4-year-old girl in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood. Kaari Thompson died after being taken to the hospital. Her family remembered her Sunday night while holding a balloon release at the corner of Lincoln Avenue and Lemington Avenue right near where...
wtae.com
Rachel Carson Bridge to close on weeknights
Starting Dec. 12, the Rachel Carson Bridge will close from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weeknights as crews work to install enhanced lighting on the bridge. Traffic will be detoured along Fort Duquesne Boulevard, the Andy Warhol (Seventh Street) Bridge and Isabella Street. Allegheny County officials said one sidewalk will remain open to pedestrians throughout the closure.
wtae.com
Firefighters spend hours at the scene as smoke pours from church in Westmoreland County
STAHLSTOWN, Pa. — Firefighters spent hours at the scene after smoke was spotted pouring from a church in Stahlstown, Westmoreland County. The fire was reported a little after 11 p.m. Sunday at the Stahlstown Trinity United Methodist Church. Crews remained on the scene four hours later. A Pittsburgh’s Action...
wtae.com
ESPN: Phil Jurkovec transferring from Boston College to Pitt
PITTSBURGH — Phil Jurkovec, a former star quarterback at Pine-Richland High School, says he's transferring from Boston College to Pitt. The news comes on the same day as reports that Pitt quarterback Kedon Slovis will enter the transfer portal after one season with the Panthers. Jurkovec has one year...
wtae.com
Funeral procession held for killed Penn Hills paramedic
PENN HILLS, Pa. — EMTs, paramedics, firefighters and police from around the state are saying goodbye to a fellow paramedic that was killed in the line of duty Nov. 27 in an accident involving the Penn Hills ambulance he was driving. Penn Hills paramedic Nick Theofilis is being laid...
wtae.com
'Our whole family is devastated': Family and friends remember 4-year-old killed in shooting
PITTSBURGH — Family and friends of a young child killed in a recent shooting gathered Sunday for a vigil on the street where she was shot. "In four years she gave me more joy than most people can get in 40 years," Kirk Thompson said of his granddaughter, four-year-old Kaari Thompson, who was shot and killed Thursday night outside the Brooklyn Food Market.
wtae.com
Driver of fatal accident overnight in Allegheny County identified
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A single-vehicle accident early Saturday morning on Interstate 376 east near the Oakland exit is said to be fatal, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The vehicle in the accident appears to have been going eastbound, exited the roadway, crossed the north fog line and then...
wtae.com
Blackhawk School District educator named Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year
Pennsylvania has named its next teacher of the year. Ryan D. Hardesty is a seventh and eighth grade social studies teacher at Highland Middle School in Beaver County. The Blackhawk School District teacher was revealed as the Keystone State's top educator at a conference in Hershey. "The goal of education...
wtae.com
Missing 13-year-old girl located safely
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police announced early Monday morning that a missing 13-year-old girl had been found safe. The girl had been reported missing over the weekend.
wtae.com
Duquesne beats Ball State 78-77, Clark beats buzzer twice
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jimmy Clark III hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer and scored 16 points to give Duquesne a 78-77 win over Ball State 78-77. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
wtae.com
Remains found in search for missing Frazer Township woman
WORTHINGTON, Pa. — Nearly three months after she was reported missing, human remains have been found in the search for a missing Frazer Township woman. Watch the latest updates on this story in the video above. Human remains believed to be those of 59-year-old Darlene Harbison were found Monday...
wtae.com
WATCH: Plane makes emergency landing at Rostraver Airport
BELLE VERNON, Pa. — A plane made an emergency landing at Rostraver Airport in Westmoreland County Monday. Sky 4 captured footage of the front of the plane sparking as it performed that emergency landing. Watch the team's reaction to the live landing in the video above. Fire crews were...
