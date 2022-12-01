Read full article on original website
Star pass rusher Von Miller took a quick snooze in front of a large audience on Sunday and woke up with the Buffalo Bills as the AFC’s No. 1 seed. Buffalo did not play on Sunday after defeating the New England Patriots 24-10 on Thursday Night Football. There were plenty of games to monitor on Sunday if you were a Bills fan or player for that matter, but Miller opted to get onto his Twitch account. During his session, Miller gave away a signed jersey and cards, FaceTimed with Odell Beckham Jr. and took calls while playing video games. At one point, Miller got a bit too comfortable in his gaming chair and nodded off.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills’ Week 15 home game against the Miami Dolphins has been flexed to an 8:15 p.m. kickoff on Saturday, Dec. 17, the NFL announced. The Bills-Dolphins matchup was one of five games eligible to be moved to Saturday during that week. The showdown between the two divisional rivals is […]
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills fans will have an additional primetime game to look forward to this season. The team announced Monday, the December matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins is being moved to Saturday, December 17th. Kick-off is set for 8:15 p.m. at Highmark Stadium. The game will air on the NFL Network. An in-market broadcast has not been announced yet.
One of the more interesting subplots of the Week 13 NFL slate is the Cleveland Browns traveling to play the Houston Texans. Normally a game this late in the season that includes the worst team in the NFL doesn't garner much attention, but this week's game in Houston is different. Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson is starting his first game since the first week of January in 2021, after a suspension following a series of sexual misconduct lawsuits. Watson's last game nearly 2 years ago was also in Houston, but as a member of the Texans. Since then Watson sat an entire year on the Texans bench, before a massive trade, along with a five-year $230 million-dollar fully guaranteed contract, brought him to Cleveland.
Last Thursday at the NASCAR Awards, Kyle Busch represented Joe Gibbs Racing for the last time. The whole process in transitioning from JGR to Richard Childress Racing has clearly been bittersweet for the two-time Cup Series champ. On one hand, he's leaving the team where he spent the best years of his career. On the other, it plays to the ultimate competitor in Busch, who will be looking to earn RCR its first championship since 1994. During Champion's Week in Nashville, Busch talked about two NFL legends who faced similar challenges in their career and who ended up rising to the occasion: Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.
Every week of the 2022 NFL season, we will celebrate the electric plays, investigate the colossal blunders, and explain the inexplicable moments of the most recent slate. Welcome to Winners and Losers. Which one are you?. Winner: Mr. Irrelevant. We are living in a golden age for Misters Irrelevant. Historically,...
The 2022 NFL season is down to the final five weeks. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended in Week 13.
