One of the more interesting subplots of the Week 13 NFL slate is the Cleveland Browns traveling to play the Houston Texans. Normally a game this late in the season that includes the worst team in the NFL doesn't garner much attention, but this week's game in Houston is different. Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson is starting his first game since the first week of January in 2021, after a suspension following a series of sexual misconduct lawsuits. Watson's last game nearly 2 years ago was also in Houston, but as a member of the Texans. Since then Watson sat an entire year on the Texans bench, before a massive trade, along with a five-year $230 million-dollar fully guaranteed contract, brought him to Cleveland.

2 DAYS AGO