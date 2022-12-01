Read full article on original website
Yankees make 1st big signing at Winter Meetings — and it’s not Aaron Judge
SAN DIEGO — The Yankees made their first big signing at the MLB Winter Meetings on Monday. No, it wasn’t Aaron Judge. The team announced the new, four-year contract of general manager Brian Cashman. Want to bet on MLB?. The 55-year-old Cashman had been working without a deal...
Aaron Judge removes "New York" from his Instagram bio
It's that time of year once again, should SF Giants fans be excited that Aaron Judge removed New York from his social media bio?
Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Predicts LA Signs All-Star Veteran Shortstop
He's been named an All-Star twice in his career.
Yankees interested in All-Star outfielder as backup plan to Aaron Judge
There’s a good chance that the New York Yankees and other teams involved in the Aaron Judge sweepstakes will learn something about his status here soon. Most recent reports have Judge seeking out what would be a record-breaking nine-year contract in MLB free agency. In addition to his current Yankees team, two NL West rivals in that of the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers are in on the single-season American League home run leader.
Catherine Varitek Has Valid Reason For Wanting Red Sox To Sign Justin Verlander
Justin Verlander has garnered a lot of interest in Major League Baseball free agency and would make a lot of sense for the Boston Red Sox for a number of reasons. And Catherine Varitek added another (very valid) reason why the Red Sox should sign the 2022 American League Cy Young winner.
Padres meet with superstar free agent twice; MLB world reacts
Offseason free agency always brings some huge surprises. Witness the Texas Rangers signing ace Jacob deGrom on Friday. Now comes this surprising report from The Athletic: The San Diego Padres have reportedly met not once, but twice, with free agent shortstop Trea Turner. That’s surprising for a couple of reasons. First, the Padres already have Read more... The post Padres meet with superstar free agent twice; MLB world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dodgers linked to 5-time All-Star slugger in free agency
After non-tendering multi-time All-Star Cody Bellinger this offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers could be turning around and adding another one. Sports Illustrated’s Pat Ragazzo reports Saturday that the Dodgers are showing interest in free agent slugger JD Martinez. Ragazzo notes that Martinez worked with Dodgers hitting coach Robert Van Scoyoc before.
1 perfect MLB trade Cubs must make this offseason
The Chicago Cubs appear to be headed for a rebuild in the eyes of many…except for themselves. The Cubs, loaded with money, are looking to build themselves back up into a World Series contender this offseason, and have been quite aggressive in their quest to do so early on this offseason. Rather than undergo a lengthy rebuild, the Cubs front office believes they can compete as soon as next season.
Yankees looking to move 2 big contracts off the roster to free up salary space
Two bloated contracts might hold up the New York Yankees‘ aggressiveness in free agency on the roster that general manager Brian Cashman is looking to move. While Cashman doesn’t seem keen on spending before figuring out Aaron Judge’s contract extension, he may have no choice as the market expects to develop quickly over the next few days.
Justin Verlander signs with NL team
The New York Mets lost Jacob deGrom when the right-hander signed with the Texas Rangers last week, and they have move quickly to replace him in their starting rotation. Justin Verlander and the Mets have agreed to a two-year contract, according to multiple reports. The deal will pay Verlander $86 million over two seasons and includes a vesting option for a third.
Sal Licata on Jacob deGrom leaving Mets: 'He doesn't care about winning'
Sal Licata says Jacob deGrom signing with the Rangers proves that he doesn’t care about winning, or about being remembered among other Mets legends.
Dodgers Reportedly Interested In Snatching Free Agent Slugger From Red Sox
The Dodgers are looking to make a big splash
Potential Red Sox Target Reportedly Expected To Be Dealt, Should Boston Make Move?
It sure sounds like a deal is about to be made
Jeff Bagwell desperately trying to set Astros back is good for Yankees
Houston Astros Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell encountered a conundrum this offseason after being welcomed further into the team’s Circle of Trust around Jim Crane: How do we take a World Series champion and completely alter its method of thinking?. According to Bagwell’s media availability following the Jose Abreu...
New York Mets, Texas Rangers Could Become Trade Partners
Fresh off their mega signing of Jacob deGrom to a five-year, $185 million, the Texas Rangers could become trade partners with the New York Mets. According to ESPN's Buster Olney, the Rangers could explore a trade for Mets catcher James McCann. As Olney notes, by trading McCann the Mets could shed some of the backstop's $24 million salary, in which he is owed across the next two seasons. McCann has caught 12 of deGrom's starts across 75.2 innings since joining the Mets.
Giants Claim Former Yankees Pitcher Off Waivers
San Francisco picked up this right-hander from the Pirates off waivers, a reliever that made his MLB debut with the Yankees a few years ago
Ex-Red Sox Slugger Signs With AL East Rival After Underwhelming Stint In Boston
The Boston Red Sox officially will be moving on from another key piece of an unsuccessful trade in the Chaim Bloom era. Outfielder/first baseman Franchy Cordero was non-tendered by the Red Sox on Nov. 18 and has since moved on to a division rival. The 28-year-old signed a minor-league deal...
Twins’ shocking trade stance on batting champ Luis Arraez
The Minnesota Twins are reportedly open to trading 2022 AL batting champion Luis Arraez, per The Athletic. However, Minnesota would only pull the tigger on an Arraez deal if it led to a return of “top-tier starting pitching.” The Twins have a capable offense. If Byron Buxton manages to stay healthy in 2023, the entire […] The post Twins’ shocking trade stance on batting champ Luis Arraez appeared first on ClutchPoints.
High-Spending Mets Reportedly Interested in Former Red Sox Fan Favorite
The Mets may be looking into signing a former Red Sox fan-favorite
Angels Rumors: LA Showing Interest in Former Cubs Pitcher
The bullpen and rotation are still areas of need for the Angels.
