Yankees interested in All-Star outfielder as backup plan to Aaron Judge

There’s a good chance that the New York Yankees and other teams involved in the Aaron Judge sweepstakes will learn something about his status here soon. Most recent reports have Judge seeking out what would be a record-breaking nine-year contract in MLB free agency. In addition to his current Yankees team, two NL West rivals in that of the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers are in on the single-season American League home run leader.
The Comeback

Padres meet with superstar free agent twice; MLB world reacts

Offseason free agency always brings some huge surprises. Witness the Texas Rangers signing ace Jacob deGrom on Friday. Now comes this surprising report from The Athletic: The San Diego Padres have reportedly met not once, but twice, with free agent shortstop Trea Turner. That’s surprising for a couple of reasons. First, the Padres already have Read more... The post Padres meet with superstar free agent twice; MLB world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers linked to 5-time All-Star slugger in free agency

After non-tendering multi-time All-Star Cody Bellinger this offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers could be turning around and adding another one. Sports Illustrated’s Pat Ragazzo reports Saturday that the Dodgers are showing interest in free agent slugger JD Martinez. Ragazzo notes that Martinez worked with Dodgers hitting coach Robert Van Scoyoc before.
ClutchPoints

1 perfect MLB trade Cubs must make this offseason

The Chicago Cubs appear to be headed for a rebuild in the eyes of many…except for themselves. The Cubs, loaded with money, are looking to build themselves back up into a World Series contender this offseason, and have been quite aggressive in their quest to do so early on this offseason. Rather than undergo a lengthy rebuild, the Cubs front office believes they can compete as soon as next season.
Yardbarker

Yankees looking to move 2 big contracts off the roster to free up salary space

Two bloated contracts might hold up the New York Yankees‘ aggressiveness in free agency on the roster that general manager Brian Cashman is looking to move. While Cashman doesn’t seem keen on spending before figuring out Aaron Judge’s contract extension, he may have no choice as the market expects to develop quickly over the next few days.
Larry Brown Sports

Justin Verlander signs with NL team

The New York Mets lost Jacob deGrom when the right-hander signed with the Texas Rangers last week, and they have move quickly to replace him in their starting rotation. Justin Verlander and the Mets have agreed to a two-year contract, according to multiple reports. The deal will pay Verlander $86 million over two seasons and includes a vesting option for a third.
FanSided

Jeff Bagwell desperately trying to set Astros back is good for Yankees

Houston Astros Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell encountered a conundrum this offseason after being welcomed further into the team’s Circle of Trust around Jim Crane: How do we take a World Series champion and completely alter its method of thinking?. According to Bagwell’s media availability following the Jose Abreu...
Yardbarker

New York Mets, Texas Rangers Could Become Trade Partners

Fresh off their mega signing of Jacob deGrom to a five-year, $185 million, the Texas Rangers could become trade partners with the New York Mets. According to ESPN's Buster Olney, the Rangers could explore a trade for Mets catcher James McCann. As Olney notes, by trading McCann the Mets could shed some of the backstop's $24 million salary, in which he is owed across the next two seasons. McCann has caught 12 of deGrom's starts across 75.2 innings since joining the Mets.
Yardbarker

Ex-Red Sox Slugger Signs With AL East Rival After Underwhelming Stint In Boston

The Boston Red Sox officially will be moving on from another key piece of an unsuccessful trade in the Chaim Bloom era. Outfielder/first baseman Franchy Cordero was non-tendered by the Red Sox on Nov. 18 and has since moved on to a division rival. The 28-year-old signed a minor-league deal...
ClutchPoints

Twins’ shocking trade stance on batting champ Luis Arraez

The Minnesota Twins are reportedly open to trading 2022 AL batting champion Luis Arraez, per The Athletic. However, Minnesota would only pull the tigger on an Arraez deal if it led to a return of “top-tier starting pitching.” The Twins have a capable offense. If Byron Buxton manages to stay healthy in 2023, the entire […] The post Twins’ shocking trade stance on batting champ Luis Arraez appeared first on ClutchPoints.
