Croatia vs Belgium live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group F match as Croatia penalty overturned by VAR

Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Brazil vs. South Korea final score, result: Neymar and Richarlison shine to secure World Cup quarterfinal spot
Brazil made a gigantic statement in their quest for a sixth World Cup win with an artful 4-1 demolition of South Korea in the Round of 16. The Selecao are chasing a first World Cup trophy since Ronaldo, Rivaldo and Ronaldinho swept to glory in 2002 and their first-half display at Stadium 974 was worthy of being a part of that lineage.
Sporting News
Quarterfinals World Cup 2022: Teams qualified, bracket, match schedule, fixtures and how it works
We're approaching the business end of the 2022 World Cup schedule with the final eight teams that will be left standing after the conclusion of the Round of 16. The nations that reach the quarterfinals will all feel like they have a legitimate chance to reach the final at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday, December 18. All eight teams at that point will be just three wins away from hoisting the World Cup trophy.
Sporting News
Gregg Berhalter explains USA defeat to Netherlands in World Cup: Coach points to striker deficit after loss
The United States failed to make history at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, displaying clear deficiencies that were exposed by No. 8-ranked Netherlands in the Round of 16. Head coach Gregg Berhalter, however, struck a positive chord after the match, recognizing the clear areas of weakness but also believing the team is set up well to compete on a global level over the next four years as they speed toward co-hosting the 2026 World Cup.
Sporting News
Is Neymar playing today in World Cup: When is Brazil star back from ankle injury?
Discussion of Neymar's fitness has dominated Brazil's World Cup campaign thus far. And that is perhaps no surprise given that Tite's men have not quite looked themselves since their No.10 limped off in their opening game against Serbia. That dominant win was followed up by a less convincing 1-0 victory...
Sporting News
Brazil World Cup dancing show: Neymar, Vinicius Jr, coach Tite celebrate goal flurry vs South Korea
Brazil came into the 2022 World Cup as the pre-tournament betting favorites, but started slow with a pair of sleepy victories over Serbia and Switzerland in the group stage before falling to Cameroon in the finale. While they maintained their status as the team thought most likely to emerge victorious...
Sporting News
USA World Cup prize money breakdown: Here's how much USMNT has earned so far in Qatar
The United States wasn't content with just participating in the World Cup for the first time since 2014. A young American team had its sights set on advancing past the Group Stage and did just that. After hard-fought draws against Wales and England, Christian Pulisic helped send the U.S. through...
Sporting News
What channel is Morocco vs Spain on in USA? How to watch 2022 World Cup Round of 16 game on TV from Qatar
Spain were on a 23-match unbeaten run when they salvaged a last-gasp 2-2 draw against Morocco in the group stage at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, but they are in less convincing form as the teams meet again in Qatar. After thrashing Costa Rica 7-0 in their opening game of...
Sporting News
'I built my season on this' - Mbappe opens up on World Cup 'obsession' & insists he'll pay France fine
France star Kylian Mbappe says he is "obsessed" with the World Cup and is determined to lift the trophy for the second time in a row. Les Bleus star says he is "obsessed" WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe played a key role for France as they went through to the quarter-finals of the competition on Sunday when he scored two goals in their 3-1 win over Poland. The 23-year-old, who helped France to global success in 2018, has his heart set on going all the way again.
Sporting News
World Cup final comes early: England vs France is worthy of being a title match, instead it's a quarterfinal
Each, in their own way, is the center of the soccer universe. Perhaps that helps explain why they so rarely enter each other’s orbits. France is the reigning FIFA World Cup champion. England is the home of the richest and most powerful league in the world game. As close as they are geographically, separated by a 21-mile-wide channel, their men’s national teams have met only 31 times, have not played a game in five years and have not played a game that mattered in a decade, since they drew in their opening game at Euro 2012.
Dakar Fashion School Trains New Generation of African Designers
PARIS — African fashion is enjoying a renaissance as a new generation of designers captures the imagination of luxury brands and consumers. But while the continent is rich in creativity, most brands have found it challenging to grow beyond their borders due to a lack of formal training. That’s the assessment of Sophie Nzinga Sy, a Senegalese designer who has opened the Dakar Design Hub, a training facility that provides courses for budding fashion entrepreneurs and local tailors alike.More from WWDInside The Academy Women's Luncheon Presented By ChanelRoksanda RTW Spring 2023Roberta Einer RTW Spring 2023 Nzinga Sy launched her Sophie Zinga brand...
Sporting News
Is the USA out of the World Cup 2022? USMNT eliminated in Round of 16 with loss to Netherlands
The U.S. men's national soccer team returned to the FIFA World Cup after failing to qualify in 2018, and a young squad had high hopes for a deep run in Qatar. That run ended in the knockout stage as the Americans lost 3-1 to the Netherlands, officially eliminating them from the tournament.
Sporting News
Japan's departure from 2022 World Cup against Croatia was brutal, but their time in Qatar was something to see
If we hadn't had the opportunity to witness their technically astute, precise brand of soccer, powered by an unrelenting belief they belonged on the field with established world powers, we might never have known Japan had visited the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They left nothing behind to remember them but...
Comments / 0