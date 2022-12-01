After playing in just seven games, the Carolina Panthers cut quarterback Baker Mayfield following the team’s announcement that Sam Darnold will start against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday with PJ Walker as a backup. In this week’s Time Out for Sports segment, Charlotte Observer sportswriter Langston Wertz Jr. says he doesn’t see Mayfield as a starting-caliber quarterback in the NFL anymore, but that the San Francisco 49ers might be able to use him.

7 HOURS AGO