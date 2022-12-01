Read full article on original website
Bilingual workshops invest in Latino success
Five Mecklenburg County nonprofit organizations will receive social justice and racial equity grants through the Duke Energy Foundation. One of the recipients, Charlotte’s Camino Health Center, aims to uplift Latino community members through a bilingual workforce development program. Camino's public relations manager, Paola Garcia, said the center’s programs are...
How an investor plans to flip a low-income Charlotte neighborhood, double rents and make millions
The J.T. Williams neighborhood in north Charlotte already looks much different than it did a month ago. The small brick homes have been painted white, the parking lot has been paved, and workers have spread fresh mulch and planted small shrubs. The biggest difference, however, is the emptiness. Homes that...
Country music, a comic legend and 'Jagged Little Pill: the Musical' are all on tap in Charlotte this weekend.
Big events in Charlotte coming up the weekend of Dec. 2 include Tommy Davidson of “In Living Color” at the Comedy Zone, “Alanis Morisette’s “Jagged Little Pill: the Musical” at Belk Theater and Kannapolis’s own Kameron Marlowe. Queen City Nerve’s Ryan Pitkin joined WFAE’s Gendolyn Glenn for this week’s “Weekend in Entertainment.”
Charlotte moves toward a northern route for the Silver Line light rail
The Charlotte City Council’s transportation committee voted 4-1 Monday to back a route for the Silver Line light-rail that would have it skirt uptown instead of going to the heart of center city. For several years, the city has had a back-and-forth over how the proposed Silver Line from...
Do we need a new bridge across the Catawba River?
If you’re in Mecklenburg County and want to head west — to Gastonia or Shelby, or to the mountains — you have limited options. The Catawba River is in your way. There are just four bridges connecting Mecklenburg and Gaston counties, and none along a 10-mile stretch between Wilkinson Boulevard (U.S. 74) and the Buster Boyd Bridge at the Mecklenburg/South Carolina line.
LGBTQ policies divide United Methodist Church
Progress on LGBTQ issues has been incremental, but can sometimes feel like two steps forward, one step back. In one week, the Senate passed same-sex marriage protections, while the Department of Homeland Security warned of domestic terrorism threats to LGBTQ people. Some segments of the Christian church are grappling with...
CMS tries to balance stability and choice in 2023 student assignment, construction review
After six weeks of meeting with the public to talk about neighborhood schools and magnets, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials say the 2023 student assignment update needs to offer more choices without massive upheaval. School board policy requires a comprehensive review every six years. Often those reviews bring months of uncertainty and...
Sick at school? CMS attendance policy under scrutiny
One morning last month, Ben Jacobs, a senior at Myers Park High School, woke up feeling nauseated with a terrible headache. He ran to the bathroom and vomited. Then he pulled himself together and hustled to school before the end of first period. Jacobs, who had already missed some school...
Panthers release Baker Mayfield, former coach Matt Rhule has a new gig and Clemson’s new QB
After playing in just seven games, the Carolina Panthers cut quarterback Baker Mayfield following the team’s announcement that Sam Darnold will start against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday with PJ Walker as a backup. In this week’s Time Out for Sports segment, Charlotte Observer sportswriter Langston Wertz Jr. says he doesn’t see Mayfield as a starting-caliber quarterback in the NFL anymore, but that the San Francisco 49ers might be able to use him.
'The Divider' authors discuss the inner workings of the Trump presidency
On the next Charlotte Talks, Mike Collins is joined by reporters Peter Baker and Susan Glasser. The married couple are authors of the new book “The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021.”. The book explores what life was like for various White House staffers during the Trump presidency....
Police investigating 'hate speech' and threats to children at Charlotte day care
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday that they're investigating threats against children after a rock with "hate speech" was thrown through the window of a north Charlotte daycare. Police also said they have evidence that the incident, reported around 8:40 a.m. Monday, is connected to the shooting of a Mecklenburg County Park...
Juvenile charged with murder in CMS student's shooting death
A Rocky River High School student who was shot after getting off a school bus in east Charlotte Wednesday afternoon died of his injuries Friday. Investigators said Nahzir Taylor, 17, was shot on Lanza Drive near Robinson Church Road. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced soon after that a juvenile was...
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
