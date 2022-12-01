ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fortune

The Fed’s favorite inflation gauge just came in lower than expected—here’s what that could mean for your stock portfolio

Traders and financial professionals work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the closing bell on October 2, 2019 in New York City. The past year hasn’t been kind to investors. With the highest inflation in four decades forcing the Federal Reserve to jack up interest rates in an attempt to cool the economy, stocks, bonds, and real estate have all been hit hard.
CBS News

Stocks fall with another interest rate hike expected from Federal Reserve

The Dow plunged over 480 points Monday as investors remain fearful the Federal Reserve could drive the economy into a recession with additional interest rate hikes. Dory Wiley, president and CEO of Commerce Street Holdings, joined CBS News' Lilia Luciano on the implications of the Fed's next move.
NASDAQ

U.S. consumer spending accelerates; inflation subsides

WASHINGTON, Dec 1(Reuters) - U.S. consumer spending increased solidly in October, while inflation pressures moderated, giving the economy a powerful boost at the start of the fourth quarter as it faces rising headwinds from the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy tightening. The labor market, the economy's other pillar of support,...
kitco.com

Gold prices drop solidly below $1,800 as ISM services PMI rise to 56.5 in November

(Kitco News) - The gold market is losing ground, pushing further below $1,800 an ounce as the U.S. service sector sees stronger-than-expected activity in November, according to the from Institute for Supply Management (ISM). Monday, the ISM said its Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, rose to 56.5 last month, up from...
NEWSBTC

U.S. Economic Data Foils Bitcoin Bulls’ Rally Attempt To Retake $17,000

Bitcoin is retracing and might be at the end of the short-term bullish momentum; the macroeconomic data might have shifted once again against it. The cryptocurrency saw profits after weeks of trending to the downside, but the rally is losing steam. The number one crypto by market cap is moving...
CNBC

Dollar index lowest since August as inflation moderates

The U.S. dollar dipped to 16-week lows against a basket of major currencies on Thursday after data showed that U.S. consumer spending increased solidly in October, while inflation moderated, adding to expectations that the Federal Reserve is closer to reaching a peak in interest rates. The move comes after Fed...
CNBC

Dollar holds firm on hawkish Fed bets, Aussie on back foot before RBA

The U.S. dollar held firm against major peers on Tuesday, following its biggest rally in two weeks after strong services data in the United States fueled bets the Federal Reserve may lift interest rates more than recently projected. The Australian dollar languished near a one-week low ahead of a looming...
Markets Insider

The Fed will only stop tightening if there's a recession, and investors are stretching if they're hoping for a pivot, Citi's US investment strategist warns

The Fed won't shift from aggressive rate hikes until they push the US into a recession, Citi's US investment strategist warned. While inflation has cooled from 41-year-highs, prices are still well-above the Fed's 2% target. "So they are continuing to tighten market conditions, and it's going to be volatile from...
Benzinga

Market Volatility Drops Further Following Upbeat Payrolls Report

US stocks closed mixed on Friday as investors digested better-than-expected data on nonfarm payrolls. The US economy unexpectedly added 263,000 jobs in November, following a revised 284,000 gain in October and also surpassing market estimates of 200,000. The unemployment rate came in unchanged at 3.7% in November, while average hourly earnings increased by 0.6% to $32.82 in November.
Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 1 Top Nasdaq Stock Down 52% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring

The company hit some speed bumps that temporarily impacted its production and delivery. The resolution of those issues and a return to form will likely send Tesla's stock soaring. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Lags as Unwinding of 'Fed Trade' Lifts US Stocks Above 200-Day Average

Unless you have been on another planet, you probably know that, since the start of 2022, selling risk assets like U.S. stocks and bitcoin (BTC) and buying the U.S. dollar against the Japanese yen (JPY) have been some of the most popular macro bets. Investors have been reassessing their commitment...

