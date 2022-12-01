Read full article on original website
Aging Partners opens new senior center
Bennet Fire & Rescue volunteers hold first-ever ambulance fundraiser Saturday evening. The funds raised at the event will go towards the department's new ambulance, as corresponding equipment, which will be the first in their history.
Our Town York: Inclusive Playground
YORK, Neb. (KOLN) - Kids of all abilities will soon have a place where they can play together, and forge friendships, in the community of York. What’s believed to be the largest all-inclusive playground in the state is being completed in York, and the idea started with a local parent named Paul Jaekel.
Lincoln YMCA launches virtual fitness program
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The YMCA of Lincoln announced the launch of their virtual fitness program, YMCA360, on Monday. The program is an on-demand and livestreaming service brings the YMCA experience to mobile devices, TV’s, streaming devices and the web. The program is included with every Lincoln YMCA membership.
Our Town York: Dec. 5-10
YORK, Neb. (KOLN) - The community of York is a great place to call home. On Pure Nebraska and 10/11 news, we are putting the focus on Our Town York. Join us the week of Dec. 5, 2022, as we explore York. We’ll learn about an all-inclusive playground, and see how some city buildings are enjoying new upgrades. We’ll discover how downtown revitalization continues to remain a priority. Plus, we’ll profile the York High School agriculture program, encounter a unique solar farm, and pay a visit to York University.
Our Town York: Building Upgrades
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The City of York has made strides to renovate and upgrade several downtown buildings, and in turn, that has further elevated the quality of life for local residents. The city auditorium is one of the buildings that is looking better than ever. “This building is 80...
Wax Buffalo hosts first Winter Market
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A new event brought thousands to Lincoln’s Haymarket on Sunday. From noon to 6 p.m., Wax Buffalo hosted a winter market to bolster local business and bring out holiday cheer. The sound of classic Christmas songs vibrated up the O Street Viaduct, a little taste of...
Fire leaves Lincoln family without a home for the holidays
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln family is homeless this holiday season, following a fire at their apartment building last week. The Hatcher family has been staying in a hotel, but their future is very uncertain. Miranda Hatcher and her three children have spent the night in three different hotels...
Pillen taking applications for upcoming Nebraska Senate seat, Unicameral post
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Governor-elect Jim Pillen is officially taking applications for Ben Sasse’s Senate seat. Sasse will officially resign at noon Sunday, Jan. 8, according to a news release from Pillen’s team. Sasse had previously announced on Twitter that he would leave the U.S. Senate in the new year but did not specify an exact date.
Pearl Harbor Ceremony set for Wednesday in Antelope Park
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The Veterans Memorial Garden Advisory Council invites the public to a Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony at Auld Pavilion in Antelope Park on Wednesday. The event will begin at 11:55 a.m. to coincide with the time of the Pearl Harbor attack Dec. 7, 1941. The event...
‘Significant increase’ in Lancaster County flu cases
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reports a rapid increase in flu cases locally. The most cases are school-age children ages 6 to 19, with adults age 20 to 64 also starting to trend higher. LLCHD said they first started seeing flu cases in October with...
Wax Buffalo opens new location in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The story of Wax Buffalo started at night, when Alicia Reisinger made candles while her children slept. Now, it’s grown to its second location--on Prescott Avenue near Union College. Wax Buffalo held a grand opening today. Katie Henning, store manager, said it’s a testament to...
3 adults, 2 pets escape Omaha house fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha house fire caused more than $40,000 in damages Friday evening. According to the Omaha Fire Department, Friday at 7:09 p.m., crews were called to a house fire near 41st Avenue and Seward Street. When crews arrived they saw smoke and flames coming from the...
New Lincoln.org website launches
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce announced a major update to Lincoln’s website for attractions and tourism ventures on Monday. The new lincoln.org features an information hub for visitors when they are looking to find out what’s happening in Lincoln. The hub features photos and a modern design that shows off Lincoln’s restaurants, hotels, attractions, and more.
Electric furnace to blame for fire in north Lincoln apartment building
The new Aging Partners Washington Street Senior Center, located in Grace Lutheran Church, 2225 Washington St., will open Monday, December 5.
Victim’s son speaks out on 15th anniversary of Von Maur mass shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Eight people died that day at Von Maur 15 years ago, victims of a mass shooting by a single teenaged gunman. It’s a day of reflection for so many, from employees to victims’ families and first responders. Monday, Omaha Police paid tribute to the...
Omaha Police investigating after 1 injured in cutting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person suffered injuries after a cutting Saturday night. Omaha Police says officers responded at 9 p.m. to 93rd and Maplewood Boulevard. Police found a 26-year-old man with injuries. The victim was sent to Bergan mercy Medical Center for treatment. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with...
Firefighters responds to fire in northeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near North 47th Street and Cleveland Avenue on Sunday. According to LFR, an electric furnace in the attic of one of the apartments malfunctioned, catching fire at around 10:43 a.m. Members of the apartment complex evacuated the building without...
Omaha Police make arrest in November homicide
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was arrested in connection to a homicide in November. Omaha Police announced Monday that 18-year-old Kevin Thornton was arrested to face charges in the homicide of 19-year-old Sincere Brooks. Thornton is charged with first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and...
Omaha Police: truck fleeing hit-and-run drives into construction hole
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people were taken to local hospitals Sunday night after a truck drove into a trench dug by Metropolitan Utilities District. Around 8:30 p.m. Omaha Police tell 6 News they responded to reports of a truck that had driven into a giant construction hole at 40th and Laurel streets in North Omaha.
Monday cool down
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front has moved through Nebraska and that means cooler temperatures on Monday across Nebraska. Seasonal temperatures expected on Tuesday with a small chance of a few morning flurries or light snow shower. Wednesday should mainly dry until late Wednesday evening. Areas of rain and snow on Thursday, seasonal temperatures Friday and for the weekend.
