crossvillenews1st.com

CROSSVILLE COUNCIL TO CONSIDER BUYING VILLAGE INN

Crossville City Council is considering purchasing the Village Inn. That’s the hotel in downtown where an eviction debacle by the City forced all the tenants out within a few hours earlier this year. As it turns out – the city wasn’t allowed by law to evict the tenants and...
CROSSVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

The Wallow at Lazy G Ranch officially opens for business

Pictured above from l. to r.: Jason Gaw, Lucy Gaw, Erin Gaw, Noah Gaw, Luke Gaw, Frida Gaw, Eddie Gaw, Ellie Gaw, Eddie Gaw II, Calina Gaw and Carly Gaw. Cookeville – The Wallow at Lazy G Ranch recently celebrated its grand opening. Lazy G Ranch is a buffalo...
COOKEVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Tennessee Tech opens new Poultry Science Research Center

Pictured above – Tech President Phil Oldham speaks at the opening event for the university’s Poultry Science Research Center. New facility will give students in the College of Agriculture and Human Ecology access to cutting edge technology. Cookeville – Tennessee Tech University celebrated the grand opening of their...
COOKEVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

WCTE to broadcast Cookeville -Putnam County Christmas Parade

Parade route begins at the corner of 6th Street and Washington Avenue and continues to the square at Broad Street. Cookeville – The Cookeville-Putnam County Christmas Parade, a long-standing local tradition, returns this year. The parade will be live on Saturday, December 10 starting at 6 p.m. on WCTE PBS, YouTube TV, WCTE PBS App and Facebook with hosts Amy New, president and CEO of the Cookeville-Putnam County Chamber of Commerce, and Avery Hutchins, WCTE PBS’s President & CEO.
COOKEVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

CMC creates more patient access for heart emergencies

Welcomes interventional cardiologists, opens way for 24/7 emergent heart care. Crossville – The American Heart Association estimates that every 39 seconds, an American will have a heart attack. To better serve our region and patients experiencing heart events, Cumberland Medical Center recently welcomed two interventional cardiologists, Hunt Anderson, MD and Kenneth Hardigan, MD, to the heart team. With these additions to the cardiac team, residents of the Cumberland Plateau can receive emergent heart care close to home.
CROSSVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

Kingston House fire claims 2 Dogs

A house fire in Kingston Sunday occurred just before 1pm which sent all of Kingston’s fire personnel and Harriman Fire units to the scene. The fire at the single-story home in the 900 block of Lakewood Road near the interstate, unfortunately left two dogs dead, according to officials. According...
KINGSTON, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

CROSSVILLE WOMAN THROWS ROCKS THROUGH CAR WINDOW AT JUSTICE CENTER

Were dispatched to the Cumberland County Justice Center in reference to a possible vandalism. Prior to officers arrival dispatch informed units that the vehicle with the suspect in it had left the area and was heading towards Lantana Road. Through update officers were able to observe the vehicle in the area of Stanley Street and Storie Avenue at which time they initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the occupants one of them the suspect Ms. Laurie Ostic.
CROSSVILLE, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

POLICE CHIEF BROOKS EXPLAINS WHAT LICENSE PLATE READERS TO BE USED FOR

Crossville Police Department is planning on installing license plate reading cameras in the near future. CNF originally reported these cameras were going to be used to capture traffic violators. Turns out that the information was erroneous. Police Chief Jessie Brooks tells CNF those cameras are only for aiding in locating...
CROSSVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

White County man found safe; Silver Alert canceled

WHITE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials canceled a Silver Alert for a man initially reported missing from White County. Mark Webb, 70, has a medical condition that might impact his ability to get home safely. Webb is 6′1″ with grey hair and hazel eyes. TBI officials...
WHITE COUNTY, TN
WBIR

KFD: House fire in Kingston leaves two dogs dead

KINGSTON, Tenn. — A fire on Lakewood Road leaves two dogs dead, according to the Kingston Fire chief. The owner tried to rescue the dogs with the help of a neighbor but they were overcome by the smoke and did not survive. He was treated on scene by Roane...
KINGSTON, TN
1450wlaf.com

Wreck near Charley’s Pizza injures one, snarls traffic

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – A two car wreck in front of Charley’s Pizza snarled afternoon traffic a little after 2pm Friday. One person was injured. Traffic was backed up for a good distance on the Jacksboro bound side of the four lane. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 12/02/2022-2:30PM)
JACKSBORO, TN

