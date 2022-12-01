Read full article on original website
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE COUNCIL TO CONSIDER BUYING VILLAGE INN
Crossville City Council is considering purchasing the Village Inn. That’s the hotel in downtown where an eviction debacle by the City forced all the tenants out within a few hours earlier this year. As it turns out – the city wasn’t allowed by law to evict the tenants and...
ucbjournal.com
The Wallow at Lazy G Ranch officially opens for business
Pictured above from l. to r.: Jason Gaw, Lucy Gaw, Erin Gaw, Noah Gaw, Luke Gaw, Frida Gaw, Eddie Gaw, Ellie Gaw, Eddie Gaw II, Calina Gaw and Carly Gaw. Cookeville – The Wallow at Lazy G Ranch recently celebrated its grand opening. Lazy G Ranch is a buffalo...
crossvillenews1st.com
CITY CONSIDERS FIXING PALACE THEATER WALL AFTER COLLAPSING MARCH 23RD
In Crossville, the Historic Palace Theater on Main street was closed temporarily when the south wall facade above the roof line collapsed. That was almost nine months ago – March 23rd. The City Council has a work session coming up this Tuesday and one of the items on the...
Mice infestation at Hardin Valley Elementary has district officials scurrying for a solution
Knox County Schools are working to eliminate a mouse infestation at Hardin Valley Elementary, a spokeswoman said.
ucbjournal.com
Tennessee Tech opens new Poultry Science Research Center
Pictured above – Tech President Phil Oldham speaks at the opening event for the university’s Poultry Science Research Center. New facility will give students in the College of Agriculture and Human Ecology access to cutting edge technology. Cookeville – Tennessee Tech University celebrated the grand opening of their...
ucbjournal.com
WCTE to broadcast Cookeville -Putnam County Christmas Parade
Parade route begins at the corner of 6th Street and Washington Avenue and continues to the square at Broad Street. Cookeville – The Cookeville-Putnam County Christmas Parade, a long-standing local tradition, returns this year. The parade will be live on Saturday, December 10 starting at 6 p.m. on WCTE PBS, YouTube TV, WCTE PBS App and Facebook with hosts Amy New, president and CEO of the Cookeville-Putnam County Chamber of Commerce, and Avery Hutchins, WCTE PBS’s President & CEO.
Remote Area Medical hosted free health clinic for people in the community
COALFIELD, Tenn. — Remote Area Medical hosted a pop-up free clinic at Coalfield High School. People parked overnight in Coalfield, Tenn. and waited for almost 24 hours to see a doctor. "I spent the night in the truck,” Robert Mason one of the patients said. The U.S. Census...
ucbjournal.com
CMC creates more patient access for heart emergencies
Welcomes interventional cardiologists, opens way for 24/7 emergent heart care. Crossville – The American Heart Association estimates that every 39 seconds, an American will have a heart attack. To better serve our region and patients experiencing heart events, Cumberland Medical Center recently welcomed two interventional cardiologists, Hunt Anderson, MD and Kenneth Hardigan, MD, to the heart team. With these additions to the cardiac team, residents of the Cumberland Plateau can receive emergent heart care close to home.
crossvillenews1st.com
SANTA IS COMING TO EAST TN AND HERE IS WHERE HE WILL BE VISITING!
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For many people across East Tennessee, the holidays are a time to start relaxing from the stress of work and enjoy time with family. But for one jolly man, the holidays are a time when business starts picking up. Santa Clause is getting ready for his...
2 dogs dead in house fire on Lakewood Road
Two dogs died after a fire burned a home in Kingston, according to Kingston Police Department Chief Jim Washam.
Putnam County authorities searching for missing man last seen in September
The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a man who has not been seen by his family for more than two months.
bbbtv12.com
Kingston House fire claims 2 Dogs
A house fire in Kingston Sunday occurred just before 1pm which sent all of Kingston’s fire personnel and Harriman Fire units to the scene. The fire at the single-story home in the 900 block of Lakewood Road near the interstate, unfortunately left two dogs dead, according to officials. According...
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE WOMAN THROWS ROCKS THROUGH CAR WINDOW AT JUSTICE CENTER
Were dispatched to the Cumberland County Justice Center in reference to a possible vandalism. Prior to officers arrival dispatch informed units that the vehicle with the suspect in it had left the area and was heading towards Lantana Road. Through update officers were able to observe the vehicle in the area of Stanley Street and Storie Avenue at which time they initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the occupants one of them the suspect Ms. Laurie Ostic.
crossvillenews1st.com
POLICE CHIEF BROOKS EXPLAINS WHAT LICENSE PLATE READERS TO BE USED FOR
Crossville Police Department is planning on installing license plate reading cameras in the near future. CNF originally reported these cameras were going to be used to capture traffic violators. Turns out that the information was erroneous. Police Chief Jessie Brooks tells CNF those cameras are only for aiding in locating...
wvlt.tv
White County man found safe; Silver Alert canceled
WHITE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials canceled a Silver Alert for a man initially reported missing from White County. Mark Webb, 70, has a medical condition that might impact his ability to get home safely. Webb is 6′1″ with grey hair and hazel eyes. TBI officials...
KCSO: 2 killed after truck went off embankment into creek in Knox County
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people are dead after a truck went off the road and into a creek overnight near Solway. According to the Knox County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a crash off Solway Road at Greystone Summit Boulevard around 10 a.m. Wednesday. According to KCSO, deputies...
KFD: House fire in Kingston leaves two dogs dead
KINGSTON, Tenn. — A fire on Lakewood Road leaves two dogs dead, according to the Kingston Fire chief. The owner tried to rescue the dogs with the help of a neighbor but they were overcome by the smoke and did not survive. He was treated on scene by Roane...
One dead after camper fire in Knoxville
A camper caught fire in Knoxville early Thursday morning, leading to the death of one person and causing damage to a nearby house.
1450wlaf.com
Wreck near Charley’s Pizza injures one, snarls traffic
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – A two car wreck in front of Charley’s Pizza snarled afternoon traffic a little after 2pm Friday. One person was injured. Traffic was backed up for a good distance on the Jacksboro bound side of the four lane. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 12/02/2022-2:30PM)
Man arrested after I-40 pursuit, hitting fence in Knox County
A Knoxville man was arrested after driving about 117 mph during a pursuit and then hitting a fence.
