Were dispatched to the Cumberland County Justice Center in reference to a possible vandalism. Prior to officers arrival dispatch informed units that the vehicle with the suspect in it had left the area and was heading towards Lantana Road. Through update officers were able to observe the vehicle in the area of Stanley Street and Storie Avenue at which time they initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the occupants one of them the suspect Ms. Laurie Ostic.

CROSSVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO