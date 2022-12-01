Read full article on original website
13 OYS's Meredith TerHaar hams it up as Mother Ginger
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Monday morning Pick-Me-Up featured 13 On Your Side's own Meredith TerHaar. She was honored to be asked by the West Michigan Youth Ballet to play the hilarious role of Mother Ginger during a performance of The Nutcracker this weekend. If you aren't familiar with...
New Grand Rapids store offers huge selection of zero proof beer, wine, and spirits
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Everywhere you look, people are consuming alcohol. It’s a multi-billion-dollar industry, and for many people, having the occasional glass of wine or cocktail is just part of the norm. But alcohol consumption can also be problematic. According to the CDC, more than 380 people died every day from excessive alcohol use in the US, between 2015 and 2019. Reports also indicate alcohol consumption rose drastically, following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s safe to say alcohol is not for everyone.
'It's all for them': Barry Co. veteran-themed restaurant billed $40,000
DELTON, Mich. — A Barry County restaurant is pleading for the community's help after an issue with their furnace has them facing a more than $40,000 bill to stay open. Heroes Food & Spirits, located at 121 S. Grove Street, Delton, MI, is a beloved family-owned business that focuses on helping veterans.
Gerald R. Ford International Airport hosting week-long holiday music festival
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The sounds of the holidays will fill the Gerald R. Ford International Airport as local school choirs are set to perform the week of Dec. 5. It's the 26th Annual Holiday Music Festival and it will feature 20 West Michigan choirs from grades 1st-12th all week long.
Sinkhole outside of Van Andel Arena closes down parts of Fulton Street
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Parts of Fulton Street is currently shutdown after the city says a large sinkhole opened in the middle of the road outside of the Van Andel Arena. Officials with the City of Grand Rapids Water Department say the sinkhole is about 13 feet deep, and has caused a full road closure on Fulton Street from Ottawa Avenue to Ionia Avenue.
Holiday events coming to GRPM for 'Snowflake Break'
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you're looking for something to do with your family over the holiday break, the Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM) is hosting a variety of festive events for families to enjoy this month. Each year, GRPM hosts "Snowflake Break," which takes place throughout parts of...
'Part of a big family': Boston Square tree lighting celebrates diversity, inclusivity
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For Miguel and Valeria Gonzalez, their family has lived in the Boston Square neighborhood for the past four years. "It's a big community, it's a big neighborhood that we can just rely on people and kind of have a good time," said Miguel. The neighborhood,...
'Pete needs a kidney': Comstock Park man resorts to road sign to find organ donor
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Pete Bottorff loves many things. One of them, his uncle's Antique Farmall H Tractor. His other love: his family which includes his wife, kids and 12 grandkids. Including their youngest Landon. "Landon's one, and I want to see him grow up," said Pete. However, Pete...
Calvin University to host best-selling cookbook author and alum Thursday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — New York Times best-selling author and Calvin University alum Suzy Karadsheh returns to Grand Rapids this week to talk about her incredible journey from West Michigan to building a successful digital media company. Karadsheh graduated from Calvin University in 2001 and has gone on to...
Pfizer announces $750 million Kalamazoo County expansion adding 300 jobs
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Pfizer's largest manufacturing site is getting even bigger. Monday, the pharmaceutical manufacturing company joined Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to announce a $750 million new investment in the Kalamazoo County facility that will expand capacity. This upgrade will allow the company to...
This senior dog is wishing for a forever home before Christmas
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Are you looking to add a furry friend to your family this holiday season? The Muskegon Humane Society may have your perfect match. Princess is a senior toy poodle at 15 years old. She is deaf and blind but still a very happy girl!. Unfortunately, she...
Whitehall community hosts fundraiser for beloved therapy dog's surgery
WHITEHALL, Mich. — A West Michigan community is coming together to help a beloved member of the Whitehall School District. During the week, you can often see Winston the therapy dog walking the hallways of Whitehall High School with his dog mom and school administrative assistant, Darci Christensen. “He's...
MSP need help in locating missing man from Ionia County
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan State Police (MSP) need help in locating a missing man from Portland, in Ionia County. 42-year-old James Gary Haislip Jr. went missing on Friday and has not been seen since. Haislip, who goes by the name "Lucky", is 5'11", 190 lbs. and suffers...
Young entrepreneurs raise money for John Ball Zoo's red pandas
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Streets of the East Hills neighborhood are coming alive with the holiday spirit Thursday night. It's filled with lights, the sounds of Christmas music and the bustle of people doing some holiday shopping. As you step into Le Bon Macaron, Charlotte and Samantha Toland's stand...
AAA offering mobile EV charging in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids was selected as one of 16 metro areas nationwide to participate in an American Automobile Association (AAA) pilot program offering roadside electric vehicle (EV) charging. The pilot program is the second of its kind, with the first beginning in 2010 to test prototype...
School leaders plan assembly to surprise Teacher of the Week
MUSKEGON, Mich. — This next Teacher of the Week recently showed up to what she thought was just another school assembly only to find out it was all set up for her. The assembly was complete with newly made signs, some with Erin Robinson’s face, and even confetti making for an emotional surprise. The Wesley School teacher said, “I don’t necessarily feel that I deserve that. That somebody would even take the time to nominate me is just overwhelming to me, because I feel like we all do the best that we can and we all want our students to succeed and be the best selves that they can be.”
Lakeshore non-profit wants to shred your documents to help people in need
GRAND HAVEN, Mich — There's no service going on inside Covenant Life Church, but the place of worship is still bustling with activity on a Tuesday afternoon. The church, at the corner of Columbus and 1st in downtown Grand Haven, allows the faith-based non-profit Beyond26 to operate in their building for free.
'From seed to sale': First cannabis microbusiness opens in downtown Muskegon
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The first cannabis microbusiness is now open in Muskegon. IndiGrow in downtown Muskegon is one of 11 licensed cannabis microbusinesses in the state of Michigan. "IndiGrow is a totally closed loop system here," CEO and co-owner Steven Kekelik says. Inside the 114-year-old manufacturing building on West...
Moelker Orchards closing after 115 years
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After 115 years, Moelker Orchards in Grand Rapids will be closing permanently, according to a post on the orchard's Facebook page. The farm was first opened in 1907 and has provided fresh fruits like apples, cherries, peaches and more. Their farm market has featured local jams, donuts, fudge, pies and other baked goods, while the farm has hosted activities like wagon rides and a pumpkin patch.
Legendary West Catholic teacher wants to hear from former students
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the door to the lobby opened at St. Ann's Home, I saw Miss T's face for the first time. I felt like I was meeting a celebrity. Up until that moment, Rita Totoraitis and I had never spoken before. But I had talked to the staff members at West Catholic High School about her, and they painted a beautiful picture of what her 31-year career meant to the community.
