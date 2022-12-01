ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Comments / 0

Related
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 OYS's Meredith TerHaar hams it up as Mother Ginger

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Monday morning Pick-Me-Up featured 13 On Your Side's own Meredith TerHaar. She was honored to be asked by the West Michigan Youth Ballet to play the hilarious role of Mother Ginger during a performance of The Nutcracker this weekend. If you aren't familiar with...
13 ON YOUR SIDE

New Grand Rapids store offers huge selection of zero proof beer, wine, and spirits

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Everywhere you look, people are consuming alcohol. It’s a multi-billion-dollar industry, and for many people, having the occasional glass of wine or cocktail is just part of the norm. But alcohol consumption can also be problematic. According to the CDC, more than 380 people died every day from excessive alcohol use in the US, between 2015 and 2019. Reports also indicate alcohol consumption rose drastically, following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s safe to say alcohol is not for everyone.
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Sinkhole outside of Van Andel Arena closes down parts of Fulton Street

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Parts of Fulton Street is currently shutdown after the city says a large sinkhole opened in the middle of the road outside of the Van Andel Arena. Officials with the City of Grand Rapids Water Department say the sinkhole is about 13 feet deep, and has caused a full road closure on Fulton Street from Ottawa Avenue to Ionia Avenue.
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Holiday events coming to GRPM for 'Snowflake Break'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you're looking for something to do with your family over the holiday break, the Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM) is hosting a variety of festive events for families to enjoy this month. Each year, GRPM hosts "Snowflake Break," which takes place throughout parts of...
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Pfizer announces $750 million Kalamazoo County expansion adding 300 jobs

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Pfizer's largest manufacturing site is getting even bigger. Monday, the pharmaceutical manufacturing company joined Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to announce a $750 million new investment in the Kalamazoo County facility that will expand capacity. This upgrade will allow the company to...
13 ON YOUR SIDE

MSP need help in locating missing man from Ionia County

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan State Police (MSP) need help in locating a missing man from Portland, in Ionia County. 42-year-old James Gary Haislip Jr. went missing on Friday and has not been seen since. Haislip, who goes by the name "Lucky", is 5'11", 190 lbs. and suffers...
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Young entrepreneurs raise money for John Ball Zoo's red pandas

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Streets of the East Hills neighborhood are coming alive with the holiday spirit Thursday night. It's filled with lights, the sounds of Christmas music and the bustle of people doing some holiday shopping. As you step into Le Bon Macaron, Charlotte and Samantha Toland's stand...
13 ON YOUR SIDE

AAA offering mobile EV charging in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids was selected as one of 16 metro areas nationwide to participate in an American Automobile Association (AAA) pilot program offering roadside electric vehicle (EV) charging. The pilot program is the second of its kind, with the first beginning in 2010 to test prototype...
13 ON YOUR SIDE

School leaders plan assembly to surprise Teacher of the Week

MUSKEGON, Mich. — This next Teacher of the Week recently showed up to what she thought was just another school assembly only to find out it was all set up for her. The assembly was complete with newly made signs, some with Erin Robinson’s face, and even confetti making for an emotional surprise. The Wesley School teacher said, “I don’t necessarily feel that I deserve that. That somebody would even take the time to nominate me is just overwhelming to me, because I feel like we all do the best that we can and we all want our students to succeed and be the best selves that they can be.”
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Moelker Orchards closing after 115 years

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After 115 years, Moelker Orchards in Grand Rapids will be closing permanently, according to a post on the orchard's Facebook page. The farm was first opened in 1907 and has provided fresh fruits like apples, cherries, peaches and more. Their farm market has featured local jams, donuts, fudge, pies and other baked goods, while the farm has hosted activities like wagon rides and a pumpkin patch.
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Legendary West Catholic teacher wants to hear from former students

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the door to the lobby opened at St. Ann's Home, I saw Miss T's face for the first time. I felt like I was meeting a celebrity. Up until that moment, Rita Totoraitis and I had never spoken before. But I had talked to the staff members at West Catholic High School about her, and they painted a beautiful picture of what her 31-year career meant to the community.
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy