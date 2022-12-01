RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – How do police prevent a dangerous moment from getting out of hand? You hear about times they may have used excessive force, but not how they stopped something from happening in the first place. Their training for that is a big part of what officers do every day. ABC4 News explains how they deescalate tense situations, in this edition of Behind the Badge.

RIVERTON, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO