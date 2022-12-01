Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
Police: Man shows gun to co-worker, causes lockdown of Lehi building
LEHI, Utah, Dec. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a man showed an unloaded gun to a co-worker Saturday, leading to a temporarily lockdown of a Lehi building. Officers responded to reports of a man with an unconcealed weapon inside a building at 3300 N. Triumph Blvd., Lehi police said. The building was placed on lockdown while officers cleared the building.
Gephardt Daily
Cyclist faces charges after sending UTA driver to the hospital
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Criminal charges are being reviewed after a cyclist allegedly assaulted a Utah Transit Authority bus driver, landing him in the hospital with a broken hip. The incident came Thursday afternoon at 900 E and 10th South in Salt Lake...
One hospitalized following bear spray incident at Ogden mall
Several people were treated by medical personnel and one taken to the hospital after an incident involving pepper spray at an Ogden mall on Friday.
Suspect in custody after cameras found in University of Utah bathrooms
A suspect is in custody after cameras were found taped under sinks in several bathrooms in the University of Utah's Student Life Building.
Person uses bear spray during fight at Ogden mall, sending another to hospital
Two groups of people got into a fight at a mall in Ogden on Friday, during which someone pulled out bear mace and sprayed multiple people with it.
kjzz.com
Charges filed against man accused of hiding cameras in U of U bathrooms
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — University of Utah officials said charges have been filed against a man accused of hiding cameras in bathrooms on campus. They said 32-year-old Frederick William Weitz was arrested and booked into Salt Lake County Jail for his involvement in the incident. Filed charges included fraud, identity theft, aggravated burglary and four counts of voyeurism.
ksl.com
3 charged with robbing Kearns couple, kidnapping woman over drug debt
KEARNS — Three men who allegedly claimed they were hired to kill a couple because of a drug debt and ended up kidnapping a woman in the process are now facing numerous criminal charges. Jerod Bowers, 43, of Cottonwood Heights; Dwight Messick, 37; and Daniel Roberts, 36, of Cottonwood...
Alleged I-15 shooter ‘tried to scare police’ in attempt to see his mom
The man who was allegedly involved in a shootout with police on I-15 in Layton on Wednesday, Nov. 30 has been identified and booked into the Davis County Jail.
ABC 4
Behind the Badge: Stopping a crisis before it starts
RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – How do police prevent a dangerous moment from getting out of hand? You hear about times they may have used excessive force, but not how they stopped something from happening in the first place. Their training for that is a big part of what officers do every day. ABC4 News explains how they deescalate tense situations, in this edition of Behind the Badge.
ksl.com
Kanab man charged with killing woman after fight at Salt Lake club
SALT LAKE CITY — A Kanab man was charged Friday with shooting an unarmed woman while her boyfriend was involved in a fistfight with another man who had earlier been kicked out of a downtown Salt Lake nightclub. Dustin James Pedersen, 37, is charged in 3rd District Court with...
KSLTV
Neighborhood concerned after bullet goes through home walls
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah—A gunshot through an upstairs window in Saratoga Springs was concerning to more than just one family Friday as others in the Hawks Landing and Fox Hollow neighborhoods said this had happened before and were asking for help so it didn’t happen again. In the latest...
Family of jogger killed in Provo looking for closure
Family and friends of a woman killed during a hit-and-run incident while jogging are still dealing with her loss.
KSLTV
Suspect in Wednesday’s I-15 shooting is named, moved from hospital to jail
LAYTON — A man who police say engaged in a shootout with officers on the Interstate 15 in Layton earlier this week has been moved from a hospital to the Davis County Jail. Michael John Buttel, 28, of Provo, was arrested for investigation of 21 crimes, including three counts of assault on an officer and six counts of shooting a gun from a vehicle.
SWAT team responds to Lehi office building on reports of suspect with gun
Police officers and members of a SWAT team are at an active scene in Lehi where a man reportedly entered an office building with a gun.
KUTV
Provo police identify victim in deadly hit and run
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Provo police have identified a woman they said was hit and killed by a vehicle while jogging. According to a news release, Isabelle Parr, 21, was hit between 5:20 and 5:25 p.m. Thursday near 800 North 850 West. Provo Police Sgt. Nick Dupaix said the...
Police identify woman found dead on the road in Provo
The Provo Police Department has identified the woman who was found dead in the middle of the roadway at 800 North 850 West on Thursday, Dec. 1.
11-year-old girl identified as the victim of deadly Salt Lake crash
Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed the victim in a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Wednesday was an 11-year-old girl.
KSLTV
Memorial set up for woman killed in Provo hit and run
PROVO, Utah — Yellow ribbons lined a Holladay neighborhood Friday in support of a family who lost a loved one in a hit and run crash in Provo. “I just wanted to come and pay my respects in the tiny way that I can,” said Leilani Maldonado, a jogger.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah population update: 60K+ people have moved here since 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — Over the last year, when people made the decision to move to Utah (or move to a different place within Utah) more of them chose to live in Utah County. And Salt Lake County is a close second. That’s according to the Utah Population Committee,...
Police Log: Real estate fraud, possession of methamphetamine
Monday, November 28 Harassment A 35-year-old Summit County man was jailed for two hours after being arrested by detectives for a weapon crime and other related charges. Following his release, […]
