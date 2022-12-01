ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Gephardt Daily

Police: Man shows gun to co-worker, causes lockdown of Lehi building

LEHI, Utah, Dec. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a man showed an unloaded gun to a co-worker Saturday, leading to a temporarily lockdown of a Lehi building. Officers responded to reports of a man with an unconcealed weapon inside a building at 3300 N. Triumph Blvd., Lehi police said. The building was placed on lockdown while officers cleared the building.
LEHI, UT
Gephardt Daily

Cyclist faces charges after sending UTA driver to the hospital

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Criminal charges are being reviewed after a cyclist allegedly assaulted a Utah Transit Authority bus driver, landing him in the hospital with a broken hip. The incident came Thursday afternoon at 900 E and 10th South in Salt Lake...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Charges filed against man accused of hiding cameras in U of U bathrooms

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — University of Utah officials said charges have been filed against a man accused of hiding cameras in bathrooms on campus. They said 32-year-old Frederick William Weitz was arrested and booked into Salt Lake County Jail for his involvement in the incident. Filed charges included fraud, identity theft, aggravated burglary and four counts of voyeurism.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

3 charged with robbing Kearns couple, kidnapping woman over drug debt

KEARNS — Three men who allegedly claimed they were hired to kill a couple because of a drug debt and ended up kidnapping a woman in the process are now facing numerous criminal charges. Jerod Bowers, 43, of Cottonwood Heights; Dwight Messick, 37; and Daniel Roberts, 36, of Cottonwood...
KEARNS, UT
ABC 4

Behind the Badge: Stopping a crisis before it starts

RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – How do police prevent a dangerous moment from getting out of hand? You hear about times they may have used excessive force, but not how they stopped something from happening in the first place. Their training for that is a big part of what officers do every day. ABC4 News explains how they deescalate tense situations, in this edition of Behind the Badge.
RIVERTON, UT
KSLTV

Neighborhood concerned after bullet goes through home walls

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah—A gunshot through an upstairs window in Saratoga Springs was concerning to more than just one family Friday as others in the Hawks Landing and Fox Hollow neighborhoods said this had happened before and were asking for help so it didn’t happen again. In the latest...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, UT
KSLTV

Suspect in Wednesday’s I-15 shooting is named, moved from hospital to jail

LAYTON — A man who police say engaged in a shootout with officers on the Interstate 15 in Layton earlier this week has been moved from a hospital to the Davis County Jail. Michael John Buttel, 28, of Provo, was arrested for investigation of 21 crimes, including three counts of assault on an officer and six counts of shooting a gun from a vehicle.
LAYTON, UT
KUTV

Provo police identify victim in deadly hit and run

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Provo police have identified a woman they said was hit and killed by a vehicle while jogging. According to a news release, Isabelle Parr, 21, was hit between 5:20 and 5:25 p.m. Thursday near 800 North 850 West. Provo Police Sgt. Nick Dupaix said the...
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

Memorial set up for woman killed in Provo hit and run

PROVO, Utah — Yellow ribbons lined a Holladay neighborhood Friday in support of a family who lost a loved one in a hit and run crash in Provo. “I just wanted to come and pay my respects in the tiny way that I can,” said Leilani Maldonado, a jogger.
PROVO, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Utah population update: 60K+ people have moved here since 2021

SALT LAKE CITY — Over the last year, when people made the decision to move to Utah (or move to a different place within Utah) more of them chose to live in Utah County. And Salt Lake County is a close second. That’s according to the Utah Population Committee,...
UTAH STATE

