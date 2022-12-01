Read full article on original website
Pelé’s family: COVID caused infection, death not imminent
SAO PAULO (AP) — Two daughters and one grandson of Brazilian soccer great Pelé said the three-time World Cup winner has been hospitalized since Tuesday to treat a respiratory infection aggravated by COVID-19. They added that the 82-year-old is under no imminent risk of death. Kely and Flavia...
Brazil World Cup 2022 squad and preview: Tite announces final team
Will the Brazil World Cup 2022 squad be enough to ensure the Selecao win it for the first time in 20 years?
