fox29.com

Police: Man fatally shot near his home in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - A man has died after he was shot in North Philadelphia on Sunday night, according to police. Authorities say the shooting occurred on the 3100 block of North Hancock Street around 7:24 p.m. on Sunday night. A 29-year-old man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the...
fox29.com

Officials: Arson 'likely' after woman, 20, with cerebral palsy killed in Delaware County fire

DELAWARE COUNY - Tragedy struck a Delaware County family this weekend after a devastating blaze broke out, leaving a 20-year-old woman dead and a home destroyed. Fire crews responded as flames erupted from a 3-story home on the 600 block of Sharon Avenue in Darby Township around midnight Sunday. It took firefighters about an hour to place it under control.
fox29.com

Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Olney, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are investigating a shooting in Olney. According to police, the shooting occurred on Sunday just before 11:30 p.m. on the 5600 block of North 6th Street. Authorities say a 26-year-old man was show multiple times on the right side...
fox29.com

Police: Shoe theft in New Jersey leads to arrest of Pennsylvania fugitive

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. - A man wanted in Pennsylvania is now in custody thanks to a shoe theft investigation in New Jersey last week. Police say Jonathon A. Wheeler, 36, was caught on surveillance video stealing a pair of shoes from a porch on Carroll Street in Riverside, New Jersey.
fox29.com

Police: 180 animals rescued, 2 found dead during puppy mill bust in Ocean County

OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. - Nearly 200 animals were found living in "horrible" conditions at an alleged puppy mill that police say was being run out of a home in Ocean County. Officers say they could smell a strong odor and hear barking when they responded to an anonymous complaint for a house on Arrowhead Park Drive in Brick Township on Friday.
fox29.com

Weather Authority: Rainy Tuesday leads to a midweek warmup with persistent clouds

PHILADELPHIA - Showers will persist throughout the day on Tuesday with mostly seasonable temperatures, but forecasters expect clouds to linger even after the rain moves out. Spotty showers during the morning will become more intense throughout the day with temperatures climbing into the 50s by the afternoon. Rain will linger...
fox29.com

Police believe phone scam may have swindled hundreds of elderly victims

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Authorities believe an international phone scam ring has conned thousands of dollars from elderly people by posing as family members in distress. Police in Bucks County say 19-year-old Christopher Mauricio was arrested after he allegedly acted as a courier for the phone scam ring, picking up a $5k check from a 93-year-old woman.
fox29.com

Police: 3 charged for kidnapping, assaulting man during attempted Wilmington home break-in

WILMINGTON, Del. - An attempted break-in turned violent kidnappings has resulted in the arrest of two women and one man in Wilmington, authorities announced Monday. Michael Pennacchiotti, 21, Shaun McCollum, 31. and Callie McCollum, 25, are charged with kidnapping and assault in connection to an incident on Bardell Drive last month.

