'Epic Philly comeback': Jim's Steaks gives update after devastating fire closes beloved shop
PHILADELPHIA - It's been more than four months since a fire ripped through Jim's Steaks, causing a South Street staple to temporarily shut its doors. Smoke billowed from the building on a Friday morning in July as firefighters battled the multi-alarm blaze from inside and outside the building. The Philadelphia...
State police: Man wanted for Delaware County attempted murder, Philadelphia shooting in one morning
DELAWARE COUNY - A Philadelphia man is accused of violent rampage that stretched into the suburbs and included a carjacking, home invasion and store robbery. Police say the spate of violence started Sunday around 8 p.m. when 22-year-old Zahkee Austin allegedly carjacked a man at gunpoint on Germantown and W. Hunting Park avenues.
Ukrainian soldier learns to walk again in Delaware County after losing his legs in war against Russia
DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. - An incredible story of resilience, as a Ukrainian soldier, who lost his legs in the war, is now learning to wall again, here, in Delaware County. Determined is an understatement when describing 23-year-old Ukrainian soldier and, now, double amputee Roman Stashkiv. "Just the couple of days...
Police: Man fatally shot near his home in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A man has died after he was shot in North Philadelphia on Sunday night, according to police. Authorities say the shooting occurred on the 3100 block of North Hancock Street around 7:24 p.m. on Sunday night. A 29-year-old man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the...
'Unprovoked': Female suspect attacked woman walking in Center City in broad daylight, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after a woman was attacked by another woman on a Center City street last month. The 23-year-old was walking on the 1400 block of Spruce Street when she was physically attacked in the middle of the day on November 20. Police say the attacked was...
Police: Philadelphia man charged in shooting death of man at Kutztown University student apartments
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia man is facing murder charges in connection with the shooting death of a man in student apartments near Kutztown University. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 22-year-old Xavier Wayman of Philadelphia was taken into police custody Monday morning around 9:30 a.m. Authorities say he is accused of...
Record-breaking $2.4 million Pennsylvania lottery ticket sold at Philadelphia gas station
PHILADELPHIA - Did you buy a Fast Play lottery ticket this weekend? Was it at a Sunoco gas station in Philadelphia? Well, then today might just be your lucky day!. The largest-ever Fast Play ticket worth $2,419,372 was sold at the Sunoco at 630 Walnut Lane in Philadelphia on Saturday.
Officials: Arson 'likely' after woman, 20, with cerebral palsy killed in Delaware County fire
DELAWARE COUNY - Tragedy struck a Delaware County family this weekend after a devastating blaze broke out, leaving a 20-year-old woman dead and a home destroyed. Fire crews responded as flames erupted from a 3-story home on the 600 block of Sharon Avenue in Darby Township around midnight Sunday. It took firefighters about an hour to place it under control.
Police investigating shooting in Media
Police are investigating a shooting in Media, Pennsylvania. FOX 29's Hank Flynn has the breaking news details.
Man killed after deadly shooting inside supermarket in South Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A shooting erupted inside a supermarket in South Philadelphia Saturday night, leaving one man dead. Police say at least two shots were fired inside the Mifflin Supermarket on the 1900 block of South 5th Street around 6:43 p.m. A 37-year-old man was struck in the right eye and...
Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Olney, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are investigating a shooting in Olney. According to police, the shooting occurred on Sunday just before 11:30 p.m. on the 5600 block of North 6th Street. Authorities say a 26-year-old man was show multiple times on the right side...
Police: Shoe theft in New Jersey leads to arrest of Pennsylvania fugitive
BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. - A man wanted in Pennsylvania is now in custody thanks to a shoe theft investigation in New Jersey last week. Police say Jonathon A. Wheeler, 36, was caught on surveillance video stealing a pair of shoes from a porch on Carroll Street in Riverside, New Jersey.
'Theo is home!' Dog stolen from car in Philadelphia Wawa parking lot finally found after 18 days
PHILADELPHIA - Theo is finally back home where he is supposed to be, and getting all the love he deserves!. Natalie Ciervo and Matt Berk have been frantically searching for their 2-year-old rescue Theo after they say he was stolen from their car in a Wawa parking lot over two weeks ago.
Community comes together after car smashes through beloved family deli in Delaware County
HAVERTOWN, Pa. - Loyal customers of Bocella’s Deli in Havertown are rallying around the family who has owned it these last 15 years. Surveillance video showed the terrifying moments an SUV slammed through the front of the deli last week. Police said the driver is an 82-year-old woman. Owner...
Police: 180 animals rescued, 2 found dead during puppy mill bust in Ocean County
OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. - Nearly 200 animals were found living in "horrible" conditions at an alleged puppy mill that police say was being run out of a home in Ocean County. Officers say they could smell a strong odor and hear barking when they responded to an anonymous complaint for a house on Arrowhead Park Drive in Brick Township on Friday.
Weather Authority: Rainy Tuesday leads to a midweek warmup with persistent clouds
PHILADELPHIA - Showers will persist throughout the day on Tuesday with mostly seasonable temperatures, but forecasters expect clouds to linger even after the rain moves out. Spotty showers during the morning will become more intense throughout the day with temperatures climbing into the 50s by the afternoon. Rain will linger...
Police believe phone scam may have swindled hundreds of elderly victims
FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Authorities believe an international phone scam ring has conned thousands of dollars from elderly people by posing as family members in distress. Police in Bucks County say 19-year-old Christopher Mauricio was arrested after he allegedly acted as a courier for the phone scam ring, picking up a $5k check from a 93-year-old woman.
Car causes small fire, gas leak after crashing into Gloucester County home, police say
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A car crash in Gloucester County triggered a string of incidents that left a home with severe damage, a small fire and a gas leak Saturday night. Police say the car smashed into the side of the home after swerving, hitting a curb and driving through the yard.
Police: 3 charged for kidnapping, assaulting man during attempted Wilmington home break-in
WILMINGTON, Del. - An attempted break-in turned violent kidnappings has resulted in the arrest of two women and one man in Wilmington, authorities announced Monday. Michael Pennacchiotti, 21, Shaun McCollum, 31. and Callie McCollum, 25, are charged with kidnapping and assault in connection to an incident on Bardell Drive last month.
Festive finery at the Secret Garden in Roxborough
Still in need of a Christmas tree? The Secret Garden in Roxborough is selling the coveted decoration for $25-125.
