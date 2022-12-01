Read full article on original website
Related
13 confirmed cases of rabies in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — confirmed another case of rabies in the county. Officials said a Gastonia resident's dog killed a raccoon in a backyard last week. That raccoon tested positive for rabies. Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement is now stressing the importance of having an up-to-date rabies vaccination...
State of Emergency: Power outage causes spike in break-ins, closed schools and curfew in Moore County, NC
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — The power outage in Moore County triggered a State of Emergency for the population with ripple effects including a spike in crime, families struggling to stay warm and even a curfew running from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Two power substations in a North Carolina...
Targeted attacks against the electric grid have increased in recent years
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Federal data show not only are targeted attacks against the electric grid more common than people might think, efforts to physically attack, sabotage and vandalize hit a 10-year high in the United States in 2022. A WCNC Charlotte analysis of Department of Energy Electric Disturbance Events...
WBTV
NC a “lawless” land for HOAs and community associations
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Homeowners at Waterfront at Langtree in Mooresville have been asking for financial statements and an accounting of their community association fees for months. In return, they’ve received scribbles of expenditures on a yellow legal pad and a post on their community Facebook page about what the money has supposedly been put toward.
Tax exemption could be pulled from Barber-Scotia College, Channel 9 learns
CONCORD, N.C. — Cabarrus County could pull the tax exemption status from a college that has been at the center of a years-long Channel 9 investigation. Barber-Scotia College, a historically Black college in Concord, has faced declining enrollment since losing its accreditation in 2004. The college has been exempt...
qcnews.com
Queen City Question: Do you have to pay for at-home COVID-19 tests?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The holidays are here with plenty of cheer, but sadly COVID is still near, so you hop on your computer and head to COVID.gov to order more tests. Then you see this:. The program was suspended due to a lack of funding from...
NC housekeeper aims to mop up $2 million lottery prize with prize wheel
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 75-year-old Gardner-Webb University housekeeper is looking to clean up after he spins the prize wheel in hopes of taking home $2 million. On Tuesday, Johnnie Bostic, of Polkville in Cleveland County, will spin the wheel after winning the chance from a $10 Bigger Spin scratchoff ticket, according to the N.C. Education […]
Heavy police presence near east Charlotte shopping center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A heavy police presence was seen near a business in east Charlotte Sunday morning. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was investigating a situation along The Plaza, not far from Milton Road. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.
How to apply for a media internship program with Alma Adams
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Representative Alma Adams (NC-12) announced an internship opportunity in her Washington, D.C. office as well as one internship opportunity in her Charlotte, North Carolina, office for the spring 2023 semester. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply immediately; applications close on Friday, Dec. 16. This internship includes...
WBTV
Change to Charlotte pet owner law could help crowded animal shelters
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A city council vote to change an ordinance concerning pet owners may help animal shelters at capacity. If an animal needs to be taken away from an owner because of neglect or abuse, an owner could previously appeal the decision within 30 days. This would leave the pet at the shelter for up to a month.
Mecklenburg County Public Health unveils new COVID-19 information chatbot
CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County Public Health has launched a new program to inform the public about COVID-19. Along with public health organizations in Boston and Los Angeles, Mecklenburg County received a customized version of the Vaccine Information Resource Assistant (VIRA) chatbot. This program delivers correct and up-to-date answers to COVID-19 vaccine questions.
WBTV
Railroad work coming to Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded a $16.3 million contract to make safety improvements where Rogers Lake Road crosses the North Carolina and Norfolk Southern Railroads in Kannapolis. Albemarle contractor NJR Group, Inc. has been awarded the project to build a bridge separating Rogers Lake...
'This is unreal': Widow gets new HVAC unit
YORK, S.C. — As winter closes in and the nights are colder, Elizabeth Adams is filled with joy and happiness. “I was just, like, shocked, and this is unreal," Adams said. She is so excited she won a contest for a brand new HVAC unit from Brothers Heating, Air and Plumbing.
wfmynews2.com
Cleveland County man has chance to spin the wheel for prize of $2 million
RALEIGH, N.C. — A 75-year-old housekeeper will step up to a giant prize wheel, give it a spin, and see if it lands on a $2 million prize. Johnnie Bostic from Polkville could get the chance to win $2 million. The chance comes as part of the lottery's unique...
WCNC
Keep your home safe with Mister Sparky
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. As many of us warm up our homes with space heaters and plug in the lights for our Christmas trees, we need to make sure we're doing it all safely. This morning Rusty Wise from Mister Sparky joined us with holiday season electrical tips!
CMS will name an interim superintendent in less than 30 days
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education will have a special meeting to approve the contract terms for a new interim superintendent after the abrupt departure of current interim superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh. CMS officials confirmed the meeting to approve the contract will happen sometime between Dec. 14-31....
North Carolina woman wins $3 million after buying $30 scratch-off
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Cathy Stroupe, of Bessemer City, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Stroupe bought her winning ticket from Kingsway #5 on South 14th Street in Bessemer City. When Stroupe arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect her prize, she […]
Charlotte nonprofit celebrates 10 years of lifting up hundreds of nonprofits
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — SHARE Charlotte is celebrating 10 years of connecting the community to nonprofits and making a huge impact. SHARE started simply when the founder couldn’t find a nonprofit to volunteer with. Now 10 years later, they’re the Google of Charlotte nonprofits working with hundreds of organizations every day.
Do we need a new bridge across the Catawba River?
If you’re in Mecklenburg County and want to head west — to Gastonia or Shelby, or to the mountains — you have limited options. The Catawba River is in your way. There are just four bridges connecting Mecklenburg and Gaston counties, and none along a 10-mile stretch between Wilkinson Boulevard (U.S. 74) and the Buster Boyd Bridge at the Mecklenburg/South Carolina line.
Community split on new development coming to Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — A long-time Gastonia business closed its doors this week to make way for a new development with hundreds of homes. Some are pushing back on the projects while others say it's a new opportunity. Inside Mountain View Antiques, it's all about the past. For a while...
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 0