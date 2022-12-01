Marvel Studios and James Gunn finally gave us our first look at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 during their CCXP Brazil panel that showcased Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, The Mandalorian and a bunch of other upcoming Disney releases. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 looks like it'll be the most emotional film in the trilogy, with the teaser trailer hinting at some major events taking place. In the trailer we see the return of Gamora (Zoe Saldana), the first look at Lylla, and we even get our first glimpse at the live-action version of Adam Warlock (Will Poulter). While the teaser gave us a look at the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it didn't do one thing that many fans believed would happen. Fans who have seen the trailer seem to think that the moment where the Guardians wear these multicolored astronaut suits, that the film is referencing the hit game Among Us but it appears that that isn't so.

