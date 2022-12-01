Read full article on original website
New John Wick: Chapter 4 Poster Released
Lionsgate officially announced that a fourth film in the John Wick franchise was in development soon after the release of John Wick: Chapter 3. Keanu Reeves is set to return as the assassin alongside some of the original cast, and filming was set to begin in 2020 until the Covid-19 pandemic ultimately delayed it. We've already gotten a teaser trailer for the film and it shows exactly what John Wick is up to now. Even though things don't look good for our protagonist, the movies sure look great. Now, the studio has officially released a brand new poster for John Wick: Chapter 4 that gives a taste of what's to come. You can check out the poster below!
Keanu Reeves: John Wick 4 Is "The Hardest Movie I've Ever Made"
John Wick is hard to kill, but even harder to make. Keanu Reeves reprises his role as the titular master assassin in John Wick: Chapter 4, the fourth installment of Lionsgate's action franchise from returning director Chad Stahelski. After the fourquel dropped an action-packed first trailer last month, Reeves appeared at Brazil's CCXP convention over the weekend to reveal a new poster and preview JW4 during a panel for the sequel to 2019's John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. With the fourth chapter finding the Baba Yaga hunted by an army of High Table super-assassins, an especially action-heavy JW4 put Wick — and Reeves — through the wringer.
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley Dead at 71 After Shock Cancer Diagnosis
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Cheers and Celebrity Big Brother star Kirstie Alley dies from cancer at 71
US actress Kirstie Alley has died from cancer at the age of 71, according to her family.A statement posted on social media through her official accounts described her as an “incredible, fierce and loving mother”.Alley was surrounded by her closest family members, the statement said.She was best known for her breakout role as Rebecca Howe in the NBC sitcom Cheers from 1987 to 1993, and received both an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe for the role in 1991.In 2018 she participated in the 22nd series of UK Celebrity Big Brother, in which she finished as runner-up.“As iconic as she...
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's Steelbook Art Assembles The Z-Fighters
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has become the biggest movie in the Shonen franchise to date, introducing some major transformations to the Z-Fighters as the manga prepares to return. With the home video release only a few days away, the movie has revealed the cover art for the Blu-Ray's Steelbook, bringing together the heroes and the villains of the film. The art itself also features Piccolo and Gohan's new forms which have taken the anime world by storm.
The X-Files Star David Duchovny Addresses Series' Potential Future Without Scully (Exclusive)
The most recent season of The X-Files came in 2018, which earned various reactions from fans, with even star Gillian Anderson expressing her disappointment in some of the series' narrative reveals. Costar David Duchovny, however, has previously hinted at being available for more adventures in the franchise, though he recently noted that, in his mind, The X-Files would only exist in the future if it also featured Anderson and comes from creator Chris Carter. He also noted, though, that new adventures in the franchise aren't currently being pursued. Fans can check out Duchovny's new graphic novel Kepler, which is currently available for pre-order and hits shelves on December 27th.
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Cosplay Shows Off Why Lucy's So Popular
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was one of the most standout releases of the year overall, and one awesome cosplay is helping to showcase why with Lucy! 2022 has been one of the most packed in recent memory as there have been a ton of interesting new anime releases that hit over the course of the seasonal schedule. But that wasn't all either as some of the biggest new anime projects actually hit outside of the schedule when Netflix dropped one of the most curious originals of the year. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners pretty much took over when it hit, and it's no surprise as to why when seeing all of the standout characters.
Yellowstone Fans Think Jamie Will Get a Shocking Ending on the Series
Now in its fifth season, Paramount Network's Yellowstone may be one of the most popular shows on television, but for the Dutton family, things are more complicated than ever on the ranch. There are more outside challenges than ever before for the Duttons and the Yellowstone and even with John Dutton now the governor offering some level of protection from those increasing threats, the position gets more and more precarious all the time. And with the series this deep in, some fans think that it could be starting to wind down and lead to its narrative conclusion — which in turn has led to an interesting fan theory about who some fans think will come out on top in the end and it may not be someone you expect.
Margot Robbie Has "Been Pushing" Hard For a Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy Romance (Exclusive)
DC fans have been treated to Margot Robbie's performance as Harley Quinn in DC's Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey, and The Suicide Squad. While it's currently unclear if Robbie will ever play Harley again, the star has said that she wants to return to the role. If Robbie does play the iconic character in the future, many fans are hoping that she will enter a romance with Poison Ivy much like in the comics and the Harley Quinn animated series. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Robbie about her new film, Babylon, and we asked her about potentially seeing the Harlivy romance onscreen one day.
Parasite Director Bong Joon-Ho's New Movie Gets Title, Trailer, and Release Date
Parasite director Bong Joon Ho's next movie is officially on the way. On Monday, Warner Bros. Pictures unveiled the first teaser trailer for Mickey 17, a new science fiction film directed by the Oscar-winning filmmaker. The teaser not only shows the first look at The Batman star Robert Pattinson in the titular role, but it also reveals the film's title, which had previously been unknown. Additionally, the studio announced that Mickey 17, which is currently in production, will be released in theaters worldwide on March 29, 2024. Mickey 17 also stars Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead), Naomi Ackie (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), Toni Collette (Knives Out), and Mark Ruffalo (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law).
Marvel's Wastelanders Final Installment Out Today
Marvel has been delivering fans compelling adventures for decades in all manner of mediums, with today seeing the release of the final episode of their Marvel's Wastelanders, a scripted podcast series. The ambitious experience marked an exciting experience for fans not only because it brought together a variety of unexpected Marvel icons for an apocalyptic story, but also because it brought together impressive voice talent to bring these figures to life. The concept proved to have so much storytelling potential that it has already earned spin-off podcasts focusing on individual characters. Marvel's Wastelanders is available on all major podcast platforms.
New Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Posters Reveal the Main Characters
In just a matter of weeks, Netflix subscribers will be treated to Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The long-awaited sequel to 2019's hit caper will feature the return of Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) alongside an epic ensemble of new characters — and a new series of character posters showcases them in great style. The posters, which were released by Netflix on Monday, reveal new looks at Glass Onion's ensemble cast, as well as a visual motif that happens to spell out the film's title.
Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Eminem, Spider-Man, and... Nudity?!
It's always fun to feature various books on our Top Ten! This week, rare variants take the spotlight. Rumors that have bubbled beneath the surface propel under the radar Daredevil and X-Men keys into the forefront. The Sentry pops up from "The Void" as another MCU rumor, along with the sad news of a Hollywood icon who is no longer with us. Lobo is still sticking around, although he's pushed down the list by two legendary Rap icons who made their way onto Deadpool and Spider-Man covers. And who could forget our first nude entry on this list? Peep this crazy list and more on this week's Top Ten!
Cheers co-stars Kelsey Grammer and Rhea Perlman lead tributes to Kirstie Alley
Kirstie Alley’s Cheers co-stars Kelsey Grammer and Rhea Perlman have led tributes to the late actress, following her death from cancer at the age of 71.Alley debuted on the NBC sitcom in 1987 as Rebecca Howe, quickly becoming a fan favourite for her role opposite Ted Danson’s womanising bar owner Sam Malone.Grammer, who played the psychiatrist Frasier Crane alongside Alley in Cheers, admitted that he had loved the actress.“I always believed grief for a public figure is a private matter, but I will say I loved her,” the 67-year-old said in a statement provided to the PA news agency.In a...
Apple TV+ Renews Hit Psychological Thriller Series for New Season
Gugu Mbatha-Raw's psychological thriller Surface has been renewed for a second season at Apple TV+. The Loki star headlines the cast of Surface, and she's also an executive producer. The series was created by Veronica West and follows Mbatha-Raw as 'Sophie,' a woman who has suffered a traumatic head injury that has left her with extreme memory loss, believed to be a result of a suicide attempt. The Season 2 announcement comes as Apple TV+ gears up for the fourth season of M. Night Shyamalan's Servant. The first season of Surface is available to stream on Apple TV+.
James Gunn Confirms One Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Easter Egg, and It's Not Among Us
Marvel Studios and James Gunn finally gave us our first look at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 during their CCXP Brazil panel that showcased Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, The Mandalorian and a bunch of other upcoming Disney releases. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 looks like it'll be the most emotional film in the trilogy, with the teaser trailer hinting at some major events taking place. In the trailer we see the return of Gamora (Zoe Saldana), the first look at Lylla, and we even get our first glimpse at the live-action version of Adam Warlock (Will Poulter). While the teaser gave us a look at the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it didn't do one thing that many fans believed would happen. Fans who have seen the trailer seem to think that the moment where the Guardians wear these multicolored astronaut suits, that the film is referencing the hit game Among Us but it appears that that isn't so.
Batgirl Directors Hopeful Brendan Fraser's Oscar Buzz Saves Film
There's some hope that an Oscar win by Brendan Fraser for The Whale will give a second life to the recently-shelved Batgirl film. Fraser was cast to play the Batman villain Firefly in Batgirl opposite Leslie Grace by the directing duo of Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. Batgirl was slated to be an HBO Max original movie set in the DC Extended Universe, and also recruited Michael Keaton to return as the Dark Knight. However, Warner Bros. Discovery made the unpopular decision to scrap Batgirl for tax purposes. With the chances of Batgirl being released to the public looking slim, El Arbi and Fallah are hanging their hopes on the buzz surrounding Brendan Fraser and The Whale.
HBO Max Cancels Hit Series After Two Seasons
HBO Max is calling it quits with FBoy Island. On Monday, a report from Variety revealed that the fan-favorite reality series has been cancelled after two seasons. The series, which was hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, followed three women as they chose a potential boyfriend from a pool of 24 men by trying to identify which contestants were "f-boys," who were there only to have a good time, and which were "nice guys" genuinely searching for love. The series first premiered in July of 2021.
AMC+ Cancels Hit Series Despite Season 2 Renewal
In the wake of news of planned large-scale layoffs at AMC Networks, AMC+ has cancelled a hit series despite a Season 2 renewal earlier this year. According to Deadline, AMC+ is no longer going forward with the second season of Peter Ocko's sci-fi/drama series, Moonhaven. The series ended its six-episode first season run back in August and was given an early Season 2 renewal in July. According to the report, the cancellation of Moonhaven is part of the network's wide scale cost cutting measures which include write-downs for up to $475 million.
Margot Robbie Reacts To James Gunn's New DC Role (Exclusive)
Margot Robbie has become a fan-favorite comic book actor ever since playing Harley Quinn in DC's Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey, and The Suicide Squad. While Lady Gaga will be taking on the role in the upcoming Joker sequel, that film is not set in the same universe as Robbie's version, which means she could still return as the character in the future. It was recently announced that The Suicide Squad director James Gunn had been tapped along with Peter Safran to be the co-chairs and co-CEOs of DC Studios, a new entity formed to replace the ailing DC Films. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Robbie about her new film, Babylon, and we asked her opinion about Gunn's new role.
