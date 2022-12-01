Read full article on original website
More rain coming Monday: National Weather Service
The National Weather Service said on Sunday night there’s a swirling storm system about 175 miles off the coast of Northern California they expected to move eastward overnight. Forecasters said the system will bring isolated to scattered rain showers and possibly even isolated thunderstorms to the Bay Area and Central Coast overnight through Monday. Copyright […]
Winter Storm Watch: Heavy rainfall, snow affects Northern California travel
CALIFORNIA, USA — A second winter storm hit Northern California late Friday night and is blanketing the region in a steady stream of rain and snow into Saturday. Isolated showers are expected across Northern California through Monday before the system exits overnight. Looking ahead, there are chances of thunderstorms...
KCRA Today: What to expect for rain & snow, NorCal flu hospitalizations spike, record-breaking year for CIM
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Northern California forecast: Valley rain, Sierra snow to continue through early this week
Wet weather will continue to impact commuters across Northern California on Monday morning. The region saw a mixed bag of weather on Sunday including rain, snow and thunderstorms. This weather system brought 2.2 inches of rain to downtown Sacramento over the last several days, according to Dirk Verdoorn. Find Sunday...
Northern California forecast: I-80 reopens as multiple spinouts affect traffic
Following a weekend of rain, snow and thunderstorms, wet weather is forecast to continue for Northern California — at least for the start of the week. Meteorologist Tamara Berg says Monday we can expect some on-and-off showers throughout the day with snow above 4,500 feet. See below for the full forecast and the latest updates about the stormy conditions.
Much needed Southwest rainfall leads to flooding in Arizona
Several inches of rain forecast across parts of the Southwest through Monday will benefit parched areas of the desert, but while helpful to drought-stricken areas, the heavy rainfall is also causing some localized flooding.
Another winter storm to hit East Idaho starting Sunday morning
Another winter storm is forecast to hit East Idaho starting Sunday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a special weather alert for all of East Idaho warning the public about the incoming storm that will arrive Sunday morning and could linger through Monday morning. The weather service said 1 to 4 inches of snow is forecast for East Idaho, including even lower elevation areas such as Pocatello, Chubbuck, American...
School closures, delays as more freezing temps bring icy roads, more snow
After snow continued to fall for most of Wednesday, Thursday’s below-freezing conditions are creating a mixture of rain, slush, snow and ice on roadways around the Puget Sound region. More schools have canceled or delayed classes again today due to the weather. Snow, power outages, debris, and standing water,...
Video shows meteor blazing through night sky in Northeast Ohio
Did you see it? Here's video of the moment as captured on a security camera in Eastlake.
Storm Tracker Forecast: Heavy rain & snow ahead this week!
Get ready for big impacts arriving in your forecast across northern California today. You'll want to bundle up and have your ice scraper handy before you head out the door Wednesday morning, and you'll also want to get your umbrella and tire chains handy as well. A trough of low pressure tracking southeast towards northern California from the Gulf of Alaska will bring cloudy skies, cooler temperature, gusty south winds, and rain & snow to northern California starting through today and lasting through at least Thursday. We have clouds increasing across northern California early Wednesday, and some scattered showers have already started to track inland into the Northern Mountains this morning. The best chance for wet weather will stay in the Northern Mountains and Shasta County through late morning, and then we'll have the potential for more widespread rain and snow showers from this afternoon into tonight. Winter Storm Warnings have been issued down to 2000' in areas of the Northern Mountains and Shasta County Mountains starting at 4pm Wednesday, and a Winter Storm Warning will go into effect down to 3000' in the Sierra at 10pm Wednesday night. Snow levels could dip to around 2000' to 2500' in areas of Trinity and Shasta Counties, and we'll have the potential for snow down into the 3000' to 3500' range in the Sierra Wednesday. That means the upper foothills could get some snowfall Wednesday night into early Thursday. The Winter Storm Warnings will expire through the day on Thursday in the Northern Mountains and Shasta County Mountains, while the Sierra has the Winter Storm Warning staying in effect through 10am Friday. Clouds have already started to increase for the start of your morning. Temperatures are starting out in the 20's to 30's in the valley and foothills, and our mountain zones are ranging from the teens to 30's early today. Winds will be out of the south to 15mph, and we'll have the potential for gusts up to 25mph in the afternoon. Stronger south winds will be possible tonight, with gusts up to 35mph in the valley. Gusts up to 60mph will be possible in our mountain areas tonight through early Thursday as the main band of moisture moves through. This could drive whiteout conditions and hazardous travel impacts in our higher elevations. High temperatures will top out in the upper 40's to upper 50's in the valley, upper 30's to upper 40's in the foothills, and mid 30's to mid 40's in our mountain zones Wednesday afternoon.
Approaching storms could bring up to 5 feet of snow to Sierra; avalanche watch issued
LAKE TAHOE -- A travel warning has been issued for the Sierra starting Wednesday night as the first of two storm systems expected to deliver up to five feet of snow closes in on the region.The series of storms delivered by a wintry atmospheric river will also be bringing colder temperatures to the Lake Tahoe area and Reno, according to forecasters. The first storm arrives on late Wednesday and the second one arrives on Saturday. Both will have major impacts on travel. The National Weather Service is discouraging any travel through the mountains starting Wednesday evening at 10 p.m. into...
More wintry weather on the way for Oregon
Heavy wind and rain tapered off in the Portland metro area Wednesday morning, but they’ve already caused widespread power outages and traffic issues. U.S. 26 has reopened after downed power lines were cleared from the roadway between the Sylvan overpass and the Vista Ridge Tunnel. U.S. 30 is closed about halfway between Astoria and Clatskanie, due to a landslide. Traffic officials Wednesday morning had no estimate for when that highway would reopen.
Western Washington snowstorm: Thousands without power, freeways closed
Nearly 80,000 customers are without power in the Puget Sound area amid a Wind Advisory and a High Wind Warning. Portions of I-5 and I-90 are also closed.
Rain expected to move into Los Angeles area Wednesday evening
A storm moving into California from the Pacific Northwest will bring widespread rain to the Southland beginning Wednesday evening. “We’re expecting to see much more cloud cover rolling throughout Southern California as the storm system makes its move on our state,” said KTLA weather anchor Kaj Goldberg. Rain is expected to begin on Wednesday and […]
NEXT Weather Alert: Tuesday could bring 6-plus inches of snow to parts of Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS -- After above average highs on Monday, Tuesday will be a NEXT Weather Alert day as a winter storm threatens parts of Minnesota with 6-plus inches of snow.The Twin Cities will stay dry Monday, with patchy sunshine and a high of 42 degrees. Winds will increase through the afternoon.Snow will arrive early Tuesday, potentially snarling the morning commute. The metro could see anywhere from 2 to 6 inches, depending on where the heaviest band of snow lines up. The southeastern edge of the storm is likely to see heaviest snowfall.That snow will stick around through the afternoon and potentially even the evening commute.Temperatures will fall to 32 degrees Tuesday, and Wednesday will be even colder, with highs in the low 20s.We'll warm enough to see some melting by the end of the week, then return to seasonal highs over the weekend.
'Everybody is getting it': Northern California flu hospitalizations spike across region
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California is reporting very high flu levels this month, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Health officials are urging people to get their flu shots as hospitals fill up. "I think our hospital, like everywhere in Northern California are seeing increased rates of flu and...
A STRONG winter storm is on the move!
A strong winter storm is set to move in Tuesday night into Wednesday. Plan on a slow morning commute and the possibility of school closures. The national weather service has issued a “Winter Storm Watch” for the northern mountains of Washington and Idaho, as well as the Spokane, CDA, Silver Valley, Lookout pass as well as the Palouse. In addition, a “Winter Storm Warning” is in place for Central Washington, including Okanogan, Methow and Wenatchee valleys and the Cascades mountain passes. Most warnings and watches are set to expire Wednesday night and Thursday morning, with early indications showing 2-4″ of snow in Spokane/CDA metro area overnight Tuesday and an additional 2-4″ throughout the day Wednesday.
Freeze Warning in Effect Over Parts of California for Sub-Freezing Temperatures
Due to anticipated below-freezing temperatures, NWS has issued a Freeze Warning for parts of California. On Tuesday, November 29, at 11:57 AM PST, the National Weather Service in Hanford, California, announced that some areas would be under a Freeze Warning. Freeze Warning. This includes Palos, Mendota, Planada, Snelling, West Side...
Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for the Twin Cities Metro and Southern United States Severe Weather Outbreak
Latest winter weather advisories and warnings across Minnesota and WisconsinPhoto byNational Weather Service Twin Cities. 8:30 PM UPDATE, Monday, November 28th - The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has upgraded the Winter Weather Advisory across the Twin Cities Metro to a Winter Storm Warning from 5 AM to 6 PM CST on Tuesday for 4-7” of snow. The Winter Storm Warning is in place for the following counties: Hennepin, Ramsey, Washington, Carver, Scott, Dakota, Polk, Barron, and St. Croix.
Snow levels expected to reach valley floor in the coming days
ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. — With the upcoming storm, snow is expected to reach 3,000 elevation levels and could be close to the valley floor. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) says it has been preparing for extreme winter since the end of summer. But because the department is short-staffed, it's asking residents to be patient.
