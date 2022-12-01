Read full article on original website
wtvbam.com
BCSD arrest Coldwater woman after she crashed into Sherwood Township utility pole
SHERWOOD TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Coldwater woman was lodged in the Branch County Jail following a crash in Sherwood Township on Sunday afternoon that the Branch County Sheriff’s Department says may have been alcohol-related. Undersheriff Keith Eichler says the crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. on Riley...
WNDU
1 dead, 4 hurt in 3-vehicle crash in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A woman is dead and four others were injured in a three-vehicle crash Friday night in Cass County. Police were called just before 5:30 p.m. to the area of M-60 Highway and Anderson Road in Howard Township on reports of a three-vehicle injury crash involving two passenger vehicles and a semi-truck.
2 injured in shooting at Calhoun County apartment complex
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were shot and injured Friday, Dec. 2. Police responded around 8:30 p.m. to an apartment complex on Dickman Road near Avenue A in Springfield. Deputies found one male being treated by family after he...
One dead after 3-vehicle crash involving semi in Southwest Michigan
CASS COUNTY, MI – A woman was killed and four others injured Friday, Dec. 2 in crash involving two cars and a semi-truck. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred around 5:26 p.m. on M-60 at Anderson Road. An investigation found Sarah Proctor, 41 from Mishawaka,...
Indiana woman dead in multiple car crash in Cass County
A 41-year-old woman from Indiana is dead following a crash in Cass County Friday night.
Portage Road to be shut down near I-94 after water main break
Portage Road will be closed at Airview Boulevard from Tuesday, Dec. 6, through Tuesday, Dec. 13, for road repairs following a water main break, the city of Kalamazoo reports. The city of Kalamazoo announced the traffic disruption Monday, Dec. 5, after a water main broke at Portage Road south of East Kilgore Avenue, near the border between Kalamazoo and Portage.
Shooting near Battle Creek under investigation
The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a man wounded Friday night.
WWMTCw
Body found in vehicle submerged in Sturgis lake, state police say
STURGIS, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating a body found in a vehicle submerged underwater Friday. Grand Rapids: Homicide suspect dies by suicide during shootout with Grand Rapids police. The discovery was made in lake off of White School Road in Sturgis Township. There is no concern to...
2 shot near Battle Creek Friday evening
Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened near Battle Creek Friday evening.
17-year-old injured in Kalamazoo shooting
KALAMAZOO, MI – Police are investigating after a 17-year-old was injured in a shooting Friday night, Dec. 2. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety around 9:51 p.m. responded to reports of gunshots near Hazard Avenue and Center Street, according to a news release.
Passenger injured by gunshot from passing vehicle, police say
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The passenger of a car was shot early Friday, Dec. 2, by someone in a passing vehicle, police said. The victim was shot in the arm. The incident happened around 1:45 a.m. near Plymouth Avenue SE and Burton Street, Grand Rapids police said. A caller...
$41,000 gas bill threatens restaurant, prompts GoFundMe
Heroes Food and Spirits, located at 121 S Grove Street in Delton, pays tribute to veterans by inviting local families to post pictures of their service members on a wall of honor. But that wall — and Mike Ertner's lifelong dream — is in jeopardy.
WWMTCw
Emus run wild, ceilings collapse, a woman is still missing, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Soil Friends Hard Cider Co. repeatedly ignored township requests, officials say. Soil Friends Hard Cider Co. was ordered to halt some services that violated Comstock Township's zoning and building regulations, township officials said. The enforcement...
Police: Missing Kentwood man found
A man has been found and is said to be safe after being reported missing in Kentwood Friday night.
Man arrested by Michigan State Police for carrying a concealed weapon
A traffic stop by Michigan State Police Troopers from the Lansing post resulted in an arrest for a firearms charge
1 injured in shooting near Western Michigan University campus
KALAMAZOO, MI – One person was hurt in a shooting early Sunday morning, Dec. 4, with police now monitoring Western Michigan University’s campus as a precautionary measure. Authorities are still searching for a suspect connected to the shooting, according to the Kalamazoo Public Safety. Police responded to a...
Study: more crashes, deaths after Michigan speed limit hikes on rural freeways
“With those lower travel times, there are costs and one of those is increases in crashes, injuries and fatalities,” said MSU Professor Savolainen.
New traffic equipment coming to U.S. 131 in Grand Rapids will warn drivers of crashes, delays
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A road project is in the works along U.S. 131 that, once completed, will give motorists a heads up about potential crashes or roadblocks before running into them. The bonus, for drivers at least, is when work begins on the $1.75 million project, it shouldn’t...
Police videos released showing homicide suspect fire at officers before killing self
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Police have released dashcam and bodycam videos showing a homicide suspect firing at police in a cruiser before soon after taking his own life. Grand Rapids police released the videos Friday, Dec. 2, a day after the shootout in a Southeast Grand Rapids neighborhood near a school.
WWMTCw
Man faces felony charges for allegedly shooting relative in Kalamazoo Township
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man appeared in Kalamazoo County court Friday for a shooting that hospitalized his relative. Andrew J. Pitchford was arraigned on assault with intent to commit murder, a felony punishable up to life, and felony firearms, according to the Kalamazoo Township Police Department. A judge ordered...
