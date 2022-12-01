ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo Gazette

wtvbam.com

BCSD arrest Coldwater woman after she crashed into Sherwood Township utility pole

SHERWOOD TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Coldwater woman was lodged in the Branch County Jail following a crash in Sherwood Township on Sunday afternoon that the Branch County Sheriff’s Department says may have been alcohol-related. Undersheriff Keith Eichler says the crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. on Riley...
WNDU

1 dead, 4 hurt in 3-vehicle crash in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A woman is dead and four others were injured in a three-vehicle crash Friday night in Cass County. Police were called just before 5:30 p.m. to the area of M-60 Highway and Anderson Road in Howard Township on reports of a three-vehicle injury crash involving two passenger vehicles and a semi-truck.
MLive

2 injured in shooting at Calhoun County apartment complex

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were shot and injured Friday, Dec. 2. Police responded around 8:30 p.m. to an apartment complex on Dickman Road near Avenue A in Springfield. Deputies found one male being treated by family after he...
MLive

Portage Road to be shut down near I-94 after water main break

Portage Road will be closed at Airview Boulevard from Tuesday, Dec. 6, through Tuesday, Dec. 13, for road repairs following a water main break, the city of Kalamazoo reports. The city of Kalamazoo announced the traffic disruption Monday, Dec. 5, after a water main broke at Portage Road south of East Kilgore Avenue, near the border between Kalamazoo and Portage.
WWMTCw

Body found in vehicle submerged in Sturgis lake, state police say

STURGIS, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating a body found in a vehicle submerged underwater Friday. Grand Rapids: Homicide suspect dies by suicide during shootout with Grand Rapids police. The discovery was made in lake off of White School Road in Sturgis Township. There is no concern to...
MLive

17-year-old injured in Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, MI – Police are investigating after a 17-year-old was injured in a shooting Friday night, Dec. 2. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety around 9:51 p.m. responded to reports of gunshots near Hazard Avenue and Center Street, according to a news release.
MLive

Passenger injured by gunshot from passing vehicle, police say

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The passenger of a car was shot early Friday, Dec. 2, by someone in a passing vehicle, police said. The victim was shot in the arm. The incident happened around 1:45 a.m. near Plymouth Avenue SE and Burton Street, Grand Rapids police said. A caller...
WOOD TV8

$41,000 gas bill threatens restaurant, prompts GoFundMe

Heroes Food and Spirits, located at 121 S Grove Street in Delton, pays tribute to veterans by inviting local families to post pictures of their service members on a wall of honor. But that wall — and Mike Ertner's lifelong dream — is in jeopardy.
WWMTCw

Emus run wild, ceilings collapse, a woman is still missing, & more top stories

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Soil Friends Hard Cider Co. repeatedly ignored township requests, officials say. Soil Friends Hard Cider Co. was ordered to halt some services that violated Comstock Township's zoning and building regulations, township officials said. The enforcement...
MLive

1 injured in shooting near Western Michigan University campus

KALAMAZOO, MI – One person was hurt in a shooting early Sunday morning, Dec. 4, with police now monitoring Western Michigan University’s campus as a precautionary measure. Authorities are still searching for a suspect connected to the shooting, according to the Kalamazoo Public Safety. Police responded to a...
WWMTCw

Man faces felony charges for allegedly shooting relative in Kalamazoo Township

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man appeared in Kalamazoo County court Friday for a shooting that hospitalized his relative. Andrew J. Pitchford was arraigned on assault with intent to commit murder, a felony punishable up to life, and felony firearms, according to the Kalamazoo Township Police Department. A judge ordered...
