Artist helps preserve Farmer Seed and Nursery's history

By By KRISTINE GOODRICH
 4 days ago

As demolition of the iconic former Farmer Seed and Nursery building continues, Jeff Jarvis is working on ways to keep its memory alive.

The artist, who grew up shopping at the Farmer Seed and Nursery, will paint a mural, build a memorial garden and compile a book of locals’ memories about the longtime former business.

Jarvis, who lives a few miles west of Faribault, has been commissioned by the redeveloper of the property on Fourth Street/Highway 60 in Faribault. The site will be redeveloped with an apartment building and storage facility.

Memorials will be incorporated into the site that “honor the history of Farmer Seed and Nursery, whose presence in Faribault made the city an important agricultural center.”

Jarvis will paint a mural on the west side of the storage building. It will show what the Farmer Seed and Nursery building once looked like, with some floral embellishment.

A garden with a gazebo and display will sit on the corner of Fourth Street and Eighth Avenue.

It will include materials salvaged from the historic building, part of which dates as far back as the 1890s. Wood and tin from the building will become part of the gazebo, and benches will be made from salvaged limestone.

Inside the gazebo, there will be a timeline of the company that sold seeds, plants, Christmas trees, gifts and more in Faribault for 130 years. The nursery closed in 2018, a few years after the seed catalog arm of the business was sold to another company.

In or near the gazebo, Jarvis is planning a digital photo historical display. All the signage will be designed to “emulate the company’s historical signage,” Jarvis said.

A rock garden with grasses, shrubs and other plants will wrap around the gazebo. The gazebo and garden will be open to the public.

Jarvis also wants to collect memories from locals who worked, shopped or were otherwise impacted by the business.

Jarvis has his own favorite memory of a special Christmas surprise that came from the nursery.

“There are so many ways the Farmer Seed and Nursery has worked its way into so many people’s lives,” Jarvis said.

Anyone with an anecdote to share is invited to submit a form. If he receives enough submissions he plans to compile them into a digital book, and potentially a printed book if he can find a publishing sponsor.

Jarvis has some successful experience with such a book. With some financial help from the city of Faribault he’s published two books about the Faribault Woolen Mill. The first book was a collection of memories published in 2013, after the mill had shut down. It inspired a second history book published in 2019.

