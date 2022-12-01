ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Al Roker returns to hospital due to blood clot 'complications'

By Brendan Morrow
 4 days ago

Al Roker has returned to the hospital shortly after being released amid his ongoing recovery from blood clots.

Hoda Kotb confirmed Thursday on Today that the weatherman "is back in the hospital" due to "some complications." She added that he is "in very good care" and resting as his doctors are "keeping a close eye on him."

Roker confirmed on Nov. 18 that he has been absent from the Today show because he was hospitalized "with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs," adding that "after some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery." As a result, he missed NBC's broadcast of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in 27 years .

On Thanksgiving, Roker was released from the hospital, and he shared a photo of himself celebrating the holiday with his family. But Page Six reports he was "rushed back" to the hospital the next day.

"Al was taken from his home in a stretcher back to the hospital on Friday, the day after Thanksgiving," a witness told Page Six . "His condition was worrying, but once back in the hospital, he improved."

Roker also missed the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting on Nov. 30, with Mario Lopez stepping in to fill in for him.

Kotb said Thursday that "we all wish Al could have been with us" for the tree lighting, but she noted that she and anchor Craig Melvin "had a chance to FaceTime him from the parade, and he gave us a big thumbs up." Melvin added, "We will see you back here soon, my friend."

