Active COVID cases in W.Va. fall below 1,000 again; alert map shifts more into green
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia dipped back under 1,000 again on Monday, the county alert map shifted back more into the green and no new pandemic deaths were reported. The state Department of Health and Human Resources reported active cases were at 903 -a...
West Virginia’s largest disaster restoration firm announces new location
(WTRF) West Virginia’s largest disaster restoration firm, Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration announces a new location, the company’s fifth, in Charleston, West Virginia. The new location is expected to open in the spring of 2023. Panhandle has acquired a 27,000-square-foot facility situated on a 1.6-acre lot in Charleston and plans to immediately begin modernizing and building […]
Two West Virginia food banks getting $500,000 each
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two food banks in West Virginia will each receive $500,000 from the state. Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington and Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway are getting a total of $1 million from the office of Gov. Jim Justice, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported. The food banks distribute about 30 million pounds of food across the state each year.
Unmarked graves, an 'ugly history': W.Va. weighs mine safety
HAVACO, W.Va. — (AP) — Mayapple plants sprout in the sunken soil where the bodies lie, their leaves sheltering the unmarked graves like tiny umbrellas. The forgotten burial ground is overrun by four-wheel tire tracks near a path strewn with discarded bottles and other trash. More than a...
WTRF
WV Attorney General joins other states asking UPS and FedEx to clarify policies to track firearm sales
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and 17 other state attorneys general are asking major shipping companies to clarify new policies that allow them to track firearm sales with unprecedented specificity and bypass warrant requirements to share that information with federal agencies. Reports indicate that...
West Virginia man who advertised as contractor, defrauded customers sentenced to prison
HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man who claimed to be a contractor accused of defrauding dozens of customers out of more than half a million dollars was sentenced to 10 years in prison this week, prosecutors said. Bradley Glaspell, 48, of Salem, W.Va., was convicted of falsely advertising...
The deadliest tornado to strike West Virginia
SHINNSTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia is not known for tornadoes, but they do occur in the Mountain State from time to time. On one summer day in 1944, an area of West Virginia was devastated by an F4 tornado which still holds the record for the deadliest in the state.
DHHR reports active COVID 19 cases increase to 1,044; 9 deaths since last report
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 2, 2022, there are currently 1,044 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been nine deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,627 deaths attributed to COVID-19.. DHHR has...
Contractor sentenced for defrauding $500K from West Virginia residents
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – A Salem man who stole more than half a million dollars from victims in 14 counties in West Virginia was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday. Bradley Glaspell, 48, charged people for materials and down payments for roofing and other repairs through his Over the Top Roofing, LLC, and […]
Marsh: Flu hospitalizations “worst we’ve seen in 10 years”
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There are new variants of COVID-19 that are circulating in West Virginia, on top of a rise in flu cases and continued concerns about RSV among children, according to state health officials. State coronavirus czar Dr. Clay Marsh said there’s been a 30 percent increase in...
The Best Place To Live In West Virginia
West Virginia isn't fully remote, as it has numerous moderately sized cities throughout it. Here's why Cheat Lake is one of the best towns to consider in WV.
21,000 luminaries lit to honor those buried in St. Albans, West Virginia, cemetery
ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — Volunteers in and around St. Albans went to the Cunningham Memorial Park Saturday to light more than 20,000 luminaries in honor of the lives lost in the community. This is the 34th year the cemetery has hosted this event and many volunteers from the community came out to help light […]
New movie sheds light on the struggles of those with autism
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A new movie premiering next week sheds light on the struggles people with autism have had to face over the years. "In A Different Key" also highlights some of the autism work being done in West Virginia. According to the West Virginia Autism Training Center,...
South Carolina governor bans TikTok from state government devices
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The popular social media app TikTok will no longer be allowed on official state devices following a formal request made by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Monday. In his request to the S.C. Department of Administration, McMaster asked that the app be permanently removed,...
Man sentenced in West Virginia for dropping pipe bombs onto towboats in Ohio River
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man has been sentenced in connection to pipe bombs found on towboats in the Ohio River last October. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Nathaniel Blayn Becker, 43, of Marietta, Ohio, was sentenced today, Dec. 1, 2022, to eight years and one month in prison followed by three years of supervised release.
Large meteor seen over West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio
VIDEO COURTESY: ELI SHANK HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — People looking at the sky at 7:34 p.m. Thursday witnessed a brilliant green meteor streaking across the sky. WOWK-TV chief meteorologist Spencer Adkins had just concluded his live remote broadcast from Barboursville when he and a handful of students and residents witnessed the meteor race across the […]
Biden White House rejects flood assistance for Kanawha County; Fayette, McDowell prepare to receive funds
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Route 60 flash flood back on August 15 did considerable damage in eastern Kanawha County but not enough for federal disaster assistance. Gov. Jim Justice’s office learning Thursday the Biden administration had rejected Kanawha County’s request for public and individual assistance following the high water that damaged infrastructure and homes on Campbells Creek and Hughes Creek.
WV’s COVID-19 state of emergency will end Jan. 1
(The Center Square) – West Virginia has been in a state of emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic for nearly three years, but Gov. Jim Justice announced it ends Jan. 1.
Active COVID cases climb in West Virginia as new variants increase
CHARLESTON — Another Wood County resident was among the people whose deaths were attributed to COVID-19 in Wednesday’s update from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The number of active cases and hospitalizations increased, with the state’s coronavirus czar saying new, more infectious variants are...
How to enter West Virginia lifetime hunting license giveaway
Several prizes are up for grabs in the fourth year of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources lifetime license giveaway, including a weekend getaway at a state park.
