WTRF- 7News

West Virginia’s largest disaster restoration firm announces new location

(WTRF) West Virginia’s largest disaster restoration firm, Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration announces a new location, the company’s fifth, in Charleston, West Virginia. The new location is expected to open in the spring of 2023. Panhandle has acquired a 27,000-square-foot facility situated on a 1.6-acre lot in Charleston and plans to immediately begin modernizing and building […]
wchstv.com

Two West Virginia food banks getting $500,000 each

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two food banks in West Virginia will each receive $500,000 from the state. Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington and Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway are getting a total of $1 million from the office of Gov. Jim Justice, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported. The food banks distribute about 30 million pounds of food across the state each year.
Lootpress

The deadliest tornado to strike West Virginia

SHINNSTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia is not known for tornadoes, but they do occur in the Mountain State from time to time. On one summer day in 1944, an area of West Virginia was devastated by an F4 tornado which still holds the record for the deadliest in the state.
woay.com

DHHR reports active COVID 19 cases increase to 1,044; 9 deaths since last report

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 2, 2022, there are currently 1,044 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been nine deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,627 deaths attributed to COVID-19.​. DHHR has...
WOWK 13 News

Contractor sentenced for defrauding $500K from West Virginia residents

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – A Salem man who stole more than half a million dollars from victims in 14 counties in West Virginia was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday. Bradley Glaspell, 48, charged people for materials and down payments for roofing and other repairs through his Over the Top Roofing, LLC, and […]
Metro News

Marsh: Flu hospitalizations “worst we’ve seen in 10 years”

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There are new variants of COVID-19 that are circulating in West Virginia, on top of a rise in flu cases and continued concerns about RSV among children, according to state health officials. State coronavirus czar Dr. Clay Marsh said there’s been a 30 percent increase in...
wchstv.com

New movie sheds light on the struggles of those with autism

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A new movie premiering next week sheds light on the struggles people with autism have had to face over the years. "In A Different Key" also highlights some of the autism work being done in West Virginia. According to the West Virginia Autism Training Center,...
wchstv.com

South Carolina governor bans TikTok from state government devices

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The popular social media app TikTok will no longer be allowed on official state devices following a formal request made by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Monday. In his request to the S.C. Department of Administration, McMaster asked that the app be permanently removed,...
WOWK

Man sentenced in West Virginia for dropping pipe bombs onto towboats in Ohio River

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man has been sentenced in connection to pipe bombs found on towboats in the Ohio River last October. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Nathaniel Blayn Becker, 43, of Marietta, Ohio, was sentenced today, Dec. 1, 2022, to eight years and one month in prison followed by three years of supervised release.
WOWK 13 News

Large meteor seen over West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio

VIDEO COURTESY: ELI SHANK HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — People looking at the sky at 7:34 p.m. Thursday witnessed a brilliant green meteor streaking across the sky. WOWK-TV chief meteorologist Spencer Adkins had just concluded his live remote broadcast from Barboursville when he and a handful of students and residents witnessed the meteor race across the […]
Metro News

Biden White House rejects flood assistance for Kanawha County; Fayette, McDowell prepare to receive funds

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Route 60 flash flood back on August 15 did considerable damage in eastern Kanawha County but not enough for federal disaster assistance. Gov. Jim Justice’s office learning Thursday the Biden administration had rejected Kanawha County’s request for public and individual assistance following the high water that damaged infrastructure and homes on Campbells Creek and Hughes Creek.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Active COVID cases climb in West Virginia as new variants increase

CHARLESTON — Another Wood County resident was among the people whose deaths were attributed to COVID-19 in Wednesday’s update from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The number of active cases and hospitalizations increased, with the state’s coronavirus czar saying new, more infectious variants are...

