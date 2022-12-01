Pennzoil® and Speedway Motorsports Incorporated Announce Long-Term Extension of Pennzoil 400 Entitlement at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Read full article on original website
NASCAR: 3 possible car numbers for Jimmie Johnson in 2023
Jimmie Johnson is set to return to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023 with Petty GMS Motorsports, but what number will he run on his Chevrolet?. After spending the last two seasons competing in IndyCar following his initial retirement from the NASCAR Cup Series, seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is set to return to the Cup Series in 2023 with Petty GMS Motorsports.
Jarrett Companies Signs Extension with JR Motorsports and Josh Berry for 2023
JR Motorsports announced today through its social media channels the return of Jarrett, a leading provider of logistics, transportation, warehousing and fleet services, as a primary partner on Josh Berry’s No. 8 team in 2023. Following a successful three-race stint in 2022, Jarrett has increased its partnership to six primary races next season with associate placement in the remaining events.
NASCAR: Potential TV disaster avoided with new deal
Fox and DIRECTV announced a multi-year distribution agreement over the weekend, meaning a potential disaster was avoided for many NASCAR fans. On Saturday, Fox Corporation and DIRECTV announced a renewal of Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Big Ten Network, Fox Deportes, Fox Soccer Plus, and retransmission consent for each of the local Fox Television Stations across DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and U-verse.
Ty Gibbs Offers Surprising Answer When Calling Out Specific Driver That’s Helping Him in Cup Series Transition, and It’s Not Who You Think
Ty Gibbs revealed to reporters there is one particular driver he has worked with in his transition to the Cup Series in 2023 and it's not who most fans would expect. The post Ty Gibbs Offers Surprising Answer When Calling Out Specific Driver That’s Helping Him in Cup Series Transition, and It’s Not Who You Think appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Denny Hamlin provides big update on future at Joe Gibbs Racing
Denny Hamlin provides a significant update on his future at Joe Gibbs Racing as both his and FedEx's contracts expire at the end of 2023.
10 best NASCAR drivers of all-time
NASCAR has been around for almost 75 years and there have been many outstanding drivers. Check out the 10 best NASCAR drivers in history.
Kyle Busch Starts New Chapter at Richard Childress Racing on a Winning Note and Sends a Message to Cup Competition for 2023
Kyle Busch got his career at Richard Childress Racing off to a great start, winning his first event at Circuit of the Americas and sending a message to the Cup competition in the process. The post Kyle Busch Starts New Chapter at Richard Childress Racing on a Winning Note and Sends a Message to Cup Competition for 2023 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Cypress Hill will perform at NASCAR’s Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum
If the roar of the engines won’t make NASCAR fans “Insane in the Brain” on Sunday, Feb. 5, a group of hip-hop legends from South Gate will put them over the edge. NASCAR announced today that Cypress Hill will perform during the 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. They will take the stage after the last-chance qualifiers and before the main event inside the iconic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. FOX will also air one of their songs live on the national broadcast, as NASCAR celebrates the beginning of its historic 75th anniversary season with an exhibition for the ages in the heart of Los Angeles.
NBC Sports
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway moves closer to hosting NASCAR
The Nashville Mayor’s office has reached an agreement with Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate and lease Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway so that it can host NASCAR races and other events. The contract is subject to approval by the Board of Fair Commissioners, Metropolitan Council and Sports Authority. The mayor’s office...
Vladimiros Tziortzis makes the step up to EuroNASCAR PRO with Academy / Alex Caffi Motorsport
Vladimiros Tziortzis extended his contract with Academy / Alex Caffi Motorsport for the 2023 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season. The first ever Cypriot in EuroNASCAR racing will make the step up to EuroNASCAR PRO to take on the elite in the official European NASCAR Championship. The 25-year-old will continue to drive the #5 EuroNASCAR FJ and hunt for points for the Italian joint venture of Federico Monti and Alex Caffi. Since joining the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series back in 2020, Tziortzis made a lot of progress to become a title contender in the 2022 EuroNASCAR 2 season, in which he finished third overall.
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
NASCAR teams talk of 'going rogue' as TV money talk heats up | Opinion
Top NASCAR teams in the Race Team Alliance, are exploring the possibility of staging their own exhibition races as early as a year from now.
Snowball Derby Results: December 4, 2022 (5 Flags Speedway)
The Snowball Derby is set to conclude in Pensacola, Florida. The half-mile of 5 Flags Speedway welcomes the stars of late model racing. View 2022 Snowball Derby results below. Josh Berry and Derek Thorn set the front row. 300 laps of short track racing are up next…. Main Event. Report.
Kyle Busch Will Get an Early Test at Richard Childress Racing
Kyle Busch may not see an instant performance bump after leaving Joe Gibbs Racing for Richard Childress Racing. The post Kyle Busch Will Get an Early Test at Richard Childress Racing appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Joey Logano Urges Young Drivers to "Take Risks" in His NASCAR Awards Speech
It's interesting that Joey Logano took the time to reference his mistakes during his speech at the NASCAR Awards and Champion Celebration at the Music City Center in Nashville last week. After all, he was there as the guest of honor, having won the Cup Series championship just a month ago. Still, at the end of his speech, the Team Penske driver's allusion to some of his not-so-shining moments in the past served as a way to inspire young drivers to "take risks" in their careers.
Kyle Busch vs. Tyler Reddick: Who’ll Fare Better With His New Team in 2023?
Kyle Busch and Tyler Reddick made high-profile moves to new teams. NASCAR fans will be interested to see who has the bigger 2023 season. The post Kyle Busch vs. Tyler Reddick: Who’ll Fare Better With His New Team in 2023? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
