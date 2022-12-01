ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Café With Largest Cinnamon Roll In Texas Is No Longer Open?

Well, heck If I wanted to try it I guess I can't anymore. I had heard about this place from friends but just recently found out that they permanently closed back in 2020. Dang, it! And, I never tried the HUGE Cinnamon Roll!. • WAS THIS THE LARGEST CINNAMON ROLL...
Texas Crickets Are So Smart, They Can Tell You The Temperature

It's true, crickets in Texas can tell you the temperature with their cute and soothing little chirps. Nature fascinates me. There are so many cool things that animals and plants can tell us and/or do for us. For example, did you know that beavers help to ease climate change? Or, that rats can detect landmines?
‘Tis the Season to Watch Out for These Scams Throughout Texas

We are in the middle of the most wonderful time of the year. We’ve already sat down and enjoyed Thanksgiving with our family and we now get to enjoy Christmas lights and decorations throughout the month of December. But the FBI office out of El Paso, Texas posted online recently to remind fellow Texans that there are a lot of scams to watch out for during this holiday season.
27 Children Went Missing in Texas in November, One from Lubbock

The holidays are a time to spend with family whether its the family you are born into or with the family that you make but it's hard when someone you love isn't there. Many children in Texas have gone missing in the month of November making celebrating the holidays hard on their families.
ERCOT May Not Have Enough Power For The Winter

The last time Texas had a big winter storm and power problems, 246 people died. Yes, straight-up died. This isn't a matter of you grabbing an extra blanket, this is a matter of life and death and it still hasn't been fixed. The Texas Tribune is reporting that our grid...
Eerie Woman Tries Breaking Open Door on a Terrifying TX Flight

A 34-year-old woman is in custody after 'Jesus told her to do something incredibly dangerous and potentially fatal to many people. According to FBI documents, a 34-year-old woman was traveling on a Southwest flight from Houston to Ohio. While aboard the plane, the woman walked to the back of the aircraft and began staring at the exit door.
A Texas Company Will Develop Buildings For The Moon

One Texas business is about to come up with buildings that are out of this world!. The future of space exploration is being dreamed of, planned, built, and launched right here in Texas. NASA announced this week that Texas based, ICON, which is known for producing 3-D printed homes, has...
Here is the Top 10 Traffic Violations Across the State of Texas

In the state of Texas, we do lots of things great, everything from making delicious food, to treating people with southern hospitality. Most Texans are very proud to call Texas home, but there are some things that we could do better. One thing that we can all agree on is that at times drivers in Texas believe they belong on a NASCAR track. Which made me wonder what are the top traffic violations in the state of Texas, and I found the results.
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Admits He Used to Shoplift

Dwayne Johnson cleared his guilty conscious by returning to the store he used to shoplift from: a 7-Eleven convenience store in Hawaii. "Exorcising his demons" on social media, on Instagram Johnson revealed it has taken him decades to "right this wrong." The Rock explained that when he was a teenager,...
TikTok Shocked by Employee’s Wall-Mounted Punch Clock: VIDEO

A woman from Maryland revealed she still uses an old-fashioned, wall-mounted punch clock machine at her place of employment — and suffice to say TikTok was shocked by the throwback!. On the social media platform, Cadence Nicole shared a video of her using the wall-mounted time clock to record...
NFL Super Bowl Champions Born In The State Of Texas

Ahh yes football... baseball might be the national pastime of the United States but it's no surprise that many people LOVE football. Since 1966, we've many players win Super Bowl rings but how many players were born in the state of Texas? Turns out quite a lot of players have come from Texas, sometimes winning multiple Super Bowls.
