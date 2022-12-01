ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

GOP slowly begins to condemn Trump's call to terminate Constitution, but many remain silent

Republicans returned to Washington on Monday facing a familiar drama that has played out continually in the Trump years: GOP members forced to confront a controversy that they would rather ignore. After days of silence over former President Donald Trump's call to terminate the Constitution, several top Republicans have now...
Incoming GOP congressman says party won't be 'held hostage' by McCarthy detractors

Republican Rep.-elect Mike Lawler of New York on Sunday offered his full support for House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy's speakership bid, saying the party won't be "held hostage by a handful of members" seeking to place a different Republican atop the chamber. "Kevin is the only person that I will...
Defense bill likely to include end to military Covid vaccine mandate, source says

A massive bill setting defense policy is likely to end the military Covid vaccine mandate, a source familiar with the negotiations tells CNN, coming on the heels of intense GOP lobbying to kill the mandate and acceptance from leading Democrats that it's time for a change. The annual defense authorization...
MAGA-world keeps losing in its efforts to tie up Trump criminal probes in court

The former president sometimes called "Teflon Don" is learning that sometimes, the subpoenas do stick. In recent months, former President Donald Trump and his allies have suffered a string of defeats in court as they've tried to resist or impede criminal investigations into his conduct. The latest example was Trump's...
Sky-high Black turnout fueled Warnock's previous win. Will Georgia do it again?

Former UN Ambassador Andrew Young rode his scooter alongside Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, Martin Luther King III and a fervent crowd of marchers on a recent Sunday through a southwest Atlanta neighborhood. The group stopped at an early polling location to vote, forming a line with some waiting as long as one hour to cast their ballots.
US Secret Service accuses Chinese government-linked hackers of stealing $20 million in Covid relief

Chinese government-linked hackers have stolen at least $20 million in US government coronavirus relief funds, a US Secret Service spokesperson told CNN Monday -- the first time the agency has connected Covid-19 fraud to hackers affiliated with a foreign government. The hackers raided unemployment insurance funds and Small Business Administration...
Rupert Murdoch set to be deposed in Dominion's $1.6 billion defamation case

Rupert Murdoch, the Fox Corporation chairman, is set to be deposed next week in Dominion Voting System's $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News over its coverage of election fraud in the 2020 election. The deposition will take place on December 13 at 9:30am ET and "will be conducted remotely, under...
Sen. Sherrod Brown says Ohio is still a swing state ahead of 2024 election

Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio said Sunday that "of course" the Buckeye State was still a swing state, brushing off concerns about a 2024 reelection bid after Republican J.D. Vance won the state's other Senate seat last month. "I'm not worried. ... I know it's a challenge always, but...
Antony Blinken says Biden administration supports zero-Covid protesters in China

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that the Biden administration supports the zero-COVID protesters in China, explaining that he will address the topic when he visits the country early next year. "Of course, we do," Blinken told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" when asked about the...
Trump's slow 2024 start worries allies

Back in 2015, Donald Trump's first campaign rally in Iowa as a contender for the Republican presidential nomination came just 10 hours after he declared his candidacy in New York. The following day, he was across the country in New Hampshire, with plans to visit South Carolina before the end of his first week.
What we know about Georgia voters ahead of Senate runoff

For the past two years, the eyes of the political world keep turning back to Georgia. And for the second time in two years, voters in this key state will choose their senator in a runoff election, which this time will determine whether Democrats expand on their 50-50 majority. Early...

