Senators draft bipartisan framework to legalize DACA recipients and extend Trump-era border policy
Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have landed on an initial framework intended to bolster border security and provide a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children, sources told CNN. Democrats have been betting on the...
GOP slowly begins to condemn Trump's call to terminate Constitution, but many remain silent
Republicans returned to Washington on Monday facing a familiar drama that has played out continually in the Trump years: GOP members forced to confront a controversy that they would rather ignore. After days of silence over former President Donald Trump's call to terminate the Constitution, several top Republicans have now...
Incoming GOP congressman says party won't be 'held hostage' by McCarthy detractors
Republican Rep.-elect Mike Lawler of New York on Sunday offered his full support for House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy's speakership bid, saying the party won't be "held hostage by a handful of members" seeking to place a different Republican atop the chamber. "Kevin is the only person that I will...
Defense bill likely to include end to military Covid vaccine mandate, source says
A massive bill setting defense policy is likely to end the military Covid vaccine mandate, a source familiar with the negotiations tells CNN, coming on the heels of intense GOP lobbying to kill the mandate and acceptance from leading Democrats that it's time for a change. The annual defense authorization...
Giuliani pressed on role in Trump 2020 election reversal legal gambits during attorney discipline hearing
Rudy Giuliani defended his work on former President Donald Trump's 2020 election-reversal gambits as he testified Monday in attorney disciplinary proceedings in Washington, DC. Over the course of several hours of questioning by the chief lawyer in the DC Bar's disciplinary office, Giuliani acknowledged he was now fuzzy on the...
Supreme Court won't hear case brought by a group of voters against Dominion Voting Systems and Facebook
The Supreme Court declined on Monday to take up a case brought against Dominion Voting Systems and Facebook after the 2020 election by a group of voters who claimed the companies illegally "influenced or interfered with" the contest. Lower courts had previously rejected the case, ruling that the eight voters...
MAGA-world keeps losing in its efforts to tie up Trump criminal probes in court
The former president sometimes called "Teflon Don" is learning that sometimes, the subpoenas do stick. In recent months, former President Donald Trump and his allies have suffered a string of defeats in court as they've tried to resist or impede criminal investigations into his conduct. The latest example was Trump's...
Midwestern Democrat voices concern over Iowa possibly losing front-runner status on 2024 calendar
Democratic Rep. Cheri Bustos of Illinois voiced concerns Sunday with Iowa potentially losing its status as the first state to vote in the presidential nominating process following a proposal by President Joe Biden to reshape the 2024 calendar. The rule-making arm of the Democratic National Committee voted Friday voted to...
Supreme Court conservatives seem to side with website designer who doesn't want to work with same-sex couples
Several conservative members of the Supreme Court seemed sympathetic Monday to arguments from a graphic designer who seeks to start a website business to celebrate weddings but does not want to work with same-sex couples. The conservative justices viewed the case through the lens of free speech and suggested that...
Sky-high Black turnout fueled Warnock's previous win. Will Georgia do it again?
Former UN Ambassador Andrew Young rode his scooter alongside Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, Martin Luther King III and a fervent crowd of marchers on a recent Sunday through a southwest Atlanta neighborhood. The group stopped at an early polling location to vote, forming a line with some waiting as long as one hour to cast their ballots.
US Secret Service accuses Chinese government-linked hackers of stealing $20 million in Covid relief
Chinese government-linked hackers have stolen at least $20 million in US government coronavirus relief funds, a US Secret Service spokesperson told CNN Monday -- the first time the agency has connected Covid-19 fraud to hackers affiliated with a foreign government. The hackers raided unemployment insurance funds and Small Business Administration...
Rupert Murdoch set to be deposed in Dominion's $1.6 billion defamation case
Rupert Murdoch, the Fox Corporation chairman, is set to be deposed next week in Dominion Voting System's $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News over its coverage of election fraud in the 2020 election. The deposition will take place on December 13 at 9:30am ET and "will be conducted remotely, under...
Sen. Sherrod Brown says Ohio is still a swing state ahead of 2024 election
Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio said Sunday that "of course" the Buckeye State was still a swing state, brushing off concerns about a 2024 reelection bid after Republican J.D. Vance won the state's other Senate seat last month. "I'm not worried. ... I know it's a challenge always, but...
Antony Blinken says Biden administration supports zero-Covid protesters in China
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that the Biden administration supports the zero-COVID protesters in China, explaining that he will address the topic when he visits the country early next year. "Of course, we do," Blinken told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" when asked about the...
Trump's slow 2024 start worries allies
Back in 2015, Donald Trump's first campaign rally in Iowa as a contender for the Republican presidential nomination came just 10 hours after he declared his candidacy in New York. The following day, he was across the country in New Hampshire, with plans to visit South Carolina before the end of his first week.
What we know about Georgia voters ahead of Senate runoff
For the past two years, the eyes of the political world keep turning back to Georgia. And for the second time in two years, voters in this key state will choose their senator in a runoff election, which this time will determine whether Democrats expand on their 50-50 majority. Early...
