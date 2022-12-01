ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Emma, the late Queen’s favourite riding pony, wins Horse of a Lifetime award

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wnI3b_0jTrDp8i00

The late Queen’s favourite riding pony Emma, who made a poignant appearance at her funeral, has been named the Horse of a Lifetime in a public vote.

The Fell Pony – whose full name is Carltonlima Emma – received a bag of carrots for winning the accolade after thousands of readers backed her in the Horse & Hound annual awards.

Lizzie Briant, who accepted the prize and the carrots at a gala dinner at Cheltenham racecourse on behalf of the Queen’s stud groom Terry Pendry, said Emma was the country’s most loved pony.

Ms Briant competed on Emma in showing classes for the Queen after Emma was bought by Mr Pendry as a young pony.

“Emma has the most wonderful temperament and never puts a foot wrong,” Ms Briant said.

“It was thrilling when I realised she was going to Windsor to be ridden by the Queen. Everybody adores her at the Royal Mews — there isn’t a pony in the country that is better loved.”

Mr Pendry, who stood with Emma in the Castle grounds as her mistress’s coffin made its way up the Long Walk at Windsor, said of learning of the award: “Her Majesty adored Emma.

“She is a comfortable ride and sure-footed. Emma always enjoyed a carrot out of a brown paper bag after riding.”

Emma hacked out in Windsor Great Park with the Queen for 15 years, with their final ride together taking place in July of this year.

On the day of the monarch’s funeral in September, the Queen’s sheepskin saddle cover and her silk headscarf which she wore when riding were laid over the saddle for the last time.

Emma took part in three pageants at the Royal Windsor Horse Show over the years including for the Queen’s 90th birthday and her Platinum Jubilee.

Vicki Wentworth, chief executive of pet and equine insurance firm Agria UK who sponsored the award, said: “The Queen was without doubt Britain’s favourite horsewoman.

“By continuing to ride well into her 90s, on a pony in her 20s, she illustrated what an amazing sport for life riding can be and what long, happy and active lives horses and ponies can enjoy.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Cheers and Celebrity Big Brother star Kirstie Alley dies from cancer at 71

US actress Kirstie Alley has died from cancer at the age of 71, according to her family. A statement posted on social media through her official accounts described her as an “incredible, fierce and loving mother”. Alley was surrounded by her closest family members, the statement said. She...
newschain

Black charity boss claims she had ‘horrific’ online abuse after Palace remarks

A black domestic abuse campaigner asked where she “really came from” at a Buckingham Palace royal reception said she has suffered “horrific abuse” on social media. Ngozi Fulani, founder of the charity Sistah Space, expressed shock at her treatment by the late Queen’s lady in waiting, Lady Susan Hussey.
newschain

Boy, 16, released on bail after girl dies having taken drug

A 16-year-old boy who was arrested after a girl of the same age died having taken an unknown substance at a Devon nightclub has been released on bail. Police had held the teenager on suspicion of supplying a class A drug, such as ecstasy or LSD, in pill form. Officers...
newschain

‘Millions missing out on GP appointments’ – Labour

Millions of people are struggling to get GP appointments and as a result some patients will not have serious medical conditions diagnosed until it is “too late”, Labour has warned. The party has made new estimates based on the latest GP appointment figures for England with the GP...
newschain

Latest hearing in Harry’s libel claim against Mail on Sunday publisher

The latest hearing in the Duke of Sussex’s libel claim against the publisher of The Mail on Sunday over an article about the duke’s challenge against the Home Office over security arrangements is due to take place at the High Court. Harry is suing Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL)...
The Guardian

Country diary: The first green shoots of a rewilding project

Standing on top of the hill here, you have a near 360-degree view of the Gloucester and Quedgeley area, including the River Severn. Closer to where we’re standing is an amazing array of habitats – lowland, mixed woodland, wetlands (including peatland and marsh), rivers and streams, and grasslands and meadows. This is Elmore Court, an estate with a 13th-century house that has given over some of its land to rewilding.
newschain

Labour tries to force release of records on PPE Medpro contracts

Labour will try to force the Government to release records relating to the “murky” award of Covid personal protective equipment (PPE) contracts to a company linked to a Conservative peer. It comes after reports suggested that Baroness Michelle Mone may have profited from PPE Medpro winning public contracts...
newschain

Government hits back at Michael O’Leary’s school bus criticisms

An Irish government department has hit back at comments by Ryanair chief Michael O’Leary, who accused the state of “squandering” millions in climate funds on a school bus scheme. The Department of the Environment said the initiative reduces emissions by keeping cars off the road, and added...
newschain

General election not a ‘simple constitutional question’ – Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer has said the next general election cannot be “reduced to a simple constitutional question”, when asked about Nicola Sturgeon’s plans for a “de facto referendum” on Scottish independence. The Labour leader said he rejected attempts to “re-frame” the election as anything other...
newschain

‘Let’s open our eyes’ to rising xenophobia, Macron warns

French President Emmanuel Macron has visited a camp in France where authorities rounded up Jews before and during the Second World War – and said it is time to “open our eyes” to resurgent antisemitism and xenophobia. Some 10,000 people of 38 nationalities were interned at the...
newschain

Alison Thewliss picks Stuart McDonald as deputy in SNP leadership bid

SNP Westminster leadership contender Alison Thewliss has nominated Stuart McDonald to be deputy. The contest, set to take place on Tuesday, was triggered by Ian Blackford’s announcement that he would step down last week. His deputy, Kirsten Oswald, also said she would step away from her role at the...
newschain

Confident England fans expecting ‘easy’ win ahead of Senegal knockout game

England fans are confident of an “easy” win against Senegal in their first knockout game in the World Cup. Supporters in Qatar’s capital city Doha were in a relaxed mood on Sunday morning ahead of the round-of-16 tie, with some already looking ahead to a potential quarter-final clash with France.
newschain

Santa hats sent flying as England left dreaming of World Cup glory after 3-0 win

Santa hats were sent flying and England fans were left dreaming of World Cup glory after a comprehensive 3-0 win over Senegal set up a quarter-final tie with holders France. Supporters who had made the trip to Qatar said they were “loving every minute” of England’s journey in the competition, with one optimistic fan predicting a penalty shootout win in the next round.
newschain

Luke Cowan-Dickie to leave Exeter at end of season to join Montpellier

England hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie will leave Exeter at the end of this season to join French champions Montpellier. Cowan-Dickie will be eligible for next year’s World Cup, but England’s current selection policy for players plying their trade overseas means he is unavailable after that tournament when he links up with Montpellier.
newschain

Brown: Support ‘swelling’ for Labour under Starmer’s leadership

Gordon Brown, the last Labour prime minister, said he believes there is more momentum behind the party than in the run up to Sir Tony Blair’s 1997 landslide victory. He argued support is swelling under Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership because there is a “more sweeping and more noticeable desire” for change than when Labour last returned to power.
newschain

Eddie Jones waits to learn fate amid reports England head coach set to be sacked

Eddie Jones looks set to discover in the next 48 hours whether he will continue as England head coach, amid reports he will be sacked after presiding over the national team’s worst year since 2008. Jones is fighting for his future after overseeing a disappointing 2023 consisting of six...
newschain

No plans to change law over Parthenon Sculptures row, says No 10

There are “no plans” to change a law which would prevent the British Museum handing the Elgin Marbles back to Greece. Former chancellor George Osborne, the chairman of the British Museum, has been holding secret talks with the Greek prime minister over the possible return of the Parthenon Sculptures.
newschain

Tilda Swinton and FKA Twigs lead statement-making style at the Fashion Awards

Fashion’s finest hit the red carpet at London’s Royal Albert Hall for this year’s Fashion Awards. Bella Hadid and Lila Moss are some of the big names up for the model of the year award, with JW Anderson and Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli battling it out for the top designer gong and stylist and creative director Katie Grand set to receive the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator.

Comments / 0

Community Policy