Yankees make 1st big signing at Winter Meetings — and it’s not Aaron Judge
SAN DIEGO — The Yankees made their first big signing at the MLB Winter Meetings on Monday. No, it wasn’t Aaron Judge. The team announced the new, four-year contract of general manager Brian Cashman. Want to bet on MLB?. The 55-year-old Cashman had been working without a deal...
Yardbarker
Yankees interested in All-Star outfielder as backup plan to Aaron Judge
There’s a good chance that the New York Yankees and other teams involved in the Aaron Judge sweepstakes will learn something about his status here soon. Most recent reports have Judge seeking out what would be a record-breaking nine-year contract in MLB free agency. In addition to his current Yankees team, two NL West rivals in that of the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers are in on the single-season American League home run leader.
Joe Benigno wouldn't be surprised if Jacob deGrom 'pulls a Syndergaard' when Rangers face Mets
After Jacob deGrom left the Mets for the Texas Rangers, Joe Benigno said on “Tiki and Tierney” that he wouldn’t be surprised if the hurler “pulls a Syndergaard” and ducks the Mets.
Yardbarker
Yankees looking to move 2 big contracts off the roster to free up salary space
Two bloated contracts might hold up the New York Yankees‘ aggressiveness in free agency on the roster that general manager Brian Cashman is looking to move. While Cashman doesn’t seem keen on spending before figuring out Aaron Judge’s contract extension, he may have no choice as the market expects to develop quickly over the next few days.
Catherine Varitek Has Valid Reason For Wanting Red Sox To Sign Justin Verlander
Justin Verlander has garnered a lot of interest in Major League Baseball free agency and would make a lot of sense for the Boston Red Sox for a number of reasons. And Catherine Varitek added another (very valid) reason why the Red Sox should sign the 2022 American League Cy Young winner.
Sal Licata on Jacob deGrom leaving Mets: 'He doesn't care about winning'
Sal Licata says Jacob deGrom signing with the Rangers proves that he doesn’t care about winning, or about being remembered among other Mets legends.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The One Giants Contract No One is Talking About (But Should Be)
According to Over the Cap, the New York Giants are projected to have almost $60 million in cap space next year. That number is likely to increase if they, as expected, terminate receiver Kenny Golladay's contract. Depending on when the Giants dump that horrific contract, the Giants could save an additional $6.7 million (pre-June 1) or $13.5 million (post-June 1, which is the more likely scenario).
Jeff Bagwell desperately trying to set Astros back is good for Yankees
Houston Astros Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell encountered a conundrum this offseason after being welcomed further into the team’s Circle of Trust around Jim Crane: How do we take a World Series champion and completely alter its method of thinking?. According to Bagwell’s media availability following the Jose Abreu...
Yankees mocked for announcing Brian Cashman’s new deal amid Judge uncertainty
The Yankees announced a four-year extension with GM Brian Cashman Monday, which struck many fans as odd timing with Aaron Judge’s contract negotiations far from finished.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Yankees re-signing announcement
The New York Yankees announced a major re-resigning on Monday, though, it was not the one that most Yankees fans were hoping to hear about. While the team attempts to re-sign megastar Aaron Judge, the Major League Baseball franchise announced that it had officially re-signed Brian Cashman to a four-year contract through 2026 to continue serving as Senior Vice President and General Manager.
NJ.com
Yankees’ 6 immediate priorities at Winter Meetings: Aaron Judge, Andrew Benintendi, more
SAN DIEGO — The same way Aaron Judge looms larger than everyone he encounters on the baseball field, his name has dominated conversations at the outset of this year’s MLB Winter Meetings. Walk five feet in the long lobby of the Manchester Grand Hyatt and you’re likely to hear the star slugger’s name over and over.
Yardbarker
High-Spending Mets Reportedly Interested in Former Red Sox Fan Favorite
The New York Mets certainly have been busy. New York made headlines Monday as they signed reigning American League Cy Young winner and former Houston Astros hurler Justin Verlander to a two-year deal reportedly worth $86 million. The Mets have had a roller coaster of an offseason already as they...
Yankee Fans Unhappy As Brian Cashman Re-Signs In Bronx
On the busiest day of Major League Baseball’s ongoing free agency, the New York Yankees announced the club re-signed senior vice president and general manager Brian Cashman for four more years. Cashman, 55, has served as the Yankees general manager since 1998. He’s earned postseason berths in 21 of...
David Ortiz Wants Red Sox To Make Major Move, Mentions Mega Star Pitcher
The Red Sox have plenty of holes to fill and Ortiz has an idea on how to fill a major one
Former Red Sox Hurler Inks Deal With Diamondbacks After Difficult 2021 Season
The Diamondbacks inked a deal with a former Red Sox reliever Thursday
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Potential Free Agent Target: Trey Mancini
The New York Yankees already landed their primary first base free agent target in Anthony Rizzo. He received a multi-year deal worth up to $51 million, and that means the starter is set. However, there’s no such thing as too much depth. Former Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini had...
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Potential Trade Target: David Bednar
Building a bullpen for a contending team is always a constant process, and the Yankees have shown a willingness to be aggressive in adding to their relief corps both midseason and in the offseason. They have found a solid level of success developing relatively unknown names, as well as going out and exchanging legitimate prospects for big league talent.
Yardbarker
deGrom Surprises Mets and Leaves for Texas
Jacob deGrom has been fun to watch. He’s won two Cy Young Awards and was with the New York Mets for nine seasons at the major league level. That’s a long time for today’s standards considering the stupid money that’s being thrown around. The Texas Rangers offered him five years up to $185 million. There’s a sixth-year option that raises it potentially to $222 million. Was that smart? NO!
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Rangers to Make Historic Hire
The Texas Rangers are preparing to hire Michaelene Courtis away from the San Diego Padres in a move that would make her the highest-ranking woman to serve in the club's baseball operations. The Dallas Morning News reported the impending move on Sunday night from Major League Baseball’s winter meetings in...
Pinstripe Alley
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 12/5/22
CBS Sports | Mike Axisa: Major League Baseball’s annual Winter Meetings kicked off yesterday in San Diego, the first time the event has been held in person since 2019 (the COVID-19 pandemic pushed them online in 2020, while the lockout canceled them last year). In many ways, this is the true kickoff of the offseason, as it is at the Winter Meetings that many trades get completed and free agent contracted agreed to; in 2019, for example, Gerrit Cole, Stephen Strasburg, Anthony Rendon, and Zack Wheeler all signed long-term deals.
Empire Sports Media
