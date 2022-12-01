Read full article on original website
$XRP: Gokhshtein Media Founder Predicts Legal Victory for Ripple
On 4 December 2022, entrepreneur David Gokhshtein, who is Founder and Chairman of crypto-focused media outlet Gokhshtein Media, predicted victory for Ripple Labs in its fight against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). As you may remember, on 22 December 2020, the SEC announced that it had...
$BTC: Morgan Creek Capital Management CEO Explains Wy Bitcoin Is Going to $250,000
Mark Yusko, the Founder, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of SEC-registered investment advisor Morgan Creek Capital Management, LLC, explained in a recent interview why he believes that long term the price of Bitcoin ($BC) is going to $250,000. Yusko’s comments were made during an interview (released two days ago) with...
Cardano’s Hoskinson on Why Both $DOGE and $BNB Could Be Part of Elon’s Plans for Twitter
Charles Hoskinson, co-founder and CEO of IO Global (IOG), the company responsible for Cardano’s R&D, says that in the long term Cardano will evolve into “a network of blockchains,” has explained why he believes both Dogecoin ($DOGE) and $BNB could be part of Elon Musk’s plans for Twitter.
Institutions Coming to Replace Lost Retail Investors, Says SVP of $1.5T Asset Manager
Recently, Sandy Kaul, a Senior VP at Franklin Templeton, shared her thoughts on blockchain technology and crypto, and more specifically on institutional adoption. Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE: BEN) “is an American multinational holding company that, together with its subsidiaries, is referred to as Franklin Templeton; it is a global investment firm founded in New York City in 1947 as Franklin Distributors, Inc.”
Harvard Researcher Tells Central Banks to Start Buying Bitcoin
A Harvard economics researcher has published a new working paper recommending that central banks around the world start buying Bitcoin. According to a report by Politico, Matthew Ferranti, a fifth-year PhD candidate in Harvard’s economics department has published a new working paper arguing that central banks should start buying up Bitcoin.
Alpian, Switzerland’s First Private Digital Bank, Selects Napier Continuum for Financial Crime Compliance
GENEVA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- Alpian, Switzerland’s first digital private bank, and Napier, global provider of advanced financial crime compliance solutions, announce their partnership to implement a robust, end-to-end risk management platform for the bank. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005604/en/ Alpian, Switzerland’s first private digital bank, selects Napier Continuum for financial crime compliance (Graphic: Business Wire)
‘Black Swan’ Author Explains Why the Former FTX CEO ‘Needs To Be Behind Bars’
Nassim Nicholas Taleb, the best-selling author of “Black Swan” and “Antifragile” believes that Sam Bankerman-Fried (aka “SBF”), the disgraced co-founder and former CEO of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, should be “behind bars” right now (rather than in his $30 million penthouse apartment in The Bahamas.
Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Could Hit $350,000 in 5 Years, Says Analyst Who Called Last Year’s Market Crash
A popular cryptocurrency analyst that successfully called last year’s market collapse has recently commented that he believes the price of Bitcoin ($BTC) could hit a $350,000 peak per con in the next five years. In a tweet the pseudonymous analyst Dave the Wave shared with their over 130,000 followers...
Nobel Prize-Winning Economist Says Blockchain Technology Is a Waste of Time and Energy
On Thursday (1 December 2022), a Nobel Prize-Winning economist expressed how he really feels about blockchain technology in an opinion piece for the New York Times (NYT). That economist is Paul Krugman, who is “Distinguished Professor of Economics at the Graduate Center of the City University of New York, and a columnist for The New York Times.” According to Wikipedia, in 2008, Krugman was “the winner of the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences for his contributions to New Trade Theory and New Economic Geography.”
Russia’s Largest Bank Announces Ethereum Compatibility for Its Blockchain
Russia’s largest bank Sber, formerly known as Sberbank, has announced that its proprietary blockchain platform will become compatible with the Ethereum ($ETH) network, meaning it will “ allow developers to freely transfer smart contracts and entire projects between the bank’s blockchain network and open blockchain networks.”. According...
Jim Cramer on Former FTX CEO: ‘Sam Whatever’ Is ‘Disgusting’, ‘Makes Me Sick’
On Thursday (1 December 2022), former hedge fund manager Jim Cramer made it very clear how he feels about Sam Bankerman-Fried (aka “SBF”), the disgraced co-founder and former CEO of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. Cramer is the host of CNBC show “Mad Money w/ Jim Cramer“. He is...
Coinbase CEO on ‘Stolen Customer Money’ Used by SBF’s Alameda Research
On Saturday (3 December 2022), Coinbase Co-Founder and CEO commented on the interview that Sam Bankerman-Fried (aka “SBF”), the disgraced co-founder of Alameda Research and co-founder and former CEO of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, gave to Bloomberg recently at $30 million his Bahamian penthouse apartment. The following video...
