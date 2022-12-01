ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cryptoglobe.com

$XRP: Gokhshtein Media Founder Predicts Legal Victory for Ripple

On 4 December 2022, entrepreneur David Gokhshtein, who is Founder and Chairman of crypto-focused media outlet Gokhshtein Media, predicted victory for Ripple Labs in its fight against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). As you may remember, on 22 December 2020, the SEC announced that it had...
cryptoglobe.com

$BTC: Morgan Creek Capital Management CEO Explains Wy Bitcoin Is Going to $250,000

Mark Yusko, the Founder, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of SEC-registered investment advisor Morgan Creek Capital Management, LLC, explained in a recent interview why he believes that long term the price of Bitcoin ($BC) is going to $250,000. Yusko’s comments were made during an interview (released two days ago) with...
cryptoglobe.com

Institutions Coming to Replace Lost Retail Investors, Says SVP of $1.5T Asset Manager

Recently, Sandy Kaul, a Senior VP at Franklin Templeton, shared her thoughts on blockchain technology and crypto, and more specifically on institutional adoption. Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE: BEN) “is an American multinational holding company that, together with its subsidiaries, is referred to as Franklin Templeton; it is a global investment firm founded in New York City in 1947 as Franklin Distributors, Inc.”
cryptoglobe.com

Harvard Researcher Tells Central Banks to Start Buying Bitcoin

A Harvard economics researcher has published a new working paper recommending that central banks around the world start buying Bitcoin. According to a report by Politico, Matthew Ferranti, a fifth-year PhD candidate in Harvard’s economics department has published a new working paper arguing that central banks should start buying up Bitcoin.
The Associated Press

Alpian, Switzerland’s First Private Digital Bank, Selects Napier Continuum for Financial Crime Compliance

GENEVA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- Alpian, Switzerland’s first digital private bank, and Napier, global provider of advanced financial crime compliance solutions, announce their partnership to implement a robust, end-to-end risk management platform for the bank. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005604/en/ Alpian, Switzerland’s first private digital bank, selects Napier Continuum for financial crime compliance (Graphic: Business Wire)
cryptoglobe.com

‘Black Swan’ Author Explains Why the Former FTX CEO ‘Needs To Be Behind Bars’

Nassim Nicholas Taleb, the best-selling author of “Black Swan” and “Antifragile” believes that Sam Bankerman-Fried (aka “SBF”), the disgraced co-founder and former CEO of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, should be “behind bars” right now (rather than in his $30 million penthouse apartment in The Bahamas.
cryptoglobe.com

Nobel Prize-Winning Economist Says Blockchain Technology Is a Waste of Time and Energy

On Thursday (1 December 2022), a Nobel Prize-Winning economist expressed how he really feels about blockchain technology in an opinion piece for the New York Times (NYT). That economist is Paul Krugman, who is “Distinguished Professor of Economics at the Graduate Center of the City University of New York, and a columnist for The New York Times.” According to Wikipedia, in 2008, Krugman was “the winner of the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences for his contributions to New Trade Theory and New Economic Geography.”
cryptoglobe.com

Russia’s Largest Bank Announces Ethereum Compatibility for Its Blockchain

Russia’s largest bank Sber, formerly known as Sberbank, has announced that its proprietary blockchain platform will become compatible with the Ethereum ($ETH) network, meaning it will “ allow developers to freely transfer smart contracts and entire projects between the bank’s blockchain network and open blockchain networks.”. According...
cryptoglobe.com

Coinbase CEO on ‘Stolen Customer Money’ Used by SBF’s Alameda Research

On Saturday (3 December 2022), Coinbase Co-Founder and CEO commented on the interview that Sam Bankerman-Fried (aka “SBF”), the disgraced co-founder of Alameda Research and co-founder and former CEO of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, gave to Bloomberg recently at $30 million his Bahamian penthouse apartment. The following video...

