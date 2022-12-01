On Thursday (1 December 2022), a Nobel Prize-Winning economist expressed how he really feels about blockchain technology in an opinion piece for the New York Times (NYT). That economist is Paul Krugman, who is “Distinguished Professor of Economics at the Graduate Center of the City University of New York, and a columnist for The New York Times.” According to Wikipedia, in 2008, Krugman was “the winner of the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences for his contributions to New Trade Theory and New Economic Geography.”

