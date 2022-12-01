Read full article on original website
OG Mir
4d ago
Cleveland does not need to be "a leader in climate justice", Bibb. Cleveland needs to get its house in order first before trying to lead anybody anywhere.
Reply(2)
4
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Cleveland announces $3.5B Cuyahoga riverfront plan
CLEVELAND — On Thursday, the City of Cleveland announced a $3.5 billion plan to transform the Cuyahoga riverfront. The Cuyahoga River was one of the inspirations behind the Clean Water Act because of its pollution, but in recent years has significantly improved and become a place that people visit. This plan is expected to help even further.
spectrumnews1.com
Tenancy dropping at Galleria at Erieview, future plans unknown
CLEVELAND — John Lane is a co-owner of the Winking Lizard Tavern. He originally picked the downtown location at the Galleria at Erieview because of its proximity to arenas, offices and apartments. He will stay in downtown, but he’s moving to a new building across the street. That’s because...
City Council bans Cleveland from doing business with companies that practice wage theft
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland City Council approved on Monday an ordinance banning the city of Cleveland from doing business with companies found to practice wage theft and those that commit payroll fraud. The new law bars Cleveland from granting financial assistance to such companies or entering into contracts with...
wksu.org
Akron, Cuyahoga Falls look to change zoning codes for the Merriman Valley, Schumacher next year
Akron and Cuyahoga Falls will be looking to change their zoning codes next year to align with the Merriman Valley Schumacher Area Master Plan. "The zoning code actually determines the form and the character of the city, and it's actually a reflection of our values and aspirations," Akron city planner and architect Daniel DeAngelo said. "The thing is right now our zoning code is not a very good reflection of our values and aspirations, and that's why we're not getting the results that we want."
signalcleveland.org
Still no deal with Cleveland city workers, building bridges and COVID money talk
Although Teamsters Local 507 and other unions representing Cleveland city workers have cut back their public protests against Mayor Justin Bibb over a contract impasse, they are far from retreating, union leaders told Signal Cleveland. A strike, they say, is coming. (Just like winter.) Teamsters met on Nov. 22 with...
Shipping container ‘she sheds’? Not in Strongsville; council approves ban
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- The city has banned giant shipping containers and railroad cars in residential districts. City Council voted 6-0 in favor of the ban Nov. 21. The previous month, three council members -- Kelly Kosek, Tom Clark and Ann Roff -- had expressed support for allowing residential shipping containers and/or railroad cars under certain conditions.
Dan Gilbert’s Bedrock unveils master plan for Cuyahoga riverfront near downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert’s real estate company on Friday unveiled a sweeping master plan to re-make the Cuyahoga riverfront, with Tower City Center serving as a key gateway between downtown Cleveland and a waterfront flanked with development. The estimated $3.5 billion, 35-acre plan from...
What is NOPEC doing with our electric bills and how did we get here?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - For decades the Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council, better known as NOPEC, has been buying electricity on behalf of residents in Greater Cleveland. Now, state regulators may take away NOPEC’s right to represent communities in the electricity market. That’s because NOPEC’s rates got so high this...
New solar co-op in Cuyahoga County will help low-to-moderate income homeowners go solar
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Solar United Neighbors is teaming up with Cuyahoga to offer yet another solar co-op, but this time with a twist. The co-op will function likes previous ones sponsored by SUN and the county, only in this case a portion of the money that SUN collects during the process will go toward putting solar arrays on homes owned by those with low-to-moderate incomes, said Tristan Rader, Ohio program director for SUN and a Lakewood councilman.
Lincoln Electric Acquires Fori Automation in Shelby Township for $427M
Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. in Cleveland today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Fori Automation Inc. in Shelby Township, a supplier of highly engineered automated industrial assembly […] The post Lincoln Electric Acquires Fori Automation in Shelby Township for $427M appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
spectrumnews1.com
Freeing the Falls: Ohio pledges $25 million toward taking down the Gorge Dam
AKRON, Ohio – A project to remove the Gorge Dam took a big step closer to realization Friday with the state announcing a $25 million contribution to the estimated $130 million needed to take the dam down. Located in Summit Metro Parks’ Gorge Park, the dam spans the Cuyahoga...
wksu.org
Cleveland City Council approves police commission members
More than a year after Cleveland voters approved Issue 24, creating a police oversight board with authority over officer discipline and department policies, city council approved Mayor Justin Bibb’s ten nominees to the new board at their meeting Monday night. Each of Bibb’s ten nominees appeared in front of...
Cleveland Jewish News
10 physicians join Crystal Clinic staff
Ten orthopedic surgeons recently joined Fairlawn-based Crystal Clinic’s medical staff, including nine with affiliations to St. Vincent Charity Medical Center in Cleveland, which recently closed a portion of its hospital, according to a news release. The arrangement will provide St. Vincent Charity Medical Center patients and the Northeast Ohio region with expanded access to Crystal Clinic’s orthopedic care, the release said.
New MetroHealth CEO Airica Steed will be paid up to $1.37 million; ‘premature to speculate’ on future of hospital’s bonus system
CLEVELAND, Ohio — MetroHealth System’s new president and CEO Airica Steed could earn up to $1.37 million in a cash compensation package that includes salary and potential preformance-based bonuses, an amount lower than what ousted CEO Dr. Akram Boutros had received. Steed, who will start on Monday, will...
wksu.org
The City Club of Cleveland announces exit from longtime home to Playhouse Square
The City Club of Cleveland announced Monday that it will be moving from its current space on the second floor at 850 Euclid Avenue to the first floor of a former retail building at 1317 Euclid Avenue, fronting Playhouse Square. Founded in 1912, the City Club of Cleveland is one...
Cleveland Scene
21 Things That Have Happened Since Construction Started on the I-480 Valley View Bridge
The quarter-billion-dollar I-480 Valley View bridge construction project started awhile ago, all the way back in the spring of 2018. It's already been four long years, and Cleveland has two more to go before the six-year project is finished sometime in the summer of 2024. At that point, there will...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Canton, OH
Canton, nicknamed the Hall of Fame City, is located in northeastern Ohio. It is situated on Nimishillen Creek, and it's where the National Football League (NFL) was founded in 1920, hence the nickname. Canton is the seat of Stark County and used to be an important manufacturing city, mainly because...
wksu.org
Ohio lawmaker wants law requiring police to record race during traffic stops
An Ohio lawmaker says she will introduce legislation requiring police agencies to record race data when making traffic stops, following a Marshall Project - Cleveland investigation into how the village of Bratenahl tickets mostly Black drivers from neighboring Cleveland. State Rep. Juanita Brent, a Democrat from Cleveland, said the information...
CLE Heights to reduce speed limit on 5 street sections
Mayor Kahlil Seren says he’s received numerous reports from residents involving speeding. Now, he hopes his new initiative, which he says is the first of many, will create an even safer community.
Winter Relief Check Worth up to $800 - Will You Get One?
Cleveland residents can receive up to $800 toward their utility bills this winter. The Step Forward Winter Crisis Program and the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) are working together to provide eligible residents with $175 for a regulated utility bill. Residents with unregulated utility bills that use electric cooperatives or municipal utilities can receive up to $800. (source)
Comments / 4