ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 4

OG Mir
4d ago

Cleveland does not need to be "a leader in climate justice", Bibb. Cleveland needs to get its house in order first before trying to lead anybody anywhere.

Reply(2)
4
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Cleveland announces $3.5B Cuyahoga riverfront plan

CLEVELAND — On Thursday, the City of Cleveland announced a $3.5 billion plan to transform the Cuyahoga riverfront. The Cuyahoga River was one of the inspirations behind the Clean Water Act because of its pollution, but in recent years has significantly improved and become a place that people visit. This plan is expected to help even further.
spectrumnews1.com

Tenancy dropping at Galleria at Erieview, future plans unknown

CLEVELAND — John Lane is a co-owner of the Winking Lizard Tavern. He originally picked the downtown location at the Galleria at Erieview because of its proximity to arenas, offices and apartments. He will stay in downtown, but he’s moving to a new building across the street. That’s because...
wksu.org

Akron, Cuyahoga Falls look to change zoning codes for the Merriman Valley, Schumacher next year

Akron and Cuyahoga Falls will be looking to change their zoning codes next year to align with the Merriman Valley Schumacher Area Master Plan. "The zoning code actually determines the form and the character of the city, and it's actually a reflection of our values and aspirations," Akron city planner and architect Daniel DeAngelo said. "The thing is right now our zoning code is not a very good reflection of our values and aspirations, and that's why we're not getting the results that we want."
signalcleveland.org

Still no deal with Cleveland city workers, building bridges and COVID money talk

Although Teamsters Local 507 and other unions representing Cleveland city workers have cut back their public protests against Mayor Justin Bibb over a contract impasse, they are far from retreating, union leaders told Signal Cleveland. A strike, they say, is coming. (Just like winter.) Teamsters met on Nov. 22 with...
Cleveland.com

Shipping container ‘she sheds’? Not in Strongsville; council approves ban

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- The city has banned giant shipping containers and railroad cars in residential districts. City Council voted 6-0 in favor of the ban Nov. 21. The previous month, three council members -- Kelly Kosek, Tom Clark and Ann Roff -- had expressed support for allowing residential shipping containers and/or railroad cars under certain conditions.
Cleveland.com

What is NOPEC doing with our electric bills and how did we get here?

CLEVELAND, Ohio - For decades the Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council, better known as NOPEC, has been buying electricity on behalf of residents in Greater Cleveland. Now, state regulators may take away NOPEC’s right to represent communities in the electricity market. That’s because NOPEC’s rates got so high this...
Cleveland.com

New solar co-op in Cuyahoga County will help low-to-moderate income homeowners go solar

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Solar United Neighbors is teaming up with Cuyahoga to offer yet another solar co-op, but this time with a twist. The co-op will function likes previous ones sponsored by SUN and the county, only in this case a portion of the money that SUN collects during the process will go toward putting solar arrays on homes owned by those with low-to-moderate incomes, said Tristan Rader, Ohio program director for SUN and a Lakewood councilman.
DBusiness Magazine

Lincoln Electric Acquires Fori Automation in Shelby Township for $427M

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. in Cleveland today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Fori Automation Inc. in Shelby Township, a supplier of highly engineered automated industrial assembly […] The post Lincoln Electric Acquires Fori Automation in Shelby Township for $427M appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
spectrumnews1.com

Freeing the Falls: Ohio pledges $25 million toward taking down the Gorge Dam

AKRON, Ohio – A project to remove the Gorge Dam took a big step closer to realization Friday with the state announcing a $25 million contribution to the estimated $130 million needed to take the dam down. Located in Summit Metro Parks’ Gorge Park, the dam spans the Cuyahoga...
wksu.org

Cleveland City Council approves police commission members

More than a year after Cleveland voters approved Issue 24, creating a police oversight board with authority over officer discipline and department policies, city council approved Mayor Justin Bibb’s ten nominees to the new board at their meeting Monday night. Each of Bibb’s ten nominees appeared in front of...
Cleveland Jewish News

10 physicians join Crystal Clinic staff

Ten orthopedic surgeons recently joined Fairlawn-based Crystal Clinic’s medical staff, including nine with affiliations to St. Vincent Charity Medical Center in Cleveland, which recently closed a portion of its hospital, according to a news release. The arrangement will provide St. Vincent Charity Medical Center patients and the Northeast Ohio region with expanded access to Crystal Clinic’s orthopedic care, the release said.
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Canton, OH

Canton, nicknamed the Hall of Fame City, is located in northeastern Ohio. It is situated on Nimishillen Creek, and it's where the National Football League (NFL) was founded in 1920, hence the nickname. Canton is the seat of Stark County and used to be an important manufacturing city, mainly because...
wksu.org

Ohio lawmaker wants law requiring police to record race during traffic stops

An Ohio lawmaker says she will introduce legislation requiring police agencies to record race data when making traffic stops, following a Marshall Project - Cleveland investigation into how the village of Bratenahl tickets mostly Black drivers from neighboring Cleveland. State Rep. Juanita Brent, a Democrat from Cleveland, said the information...
Aneka Duncan

Winter Relief Check Worth up to $800 - Will You Get One?

Cleveland residents can receive up to $800 toward their utility bills this winter. The Step Forward Winter Crisis Program and the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) are working together to provide eligible residents with $175 for a regulated utility bill. Residents with unregulated utility bills that use electric cooperatives or municipal utilities can receive up to $800. (source)

Comments / 0

Community Policy