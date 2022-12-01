ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Boys accused of stabbing ‘creative and loving’ Jesse Nwokejiobi, 17, to death

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O41Yw_0jTrDS2700

Two teenage boys have appeared in court charged with murdering a “creative and loving” 17-year-old stabbed in Cambridge.

Jesse Nwokejiobi died at the scene after an attack near Logan’s Meadow, a small reserve next to the River Cam, in the early hours of November 19.

He died from a single stab wound to his chest, post-mortem tests ruled.

Two 16-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of murder at properties in south London on Friday night, Cambridgeshire Police said.

They were taken into custody in Croydon and taken to Cambridgeshire on Saturday morning.

He was a quick learner and did very well at school. He did really well with his GCSEs and we all hoped he would become a medical doctor. I miss him terribly. I will love him forever

They were released on bail before being quizzed further on Tuesday evening, police said.

On Wednesday afternoon, both boys were charged with murder, the force said.

The teenagers appeared before Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court for a brief hearing on Thursday.

They spoke to confirm their personal details but were not asked to enter a plea.

Both were remanded into youth detention accommodation and are due to appear before Cambridge Crown Court for a preliminary hearing on Monday.

Jesse’s father, Henry Nwokejiobi, said in an earlier tribute: “Jesse was a good son and at home he was very creative and loving.

“He made jokes, cooked a lot and helped with the chores.

“He was a quick learner and did very well at school. He did really well with his GCSEs and we all hoped he would become a medical doctor.

“I miss him terribly. I will love him forever.”

A man, 44, and woman, 36, from Harston, Cambridgeshire, were arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, police said.

They were bailed to return to Parkwood police station in Cambridge on February 28.

Two 14-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy from Cambridgeshire, who were also arrested in connection with the murder, remain on bail to return to Thorpe Wood police station in Peterborough on February 20.

Police have urged anyone with information to pass it on to their major crime unit via their online major incident public portal.

Anyone without internet access can call 101, quoting Operation Helix.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Cheers and Celebrity Big Brother star Kirstie Alley dies from cancer at 71

US actress Kirstie Alley has died from cancer at the age of 71, according to her family. A statement posted on social media through her official accounts described her as an “incredible, fierce and loving mother”. Alley was surrounded by her closest family members, the statement said. She...
newschain

Boy, 16, released on bail after girl dies having taken drug

A 16-year-old boy who was arrested after a girl of the same age died having taken an unknown substance at a Devon nightclub has been released on bail. Police had held the teenager on suspicion of supplying a class A drug, such as ecstasy or LSD, in pill form. Officers...
newschain

Government hits back at Michael O’Leary’s school bus criticisms

An Irish government department has hit back at comments by Ryanair chief Michael O’Leary, who accused the state of “squandering” millions in climate funds on a school bus scheme. The Department of the Environment said the initiative reduces emissions by keeping cars off the road, and added...
Dspeaker

Fiction: Lady Who Adopted A Hungry Street Dog Arrested And Sent To 6 Months In Jail ‘You're Not The Rightful Owner’

This is a Nonfictional article based on true facts provided by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission. Anita is a huge fan of pets; when she was younger, she would steal snacks from her mother's shop in order to feed people's hungry dogs. Anita has always wanted to have many pet animals, including cats, dogs, and even parrots, but she was always unable to do so due to her parents' strict rules and regulations.
newschain

Three teachers arrested amid Japan nursery abuse claims

Three teachers at a nursery school in central Japan have been arrested on suspicion of routinely abusing toddlers, including hitting their heads, holding them upside down and locking them up in a bathroom, in a case that has triggered outrage and allegations of a cover-up. The Shizuoka prefectural police said...
newschain

Black charity boss claims she had ‘horrific’ online abuse after Palace remarks

A black domestic abuse campaigner asked where she “really came from” at a Buckingham Palace royal reception said she has suffered “horrific abuse” on social media. Ngozi Fulani, founder of the charity Sistah Space, expressed shock at her treatment by the late Queen’s lady in waiting, Lady Susan Hussey.
newschain

Latest hearing in Harry’s libel claim against Mail on Sunday publisher

The latest hearing in the Duke of Sussex’s libel claim against the publisher of The Mail on Sunday over an article about the duke’s challenge against the Home Office over security arrangements is due to take place at the High Court. Harry is suing Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL)...
newschain

Thomson hoping Flower can bloom in Eider Chase

Newcastle’s Eider Chase is on the radar for Flower Of Scotland following her taking victory in the Scottish Borders National Handicap Chase. The seven-year-old was giving trainer Sandy Thomson his fifth win in the Kelso feature having landed the extended four-mile contest with Neptune Equester (2014 and 2015) and Harry The Viking (2016 and 2018) in the past.
newschain

Teenagers, aged 15 and 16, in court charged with murdering 16-year-old boys

Two teenagers, aged 15 and 16, have appeared in court charged with the murders of 16-year-olds Charlie Bartolo and Kearne Solanke just a mile apart in south-east London, the Metropolitan Police said. Kearne was stabbed in Titmuss Avenue, Thamesmead, and Charlie was found in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, on Saturday.
newschain

Man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stole her French bulldogs gets 21 years

The man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stole her French bulldogs has been sentenced to 21 years in prison after taking a plea deal, officials in the US said. James Howard Jackson, one of three men and two accomplices who took part in the violent robbery, pleaded no contest to one count of attempted murder, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said on Monday.
newschain

Labour tries to force release of records on PPE Medpro contracts

Labour will try to force the Government to release records relating to the “murky” award of Covid personal protective equipment (PPE) contracts to a company linked to a Conservative peer. It comes after reports suggested that Baroness Michelle Mone may have profited from PPE Medpro winning public contracts...
newschain

Coroner makes recommendations following allergy sufferer’s death

A coroner has called for a robust system of recording serious cases of anaphylactic shock following the death of a woman who died after eating a Pret a Manger sandwich. Celia Marsh, 42, who had an acute dairy allergy, ate a super veg vegan wrap contaminated with milk from the sandwich chain’s Bath store.
newschain

Jane Du Berlais delights Potter with Lingfield verdict

Ryan Potter has plenty to get excited about having seen Jane Du Berlais open her account at Lingfield on Monday. The four-year-old, who was fifth behind the likes of Queens Gamble and Mullenbeg in a Cheltenham bumper on debut, looked set to make a winning switch to hurdling at Uttoxeter last month but slipped up rounding the home turn when travelling strongly in the hands of Callum Bewley.
newschain

Major incident in Wolverhampton as fire engulfs factories and stops trains

A major incident has been declared in Wolverhampton after a fire engulfed multiple factory units. The West Midlands Fire Service said more than 100 firefighters were on the scene where a 200m-squared fire has caused all nearby trains to be stopped. Wolverhampton Police said they were assisting at the scene...

Comments / 0

Community Policy