ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pine martens successfully breeding in New Forest, hidden cameras show

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JmYmY_0jTrDIS500

Pine martens are established and successfully breeding in the New Forest in the south of England, conservationists said.

A study of the rare and protected creatures, previously only thought to have survived largely in the north of England, has used hidden cameras to reveal they are well-established in several areas of the New Forest National Park.

Pine martens, a cat-sized member of the weasel family, were once widespread across the UK but numbers fell in the face of persecution and loss of habitat, leaving populations small and fragmented.

It is widely recognised that they had been eradicated in the New Forest, an area of pasture, heathland and woodland on the south coast, and more widely in the south of England, but a number of confirmed sightings prompted a long-term study into their presence.

The survey makes it clear that they are settling in a wide range of areas and successfully breeding

The second year of the study using methods including hidden cameras has uncovered evidence they are established and breeding in the New Forest, capturing more than 100 video clips of the nocturnal pine martens in 2022.

Some of the clips show young pine martens exploring and playing together, while the videos also confirm initial findings that pine martens use fallen trees and branches to move across the forest floor and cross streams and wet areas.

It is not clear how they have returned, but the most likely case is that a very small number were released unofficially into the area.

The first pine marten was seen in 1993, with slowly but steadily more sightings reported over time, leading experts to believe there was a population in the New Forest.

The study, carried out on the Crown Lands that form the core of the New Forest landscape, is led by Forestry England and Wild New Forest, with support from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust and a grant from the Love The Forest scheme.

It was launched last year to assess the presence of pine martens in the New Forest, and will map and monitor the growing population, the team behind the scheme said.

Leanne Sargeant, senior ecologist for Forestry England, said: “The progress of pine martens in the New Forest is a real success story.

“It’s our goal to make sure the nation’s forests provide wildlife with places to thrive and expand. Here in the New Forest pine martens are doing just that.

“The survey makes it clear that they are settling in a wide range of areas and successfully breeding.

“We hope that knowing more about their development will help us support these rare creatures and inform reintroduction projects elsewhere.”

This video gives us a unique view into their hidden world

Marcus Ward, from specialist conservation consultancy Wild New Forest, said: “It is incredibly rare to actually see a pine marten in the forest, even for someone like me who spends pretty much every day here.

“So, to have again captured so many clips of these amazing animals is incredible.

“This video gives us a unique view into their hidden world and an opportunity to really advance the understanding of these special creatures and how best to support them.”

Forestry England is supporting projects to secure the return of pine martens, and monitoring populations in Kielder Forest in Northumberland, Grizedale Forest in the Lake District and the Forest of Dean, Gloucestershire, where England’s first official reintroduction began in 2019.

In the New Forest, the team hope to combine the video footage with other methods to assess their population, they said.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Cheers and Celebrity Big Brother star Kirstie Alley dies from cancer at 71

US actress Kirstie Alley has died from cancer at the age of 71, according to her family. A statement posted on social media through her official accounts described her as an “incredible, fierce and loving mother”. Alley was surrounded by her closest family members, the statement said. She...
newschain

Boy, 16, released on bail after girl dies having taken drug

A 16-year-old boy who was arrested after a girl of the same age died having taken an unknown substance at a Devon nightclub has been released on bail. Police had held the teenager on suspicion of supplying a class A drug, such as ecstasy or LSD, in pill form. Officers...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Solo Yellowstone National Park Hiker Gets Surrounded by Six Grizzly Bears

A lone Yellowstone National Park hiker shared an intense experience he previously a few days ago online. Taking to YouTube, the lone hiker’s clip saw him surrounded by some of Yellowstone’s largest inhabitants: grizzly bears. The below clip recounts the hiker’s experience and sees him making noise at the six bears to deter them from approaching.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Snow Leopard Leaps Off 400-Foot Cliff to Attack Himalayan Sheep

A snow leopard is seen breaking some laws of gravity when leaping offing a 400-foot cliff to attack Himalayan sheep in a recently resurfaced viral video. The video, which was uploaded in March 2018, shows the large cat attacking its prey, which was described as either a Bharal or wild Himalayan Blue Sheep. “The Snow Leopard unwittingly leaps off a 400 foot high cliff,” the description further reads. “Locked in a death embrace with the sheep. The two tumble down a 85 degree slope, falling onto rocks with deadly ferocity. The Snow Leopard ultimately wins and stays on to enjoy its quarry over the next few days.”
natureworldnews.com

Shootout Ensues in Kenya as Wildlife Rangers Caught Poachers Butchering a Giraffe

A giraffe butchered by poachers in Kenya led to a gunfight with wildlife rangers in the Kenyan town of Wajir, near the border with Somalia. The shootout between the two groups ended when the poachers escaped the scene, leaving behind several equipment and the carcass of the giraffe. Poachers Kill...
TheDailyBeast

WATCH: Zoo Security Camera Captures How Lions Escaped Enclosure

Staff and visitors at a zoo in Australia were ordered to seek shelter earlier this month when five lions mysteriously managed to escape from their enclosure. Now security camera footage from the Taronga zoo in Sydney shows how the man-eaters made their great escape. The four cubs and adult male cats can be seen clawing at the enclosure fence before finding room to crawl under, allowing them to walk free. A “code one” alert was raised at the zoo during the breakout in early November, with staff and visitors urged to take shelter until the big cats were rounded up....
newschain

Braverman vows to do ‘whatever it takes’ to tackle migrant crisis in Channel

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has pledged to do “whatever it takes” to deal with the migrant crisis in the Channel amid calls for the indefinite detention of asylum seekers arriving in the UK illegally. Ms Braverman said the numbers making the perilous crossing were “wholly unacceptable and unsustainable”...
newschain

Russia unleashes missiles but Ukraine says most were shot down

Russia has unleashed a “massive missile attack” across Ukraine, hitting homes and buildings, killing civilians and disrupting power and water supplies. Ukraine’s air force said it shot down more than 60 of the 70 missiles fired. Russian President Vladimir Putin, meanwhile, drove a car across a bridge...
newschain

Man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stole her French bulldogs gets 21 years

The man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stole her French bulldogs has been sentenced to 21 years in prison after taking a plea deal, officials in the US said. James Howard Jackson, one of three men and two accomplices who took part in the violent robbery, pleaded no contest to one count of attempted murder, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said on Monday.
The Guardian

Country diary: The first green shoots of a rewilding project

Standing on top of the hill here, you have a near 360-degree view of the Gloucester and Quedgeley area, including the River Severn. Closer to where we’re standing is an amazing array of habitats – lowland, mixed woodland, wetlands (including peatland and marsh), rivers and streams, and grasslands and meadows. This is Elmore Court, an estate with a 13th-century house that has given over some of its land to rewilding.
newschain

Latest hearing in Harry’s libel claim against Mail on Sunday publisher

The latest hearing in the Duke of Sussex’s libel claim against the publisher of The Mail on Sunday over an article about the duke’s challenge against the Home Office over security arrangements is due to take place at the High Court. Harry is suing Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL)...
newschain

General election not a ‘simple constitutional question’ – Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer has said the next general election cannot be “reduced to a simple constitutional question”, when asked about Nicola Sturgeon’s plans for a “de facto referendum” on Scottish independence. The Labour leader said he rejected attempts to “re-frame” the election as anything other...
newschain

Starmer indicates Corbyn will not stand for Labour at next election

Sir Keir Starmer said he could not see how Jeremy Corbyn could stand as a Labour candidate at the next election. Former Labour leader Mr Corbyn had the whip removed over his response to the scathing Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) report into antisemitism in the party. Sir Keir,...
The Independent

Bushmeat poachers target Victoria Falls wildlife

By Nokuthaba Dlamini for Newsday in ZimbabweRising demand for bushmeat during Covid-19 lockdowns has decimated wild animals that used to roam the streets of Zimbabwe’s prime resort town of Victoria Falls, conservationists say.The Victoria Falls Anti-Poaching Unit (VFAPU) said animals such as warthogs that used to roam the city were now hard to come by because they were killed by poachers, who use snares.“Due to Covid-19 mainly, many of the resident warthogs within the town of Victoria Falls have been poached,” VFAPU said.“(In April), one of the surviving families (four of them) ventured into the bush by CHOGM (Commonwealth Heads...
newschain

Companies to hear about energy bill support before year end

Companies will know about the future of the support they will get on their energy bills by the end of the year as many worry about the end of the current support in April. The top civil servant at the business department said her officials had been trying to figure out which companies will need extra help after the support scheme becomes more targeted next year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy