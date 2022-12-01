Read full article on original website
Beyond Covid: Las Vegas Strip Faces a New Health Scare
Las Vegas attracts people from all over the world then puts them in fairly close quarters sharing food, drinks, and generally breathing the same air. That puts the city -- and really any major tourist destination -- at risk to become ground zero for infectious diseases. That's partially how covid...
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada to fast track some nursing licenses to assist with influx of pediatric patients
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As Nevada continues to see an uptick in respiratory illnesses impacting children, the state announced on Monday that it will fast track some nursing licenses to assist with the influx of pediatric patients. The Southern Nevada Health District on Friday reported more than 1,800 cases...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas shelter hosting free pet vaccine, microchip event
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas animal shelter will host a free pet vaccine and microchip event next week. According to a news release, the Animal Foundation has partnered with nonprofit Petco Love to host a free vaccine walk-in clinic on Monday, Dec. 12. The group says the...
Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
The Nevada State Police reported a motor vehicle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred on Interstate 15 near Sahara Avenue in the evening. The officials have reported that there were injuries incurred in the crash. The extent of injuries and the number of victims have not been disclosed by the...
Fox5 KVVU
RSV cases in Southern Nevada doubled since last year, SNHD warns the community to take precautions
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Southern Nevada Heath District says RSV cases are rising in Clark County, one clinic says there’s a backorder of tests. On Friday SNHD sent out a warning to the community about the impact of seasonal respiratory illnesses. The health district is reporting more than 1,800 cases of RSV for the month of November. That’s a 200% increase compared to this time last year.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas dispensary to add pot consumption lounge to its campus near Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas dispensary says it will add a pot consumption lounge to its complex near the Strip after receiving approval from the state. According to a news release, Planet 13 says it has received approval from the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board to open its “much-anticipated” consumption lounge at its facility.
Man arrested following discovery of body in desert lot in southeast Las Vegas valley
Metro police have arrested a man following the discovery of a body in a desert lot in the southeast Las Vegas valley.
Fox5 KVVU
Construction underway on new Las Vegas Farm Basket location
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Construction is underway on the expansion of beloved Las Vegas eatery Farm Basket. In a Facebook post, Dapper Companies said the new location will “be opening soon” at Winterwood Pavilion, located near Sahara and Nellis in the east valley. Although they do not...
news3lv.com
Family of patient left outside hospital speaks with News 3
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Family speaks out after our News 3 camera captured a woman being taken across the street from Valley Hospital and left on the sidewalk outside UMC last month. The 63-year-old woman is Guadalupe Cordova, according to her brother Luis Cordova. He was contacted by UMC...
Fox5 KVVU
Boulder City police investigate hit-and-run crash Monday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Police in Boulder City and Nevada State Police investigated a hit-and-run crash Monday morning. According to BCPD, the incident occurred around 8:45 a.m. on US 95/mile marker 43 in Boulder City. Police said they believe a “maroon-colored semi truck hit a bicyclist and left the...
8newsnow.com
Pair sharing bicycle hospitalized; crash closes east valley intersection
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a crash Saturday in the east valley that critically injured two bicyclists. Two people were riding a single bicycle when they were struck by a vehicle near the intersection of East Charleston and North Nellis boulevards, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
Thousands of Southern Californians are flocking to Las Vegas
A record number of Southern Californians are now calling Las Vegas home. The median cost of home is roughly $950,000 in LA, compared to $440,000 in Las Vegas.
Fox5 KVVU
Annual holiday house lights up for season in Boulder City
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A home that was previously a winner of the television show “The Great Christmas Light Fight” is once again dazzling for the holiday season. Located in Boulder City, owner Dale Ryan has decked out his home for the past 19 Decembers. Ryan says...
Clark County back at ‘medium’ community level for COVID-19
Recent increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have led the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to elevate the community level in Clark County to "medium."
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas restaurant gaining attention for hand-pulled noodles, techniques from China
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With every stretch, pull, and twist, artisans at Shang Artisan Noodle in Las Vegas are getting the perfect balance. “It’s an art after I saw it back in China and noodles now a days have become so popular and still not a lot of people are familiar with handmade noodles Chinese dishes, so I decided to bring it over to the Las Vegas market,” said Sam Huang, owner of Shang Artisan Noodle.
KTNV
Crash on I-15 near Sahara causes lanes to be blocked
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — RTC reported a crash Sunday evening on the I-15 near Sahara Avenue. Southbound on the I-15, two left lanes have been blocked. Nevada State Police said the crash does involve injury. Story is developing. KTNV will post more updates when available.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in North Las Vegas, NV
North Las Vegas isn't just the northern part of Sin City. In Clark County, Nevada, North Las Vegas is a city in its own right. With over 274,000 residents, it's currently the fourth-largest city in Nevada. Since it lies on the outskirts of Las Vegas, people often overlook the unique...
Families continue to struggle to find baby formula going into the new year
In the midst of the holiday season, the search continues for families in need of baby formula.
963kklz.com
Looks Like Las Vegas Is About To Get A Lot More Crowded
Las Vegas has always been a hot destination for tourists. But now it looks like it’s also on people’s radar for a permanent stay. Refin.com recently released a study that showed Las Vegas is high on the list of places people are considering relocating to. The study showed...
8newsnow.com
Motorcyclist calls for stiffer penalties amid fatal hit-and-run in North Las Vegas
A recent hit-and-run crash in North Las Vegas prompted one man to start an online petition that calls for harsher penalties for those who hit motorcyclists. Motorcyclist calls for stiffer penalties amid fatal …. A recent hit-and-run crash in North Las Vegas prompted one man to start an online petition...
