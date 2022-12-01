Motorcyclist facing charges after fleeing deputies, crashing in Georgetown County

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 30-year-old man is facing charges after leading authorities in a multi-county pursuit that ended Tuesday night in Georgetown County.

A deputy with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office tried to pull over a motorcycle shortly before 11 p.m. for reckless driving near Northside Drive and Ashley Phosphate Road.

But the driver, later identified as Matthew Conner, accelerated onto Interstate 26 to evade authorities. He eventually traveled through Mount Pleasant and Awendaw — even passing through several red lights — before the chase came to an end in Georgetown County.

A Georgetown County sheriff’s deputy caught Conner and said he “laid his bike down” at the intersection of Highway 17 North and South Frasier Street, according to a report from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

The report said that Conner told deputies that he fled because his license was suspended and he was in possession of narcotics. He was found with a clear plastic baggie with a crystal-like substance that field tested presumptive for methamphetamine, according to the sheriff’s office.

Conner was initially treated by EMS at the scene and then taken to Roper hospital in Mount Pleasant. He was booked into the Charleston County Detention Center after his release from the hospital.

He is facing charges of failure to stop for blue lights and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Conner was also issued two citations for driving under suspension and reckless driving.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.