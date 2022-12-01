Read full article on original website
dawgnation.com
How the transfer portal will impact Georgia football as it preps for College Football Playoff: ‘You’re always going to look’
The transfer portal is not something new to college football. But due to changes in the college football calendar, the transfer portal figures to be a much bigger and crazier deal this December. Starting today, non-graduate players can officially enter the transfer portal. They have until Jan. 18 to enter...
Albany Herald
UPDATE: Latest on Ladd McConkey's Injury
Georgia wideout Ladd McConkey left the SEC Championship after suffering a knee injury in the 2nd quarter. McConkey caught a 22-yard pass from Stetson Bennett and came up limping after he was dragged down on the left sideline by 2 LSU defenders. He would not return for the remainder of the game and was seen on the sideline in street clothes for the 2nd half.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia vs. Ohio State: 5 first impressions for Dawgs in Peach Bowl Playoff semifinal
It’s official: No. 1 Georgia will face No. 4 Ohio State on Dec. 31 in the Peach Bowl at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It’s an intriguing matchup of arguably the nation’s two most talented squads. Georgia is certainly more complete, but the Buckeyes are elite at the skill positions.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brent Key, new Georgia Tech coach, fires opening salvo in rivalry with Georgia
Brent Key was recently hired at Georgia Tech as its next coach after he served the last part of the season as its interim coach. At an introductory press conference on Monday, Key issued an opening salvo to the Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate rivalry. “We have an opponent in this state...
Georgia Tech's New Coach Has A Warning For Kirby Smart
Brent Key is feeling himself right now down in Atlanta. He was just hired to be Georgia Tech's full-time head football after serving as the interim head coach for part of the 2022 season and is fired up about it. During his introductory press conference on Sunday, he touched on...
ESPN Computer Predicts College Football Playoff Winners
ESPN's computer model has updated its picks for the College Football Playoff. The Football Power Index has released its game predictions for Georgia vs. Ohio State and Michigan vs. TCU. The ESPN Football Power Index released its picks on Sunday evening. Georgia vs. Ohio State. Winner: Georgia, 58.1 percent. Michigan...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mark May, Lou Holtz make score predictions for SEC Championship Game
The SEC Championship Game will feature defending national champion Georgia vs. LSU. College football experts Mark May and Lou Holtz don’t think the Tigers will have a Cinderella tale on Saturday. Georgia finished the regular season with an unblemished 12-0 mark behind its dominant defense. Georgia held opponents to...
Yahoo Sports
College football conference championship updates: Georgia, Michigan secure CFP spots; what about TCU?
Things just got chaotic in conference championship weekend. With the College Football Playoff field set to be revealed on Sunday, all that was left to do this weekend was decide the winners of each conference across the country. And with No. 3 TCU's 31-28 overtime loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 title game and No. 4 USC losing the Pac-12 championship to Utah, the debate is about to rage on.
saturdaydownsouth.com
SEC Championship Game best bets: Our top picks for Georgia-LSU
The SEC Championship Game will pit No. 1 Georgia against No. 14 LSU in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET and the game can be seen on CBS. Georgia would potentially be the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff with a victory over the Tigers, while LSU is looking to add a 10th win to its record in Brian Kelly’s first year at the helm of the program.
Yahoo Sports
Dr Pepper Challenge ends in stunning controversy at SEC title game, but company makes it right
ATLANTA — The Dr Pepper Challenge, a yearly conference-championship ritual where students sling footballs into giant cans to win tuition money, is as confounding and maddening as the rest of college football. This year, even more so. Two students, Reagan Whitaker of Baylor and and Kayla Gibson of the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn suffers decommitment from talented defensive lineman
Auburn suffered a decommitment from a talented defensive lineman who committed to the Tigers in September. Jamarrion Harkless is a 3-star defensive lineman out of Lexington, Kentucky (Frederick Douglass) and coming off a state championship his team won on Saturday night. He wrote on social media that it was an unfortunate decision, but that everything happens for a reason.
Brent Key named Georgia Tech Head Coach
By Loyd McIntosh, Sports Editor ATLANTA — Georgia Tech has made it official. Hewitt-Trussville graduate and area native Brent Key is now the head coach of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The announcement was made on Tuesday, November 28, just three days after the Yellow Jackets completed the 2022 season. Key, who took over as […]
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely put them on your list and pay them a visit soon.
These are the most dangerous roads in Georgia. All of them are in metro Atlanta
(The Center Square) — A new analysis has identified the most dangerous roads in Georgia, all in the metro Atlanta area. Moreover, a fifth of deadly crashes involved drunken driving, while a similar amount (19%) were connected to speeding, the analysis from MoneyGeek, a personal finance technology company, revealed.
This Georgia City Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America - Here's Why
This city in Georgia was named one of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - here's why.Photo byHotels.com. A big debate in the health and fitness world is which city is - which city is the healthiest city in America. Several cities in America have a case to be dubbed the "Healthiest City in America". However, one major national publication in the health and fitness world made a list of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - and a city in Georgia made the cut! In this article, we will take a look at which city made the list as well as a few others that made the cut as well.
Clark Atlanta University announces new athletic director
Clark Atlanta University has announced that Jerel Drew will be the educational institution’s new athletic director. Prior to his new role at Clark Atlanta, Drew — who is a native of Thomasville, Georgia — served as the athletic director for the University of the Virgin Islands (UVI). In his previous role, Drew led the charge […] The post Clark Atlanta University announces new athletic director appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Channel 2 presents: Winter Weather Season, a Family 2 Family special
ATLANTA — WSB-TV Channel 2 presents Winter Weather Season, a 30-minute special focusing on this winter’s weather outlook, how Georgia is preparing, and ways people can save on heating bills. “As the leader of Severe Weather Center 2, it’s my responsibility to keep Georgians informed every step of...
Many Atlanta residents have received hundreds of dollars from the state
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by MG Best for you (Shutterstock) How does a few hundred dollars sound right now as you're doing some some holiday shopping? Well, you should have gotten some additional cash in your bank account over the last month or so, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Last spring, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the income taxes due from the state.
The Citizen Online
Quick stops can lead to quick losses
Need to make a quick stop at the convenience store? Don’t forget to take your wallet with you instead of leaving it in the vehicle that you didn’t lock. That is what happened to a man who stopped in at the Circle K on East Lanier Avenue in Fayetteville on Nov. 30.
Georgia State student killed in Downtown shooting
Atlanta Police are searching for the gunman who fatally wounded a Georgia State University students near the Downtown campus on Sunday. According to the preliminary report, officers were dispatched to the RaceTrac gas station/conveniecne store at 120 Piedmont Ave. just after 4 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was […] The post Georgia State student killed in Downtown shooting appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
