Read full article on original website
Related
Jarrett Companies Signs Extension with JR Motorsports and Josh Berry for 2023
JR Motorsports announced today through its social media channels the return of Jarrett, a leading provider of logistics, transportation, warehousing and fleet services, as a primary partner on Josh Berry’s No. 8 team in 2023. Following a successful three-race stint in 2022, Jarrett has increased its partnership to six primary races next season with associate placement in the remaining events.
Cypress Hill will perform at NASCAR’s Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum
If the roar of the engines won’t make NASCAR fans “Insane in the Brain” on Sunday, Feb. 5, a group of hip-hop legends from South Gate will put them over the edge. NASCAR announced today that Cypress Hill will perform during the 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. They will take the stage after the last-chance qualifiers and before the main event inside the iconic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. FOX will also air one of their songs live on the national broadcast, as NASCAR celebrates the beginning of its historic 75th anniversary season with an exhibition for the ages in the heart of Los Angeles.
The Greatest NASCAR Drivers of All Time
The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, or as we all popularly call it NASCAR, has yielded so many extraordinary drivers since its earliest days back from almost a century ago. The first official NASCAR race happened on February 15th, 1948. Red Byron won it in a Ford. Since then, we have witnessed spectacular events every year. These events gave birth to legendary drivers. We are going to praise them and recall their phenomenal careers in this article. These ten men will forever remain synonyms for the best NASCAR drivers the planet has ever seen.
Vladimiros Tziortzis makes the step up to EuroNASCAR PRO with Academy / Alex Caffi Motorsport
Vladimiros Tziortzis extended his contract with Academy / Alex Caffi Motorsport for the 2023 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season. The first ever Cypriot in EuroNASCAR racing will make the step up to EuroNASCAR PRO to take on the elite in the official European NASCAR Championship. The 25-year-old will continue to drive the #5 EuroNASCAR FJ and hunt for points for the Italian joint venture of Federico Monti and Alex Caffi. Since joining the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series back in 2020, Tziortzis made a lot of progress to become a title contender in the 2022 EuroNASCAR 2 season, in which he finished third overall.
EuroNASCAR reveals first details about the grand premiere Arctic Ice Race in Rovaniemi, Finland
The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series is set to write a whole new page in NASCAR history on the occasion of the sanctioning body’s 75th anniversary. On March 5-6, drivers from around the world will get the chance to wrestle a EuroNASCAR car with 400 hp, no electronic aids, H-pattern gearbox and a special suspension kit around three different ice tracks in Rovaniemi, Finland, the home of Santa Claus. Series’ organizer Team FJ has revealed the first details about the milestone All-Star event.
BTS-Backer Hybe Launches Webtoon ‘Dark Moon: The Grey City’ With Boy Band &Team
Hybe Corp., the Korean firm behind BTS, is launching an original cartoon series “Dark Moon: The Grey City.” It tells the story of nine werewolves who join forces to protect one another against a hostile world. The concept was created in collaboration with Hybe’s Japanese boy band &Team and will launch as a webtoon (a comic story optimized for mobile access) and a web novel on Wednesday. Distribution is in conjunction with Naver’s Webtoon and Wattpad, the online story company that Naver acquired in May 2021. The story will be available in ten languages and will be updated with new episodes on...
Speedway Digest
5K+
Followers
18K+
Post
528K+
Views
ABOUT
Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!https://www.speedwaydigest.com
Comments / 0