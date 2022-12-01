ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Online Magazine Identifies Chester County’s Five Best Restaurants

Chester County is home to many great restaurants that should satisfy even the most demanding palates, writes Eric Henderson for PhillyBite Magazine. The online publication has identified these five restaurants as the best in Chester County:. Portabello’s of Kennett Square offers a variety of artisan cuisine. Chef Brett Hulbert never...
Check Out These Upcoming SCORE Webinars for Business Owners

SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties are offering the following upcoming free SCORE small business webinars. This Dec. 8 webinar, 10 to 11 AM, will take the mystery out of payment processing and show you that there are choices, how to protect your business while saving money. Topics Covered:. Payment history...
Marilyn Johnson

Geno’s Steaks Arrives in Cherry Hill, NJ

Geno’s Steaks has been a staple in Philadelphia since the late Joey Vento opened the shop on East Passyunk Avenue in 1966, proudly serving cheesesteaks 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For the past 56 years, people from Philadelphia and beyond have lined up for cheesesteaks at Geno’s – which are made with premium, un-chopped, thinly sliced ribeye steak with or without fried onions and a handful of cheese options. Beginning in December, South Jersey can get in on the action as Geno’s Steaks opens inside Foodiehall, the virtual food hall located at 1931 Olney Avenue in Cherry Hill, NJ.
Check Out Where Chester County Ranks Among Places in Pennsylvania with Most Incoming Investments

Chester County is among the places in Pennsylvania with the most incoming investments, according to a recently released report by SmartAsset. To determine the counties where residents are experiencing the most investment in their local economy, SmartAssetconsidered three main factors: business establishment growth, GDP growth, and real estate growth measured through new building permits.
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Reading, PA

The town of was founded in 1748 and grew prosperously due to the neighboring iron and steel industries. These same industries also led to the development of the Philadelphia and Reading Railroad, which played a significant role in powering the Industrial Revolution. By 1870, this railroad had become the largest...
Fairfield Sun Times

America’s Ballot-Harvesting Capital Is in Suburban Philly

This fall, as the midterm elections approached, a leafy suburb west of Philadelphia became Pennsylvania’s ballot-harvesting leader – and perhaps the nation’s. That suburb, Delaware County, defied both convention and statistical trends, as local Democratic organizers built a completely legal ballot-harvesting juggernaut. You might presume that Pennsylvania...
Daily Voice

Beloved Montco Pizzeria To Shut Down, Owners Say

Corrado's Pizza, a fixture of the Pottstown Coventry Mall food court for more than 30 years, will close down by the end of the year. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Nov. 29, pizzeria owners said the restaurant will not be open for business in 2023, citing "changing times at the Coventry Mall" that led them to "go into a different direction."
Four CCRES Staff Members Honored for Achievements

Alyssa was one of four CCRES staff members honored in September for outstanding achievementPhoto byCCRES. Four were honored for CCRES staff achievements in September for their outstanding contributions. They were nominated by administrators, customers, and the community for their continued dedication to their work and to the clients.
PA Liquor Board Spills the Details: Chester County Prefers Whiskey

Chester County has ranked No. 5 out of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties for the amount of money spent on liquor sales in 2021-22, according to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board’s annual report. The county spent $123,876,646, or 5.06 percent, of the state’s total liquor sales. This is 2.47 percent...
West Chester Coat Drive Keeps Students Warm in the Winter

Keystone Volvo is keeping kids warm in West Chester. This year, 300 coats were delivered to the town’s school district for economically disadvantaged children, writes Holly Herman for the Patch. The Driving Away the Cold campaign has been around since 2008 and has collectively provided over 575,000 coats to...
