Read full article on original website
Related
Online Magazine Identifies Chester County’s Five Best Restaurants
Chester County is home to many great restaurants that should satisfy even the most demanding palates, writes Eric Henderson for PhillyBite Magazine. The online publication has identified these five restaurants as the best in Chester County:. Portabello’s of Kennett Square offers a variety of artisan cuisine. Chef Brett Hulbert never...
Lowballed: Philadelphia-area homeowners of color receive unfair appraisals
Across the tristate metro area, homes in majority-minority neighborhoods were about twice as likely to be underappraised as those in majority-white neighborhoods.
Check Out These Upcoming SCORE Webinars for Business Owners
SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties are offering the following upcoming free SCORE small business webinars. This Dec. 8 webinar, 10 to 11 AM, will take the mystery out of payment processing and show you that there are choices, how to protect your business while saving money. Topics Covered:. Payment history...
This Popular Bucks County Shopping Mall is Set to Close for Good. Read to Learn When and Why
The shopping mall will close after two years of business in a popular area. A shopping mall in the Bucks County area has recently announced their upcoming closure after only two years of local business. Michele Haddon wrote about the upcoming closure in the Bucks County Courier Times. The Merchantile,...
Geno’s Steaks Arrives in Cherry Hill, NJ
Geno’s Steaks has been a staple in Philadelphia since the late Joey Vento opened the shop on East Passyunk Avenue in 1966, proudly serving cheesesteaks 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For the past 56 years, people from Philadelphia and beyond have lined up for cheesesteaks at Geno’s – which are made with premium, un-chopped, thinly sliced ribeye steak with or without fried onions and a handful of cheese options. Beginning in December, South Jersey can get in on the action as Geno’s Steaks opens inside Foodiehall, the virtual food hall located at 1931 Olney Avenue in Cherry Hill, NJ.
Lamb McErlane Attorney Appointed to the Board of the Community Warehouse Project of Chester County
Kevin J. Conrad.Photo byLamb McErlane. Lamb McErlane PC attorney Kevin J. Conrad has been appointed to the Board of the Community Warehouse Project of Chester County. The mission of Community Warehouse Project of Chester County is to provide furniture and housewares to families, individuals and veterans in need at no charge.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Check Out Where Chester County Ranks Among Places in Pennsylvania with Most Incoming Investments
Chester County is among the places in Pennsylvania with the most incoming investments, according to a recently released report by SmartAsset. To determine the counties where residents are experiencing the most investment in their local economy, SmartAssetconsidered three main factors: business establishment growth, GDP growth, and real estate growth measured through new building permits.
This Massive Thrift Shop in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Reading, PA
The town of was founded in 1748 and grew prosperously due to the neighboring iron and steel industries. These same industries also led to the development of the Philadelphia and Reading Railroad, which played a significant role in powering the Industrial Revolution. By 1870, this railroad had become the largest...
Coatesville Woman Appointed Director of Chester County Workforce Development Board
Jeannette Roman.Photo byCounty of Chester. Jeannette Roman has been named Director of Chester County’s Workforce Development Board (WDB) by Commissioners Marian Moskowitz, Josh Maxwell, and Michelle Kichline. Roman has worked for the WDB since 2010, most recently as the Acting Director.
Fairfield Sun Times
America’s Ballot-Harvesting Capital Is in Suburban Philly
This fall, as the midterm elections approached, a leafy suburb west of Philadelphia became Pennsylvania’s ballot-harvesting leader – and perhaps the nation’s. That suburb, Delaware County, defied both convention and statistical trends, as local Democratic organizers built a completely legal ballot-harvesting juggernaut. You might presume that Pennsylvania...
Beloved Montco Pizzeria To Shut Down, Owners Say
Corrado's Pizza, a fixture of the Pottstown Coventry Mall food court for more than 30 years, will close down by the end of the year. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Nov. 29, pizzeria owners said the restaurant will not be open for business in 2023, citing "changing times at the Coventry Mall" that led them to "go into a different direction."
Crimewatch Item: Lansdale Police Pick Up Third Grader for Evidence of Excessive Creativity
A third-grade student at York Avenue Elementary School was recently picked up by officers from the Lansdale Police Department, according to a report filed by CrimeWatch. The transport resulted from a display of excessive creativity. The officers who transported her took her not to the station house, but rather, to...
Montgomery County’s Array of 2022 Holiday Displays will Dazzle and Delight
Young and old will be drawn to the 2022 holiday displays throughout Montgomery County. The holiday season in Montgomery County is an immersive experience, engaging the eyes, ears, and heart of residents and visitors. The following list of 2022 holiday displays will wrap attendees in a 360-degree blanket of Yuletide cheer.
Four CCRES Staff Members Honored for Achievements
Alyssa was one of four CCRES staff members honored in September for outstanding achievementPhoto byCCRES. Four were honored for CCRES staff achievements in September for their outstanding contributions. They were nominated by administrators, customers, and the community for their continued dedication to their work and to the clients.
Bucks County-Based Donut Chain to Reopen in Philadelphia, With Plenty of New Items on the Menu
The Bucks County franchise has reemerged in the city, with plenty of new options for hungry customers. After a devastating few years due to the pandemic, a Bucks County donut chain is coming back in Philadelphia with more options than ever. Emma Dooling wrote about the comeback in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
PA Liquor Board Spills the Details: Chester County Prefers Whiskey
Chester County has ranked No. 5 out of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties for the amount of money spent on liquor sales in 2021-22, according to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board’s annual report. The county spent $123,876,646, or 5.06 percent, of the state’s total liquor sales. This is 2.47 percent...
West Chester Coat Drive Keeps Students Warm in the Winter
Keystone Volvo is keeping kids warm in West Chester. This year, 300 coats were delivered to the town’s school district for economically disadvantaged children, writes Holly Herman for the Patch. The Driving Away the Cold campaign has been around since 2008 and has collectively provided over 575,000 coats to...
Montgomery County Donor Sought to Give the Ultimate Holiday Present: A New Kidney
The local entrepreneur is currently looking for an eligible donor for a live-saving procedure. An area resident is currently in search of a new kidney, and he is looking to the greater Delaware Valley to help him find an eligible donor. Don Brown, a resident of Bucks County for more...
VISTA.Today
Chester County, PA
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).https://vista.today/
Comments / 0