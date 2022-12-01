In the early morning of November 29,2022 Lila Mae, age 92, passed away peacefully at Applegate Terrace with her sister Ruth by her side. Lila was born in Merrill Wisconsin on May 8th , 1930 to the late Fred and Tena Fromfeld. Lila attended school in Merrill , graduating from Merrill High. After graduating she worked at the Hanson Glove factory. Then moved to Chicago to work at an insurance company. She become homesick for her family and moved back to Merrill and worked for Employers Mutual Company of Wausau for 17 years, then took a break for a couple of years . Returned to work for Mason Insurance for another 17 years working until she was 70 years old. She met her husband Charles, on a blind date with a co-worker. A year later they would become husband and wife. They traveled to Alaska, Europe and Hawaii, took some cruises. Traveled to Branson and Florida, Arizona . They enjoyed Polka dances. She was an amazing cook checking out new recipes in Taste of Homes books. Always enjoyed having family over for her wonderful meals. One of her most loved to do things was babysitting for nephews and nieces. She baby sat for Archie from birth to graduating from grade school. She enjoyed growing some amazing flowers she keep over from her gardens.

