Read full article on original website
Related
Henry County Daily Herald
Former Fort Worth police officer who killed Atatiana Jefferson did not see gun in her hand before firing, prosecutor argues
The former Fort Worth police officer who fatally shot 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson in her own home in 2019 did not see her holding a gun in the split-second before firing at her through a back window, prosecutors said in opening statements of his murder trial Monday. "This is not a...
Henry County Daily Herald
TCU’s CFP Breakthrough a Credit to a Culture and a Coach
FORT WORTH—With Ohio State’s Ryan Day and Alabama’s Nick Saban politicking like primary candidates on national television before and after TCU’s loss Saturday in the Big 12 championship, there was a bit of stress that evening that maybe the Horned Frogs would get bounced from the College Football Playoff in favor of bigger brands. After the overtime loss against Kansas State, TCU coach Sonny Dykes said he would trust the committee and put his program’s fate in its hands.
Comments / 0