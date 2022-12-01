ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland.com

Comments / 74

Fjb
3d ago

most of our state is working under table and not paying taxes, .... while we are struggling to survive the others are living high mighty thanks Biden

Reply(6)
7
Bruce Retza
4d ago

republicans don't care really what has Brandon done to show u he cares. leave ppl in Afghanistan stop oil production, hide in the basement force ppl to get a non efficient vaccine

Reply(2)
6
Sassypants
3d ago

To abolish state tax. Means.. You will pay 10% of your vehicles value for tags. 7% sales tax will go to 9.4% Your groceries will be taxed. Higher tax on gas. Higher tax on cigs.. Nake a better informed choice.

Reply(28)
3
Related
Ohio Capital Journal

What will happen if Ohio abolishes its income tax?

For years, legislators in the Ohio General Assembly have been working to abolish the state income tax. Republicans now command historic majorities after the 2022 midterm elections. Because of this, Cleveland.com politics reporter Jeremy Pelzer is saying income tax abolition is now closer than ever. The caveman argument for abolition of the income tax is […] The post What will happen if Ohio abolishes its income tax? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Cleveland.com

Ohio seeks to balance stopping unemployment fraud with speeding up claims: Capitol Letter

Unemployment upgrade: More than two years after the coronavirus crisis led Ohio’s unemployment system to be deluged with benefits claims (both real and fraudulent), state leaders are still working on how to stop scammers while also making it easier for legitimate applicants to get benefits as quickly as possible. Jeremy Pelzer has the latest on what the state is doing on both fronts and what problems remain.
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio cities scored for LGBTQ+ equality in national report

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Several Ohio cities received a perfect score by a national report grading municipalities across the nation for equality, despite a barrage of anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced in the state’s legislature. The Human Right’s Campaign Municipal Equality Index for 2022 examined the inclusivity of local laws, policies and services for LGBTQ+ residents. More […]
Ohio Capital Journal

Bill to protect gun stores and firearm owners during state of emergency passes Ohio House

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   A bill to protect gun stores and firearm owners during a state of […] The post Bill to protect gun stores and firearm owners during state of emergency passes Ohio House appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Cleveland.com

BetMGM Ohio bonus code unlocks $200 pre-registration offer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The best BetMGM Ohio bonus code offer is giving bettors the chance to start stacking up the bonus cash early. Although...
wksu.org

Ohio lawmaker wants law requiring police to record race during traffic stops

An Ohio lawmaker says she will introduce legislation requiring police agencies to record race data when making traffic stops, following a Marshall Project - Cleveland investigation into how the village of Bratenahl tickets mostly Black drivers from neighboring Cleveland. State Rep. Juanita Brent, a Democrat from Cleveland, said the information...
Ohio Capital Journal

In 1912, Ohio voters asserted their democratic authority. Now Ohio Republicans want to rip it away

Ohio Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose and state Rep. Brian Stewart have launched a frontal assault on voters’ ability to amend our state constitution, putting their knives at the neck of 110 years of citizen-led democratic progress in the Buckeye State. Thinking that Ohioans are stupid and gullible enough to relinquish our democratic powers […] The post In 1912, Ohio voters asserted their democratic authority. Now Ohio Republicans want to rip it away appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WKRC

Bill allows poor readers to 'pass' from 3rd to 4th grade

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Thousands of children in Ohio who cannot read well enough to move to fourth grade may soon get to move on anyway. Kathy Baker is the mother of a third Grader. She testified to an Ohio House Committee that her little boy woke up recently from a nightmare.
WKYC

Gas prices drop again in Northeast Ohio: Down 18.9 cents in Cleveland, 17.7 cents in Akron

CLEVELAND — Gas prices continue falling throughout Northeast Ohio as drivers get some relief at the pump. In Cleveland, prices have dropped 18.9 cents per gallon within the last week as GasBuddy says the average now stands at $3.17. That means Cleveland’s gas prices are now 70.2 cents lower than a month ago and 1.6 cents lower than a year ago.
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio or wish to travel there soon, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these places before, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
Jake Wells

Shopping at Dollar General? Beware of deceptive pricing lawsuit

Dollar General storefrontPhoto byPhoto by Mike Mozart (Creative Commons) Have you shopped at a Dollar Store recently and thought you paid too much for an item? Well, according to the state of Ohio, this occurrence has become quite common. Tennessee-owned Dollar General has over 1,700 stores in Texas.
Lima News

Ohio voting law changes delayed but still on tap: What they would do

A major overhaul of Ohio voting laws, which includes allowing absentee ballots to be requested online, got a fourth committee hearing but no final vote Thursday. That decreases its chance of making it through the lame-duck legislative session. House Bill 294, the “Enact Ohio Election Security and Modernization Act,” is...
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Ohio

Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
95K+
Followers
89K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy