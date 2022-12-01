Read full article on original website
hubcitytimes.com
Skatepark art to honor Marshfield teen
MARSHFIELD — A Marshfield alderman is spearheading an effort to memorialize a teenager with special artwork in the city’s skate park. Mike O’Reilly presented the idea to the rest of the Common Council, during its Nov. 22 meeting. In the end, the Council signed off on the creation of a special committee which will work over the winter to come up with a plan for placing artwork at the skate park in honor of Cam Kirschbaum. The artwork is intended to replace spray-painted memorials to Cam left by his many friends, neighbors and loved ones on the walls of the ramps at Marshfield Skate Park, in the city’s Braem Park at Cedar-and-Ives.
merrillfotonews.com
Lila Matsche
In the early morning of November 29,2022 Lila Mae, age 92, passed away peacefully at Applegate Terrace with her sister Ruth by her side. Lila was born in Merrill Wisconsin on May 8th , 1930 to the late Fred and Tena Fromfeld. Lila attended school in Merrill , graduating from Merrill High. After graduating she worked at the Hanson Glove factory. Then moved to Chicago to work at an insurance company. She become homesick for her family and moved back to Merrill and worked for Employers Mutual Company of Wausau for 17 years, then took a break for a couple of years . Returned to work for Mason Insurance for another 17 years working until she was 70 years old. She met her husband Charles, on a blind date with a co-worker. A year later they would become husband and wife. They traveled to Alaska, Europe and Hawaii, took some cruises. Traveled to Branson and Florida, Arizona . They enjoyed Polka dances. She was an amazing cook checking out new recipes in Taste of Homes books. Always enjoyed having family over for her wonderful meals. One of her most loved to do things was babysitting for nephews and nieces. She baby sat for Archie from birth to graduating from grade school. She enjoyed growing some amazing flowers she keep over from her gardens.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Housing Help For Homeless In Rapids
WISCONSIN RAPIDS WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) — An area nonprofit is expanding its resources to provide transitional housing for those in need in Wisconsin Rapids. Mary’s Place along with the help of the Legacy Foundation are now renovating the apartments at the corner of Chase St. and 8th St. S.
WSAW
Merrill High School goes into “soft hold” Friday morning
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Merrill High School went into a soft hold Friday morning. According to an email sent to parents, a soft hold is conducted when school administration needs to limit student movement in the building. This can be done for a variety of reasons. Once a soft hold is announced, teachers shut and lock their doors and continue normal instruction.
WJFW-TV
Dog spends more than 1,000 days at the Oneida County Humane Society
RHINELANDER (WJFW) - A dog at the Oneida County Humane Society (OCHS) has been at the shelter for more than 1,000 days. Five-year-old Ladybug was found as a stray and was brought into the OCHS on Mar. 4, 2020. Lady had a face full of porcupine quills and she was also heartworm positive.
tomahawkleader.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report: Dec. 5, 2022
As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Monday, Dec. 5:. A man, 58, from Niagara, Wis., avoided injury following a one-vehicle semi crash on Saturday, Dec. 3. A deputy responded to the reported crash at 4 a.m. Saturday morning, near the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 8 and County Rd. U in the Town of Bradley. The driver of the semi was reportedly unable to stop in time for the stop-arms at a railroad crossing, due to icy road conditions. As a result of the crash, both the semi and stop-arms sustained moderate damage.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Shawano, WI
The city of Shawano and Shawano Lake were all named after Sawanoh, the Menominee Chief, who led the tribe living near the lake east of Green Bay. The lumber industry in this city in Shawano County was the primary source of growth for the town in its early years, and the waterways became the means of efficient transport of logs back then.
4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Sahand Hoseini on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four great pizza places in Wisconsin that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
antigotimes.com
City of Antigo and Langlade Co. Police Reports
Crime Stoppers Tip of the Week: If you see someone loitering near your car, set your panic button off and return to the safety of the place you just left. Officers responded to a fire call near Cty Rd F. Local Fire Dept responded after officers paged for all off duty to respond. The road was temporarily blocked while crews managed the situation.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
$5,000 bond in fatal no-license crash
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) – A driver who was involved in a fatal crash last month is being held on $5,000 bond. Axel Crus-Zelaya is charged with operating a vehicle without a license causing death. He was the driver in a rollover crash on Highway 10 at Amherst Junction...
WEAU-TV 13
Man charged in Nov. fatal Clark County Crash
CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is charged in a Nov. fatal Clark County crash. A criminal complaint shows 27-year-old Patrick Davis of Medford is facing charges of knowingly operate motor vehicle while revoked -cause death of another, knowingly operate motor vehicle while revoked -cause great bodily harm to another, knowingly operate motor vehicle while revoked -cause great bodily harm to another, and misdemeanor bail jumping.
Wausau mulls terminating Riverlife Condos agreement
Wausau officials next week will consider legal options and strategy surrounding a proposed $5 million condominium development for the east riverfront and could terminate the agreement in place, according to city documents. The high-end condos are being constructed by the same group that constructed the Riverlife Villages Phase I development...
Sentencing Tuesday for Marathon County town clerk accused of altering 2020 voter list
A Marathon County town clerk accused of misconduct in office and altering a registration list during the fall 2020 election will be sentenced Tuesday in Wausau, court records show. Mary Beth Gebert, 66, is facing two felony charges, misconduct in office and altering a poll list as an election official....
Deal reached in Wood County attempted homicide case
A 29-year-old man accused of attempted homicide in connection with a Wood County shooting has reached a plea deal, according to online court records. Jason Schultz, of Marshfield is accused of shooting a 33-year-old man in the pelvic region with a .22-caliber rifle during an argument over an air compressor. The shooting was reported just after 7 a.m. May 30, 2022 in the town of Richfield. The alleged victim, whose name was not released, survived.
onfocus.news
Neenah Girls Blow Past Stevens Point
Neenah blew past SPASH in nonconference girls basketball by a score of 87 to 54. Emma Jossie had 17 points to lead the Panthers. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about...
WEAU-TV 13
Telehealth department dissolving, Marshfield Clinic Health System facing financial difficulties
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Another department within the Marshfield Clinic Health System has been dissolved as of Thursday. The Telehealth team of 18 employees was told in a meeting Oct. 27 that their positions were being eliminated due to “business reasons,” effective Dec. 1. It is a change...
WSAW
Suspect in Portage County crash charged with passenger’s death
AMHERST JUNCTION, Wis. (WSAW) - A 30-year-old Appleton man accused of causing a crash that killed his passenger is now charged with his death. Axel Crus-Zelaya appeared by video Monday for an initial appearance. He’s charged with operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, causing death. The crash...
WBAY Green Bay
Investigation continues into police shooting in Shawano
SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a fatal shooting by a Shawano Police officer. Officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, which is protocol in these investigations. “The involved officers have been cooperative with this investigation, and have met...
Wausau woman accused in fatal overdose sentenced to prison after plea deal
A Wausau woman accused of providing a fatal dose of drugs to a 38-year-old man was sentenced to three years in prison after reaching a plea deal in four separate cases. Leanna M. Wells, 41, faced a charge of first-degree reckless homicide in the man’s death. That charge was dismissed but read into the record at sentencing, as part of the agreement. Charges from a 2021 case of possessing THC, possessing drug paraphernalia, operating while revoked and resisting or obstructing an officer were also dropped. Court records show Wells on Monday was convicted of two drug trafficking charges connected to a case filed in March: manufacturing or delivering heroin and possessing heroin with intent to deliver.
kz1043.com
Person found dead in Waupaca shed
WAUPACA, Wis. — A person is found dead in Waupaca. The body was found in a shed on Churchill Street on Tuesday afternoon. The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office does not believe foul play was involved and says the public is not in danger. The person’s name and cause...
