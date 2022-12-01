Temperatures are dropping, and the circulation to your hands and feet might be, too. If your feet seem to always be cold, no matter how expensive your Merino-wool socks are or how high-tech your new boots are, you may need to drop some cash on next-level foot-warming technology. Whether you're hitting the slopes, prepping for a morning of shoveling snow in the driveway, or heading out for a brisk walk around town, add a new pair of these heated socks to your outfit to keep your feet feeling like they're resting next to a fireplace. Not to mention, these heated socks are also perfect for people who work for long hours out in the elements during the winter season.

