Read full article on original website
Related
Samsung Galaxy users just got a brilliant free upgrade
Users of Samsung's Android phones can utilise a brilliant iPhone feature
These Samsung Galaxy phones just got the free Android 13 update
Good news for owners of slightly older Samsungs: your update is on its way
I'm skipping the iPhone 14 Pro for the iPhone 15 Pro — here's why
Forget the iPhone 14 Pro — here's why I’m waiting for the iPhone 15 Pro or Ultra.
CNET
Apple Reportedly Gave its AR/VR Software a Real Name: Here's What That Tells Us
Apple has reportedly renamed the software that runs its upcoming augmented reality and virtual reality headset ahead of the product's potential release next year. While the operating system had been internally named "realityOS," it's now been switched to "xrOS," Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported Thursday. That could reflect the headset's focus on extended reality ("XR"), which encompasses both AR and VR.
Here are 8 of the best deals on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases on Cyber Monday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has seen incredible discounts in the last week, making it one of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. If you picked up a Fold 4 during the sales or if you've had one since launch, keeping it protected should be a priority, considering how expensive it is to repair a device like this. Thankfully, the Cyber Monday deals apply to cases and accessories. These are the best-discounted cases you can get for the Fold 4 today.
This Samsung 65-inch 4K QLED TV is nearly 50% off before Black Friday
The Samsung 4K QLED TV 65-inch has a huge 48% discount in a Black Friday that brings the price down to its lowest ever.
TechRadar
The iPhone 15 Pro could get solid-state volume and power buttons
The iPhone 15 is still a long way off, but we've already heard numerous rumors about it. New to the pile is an analyst prediction that the Pro models are going to get solid-state, haptic buttons that don't physically move and sit flush with the body of the phones. That's...
Samsung Galaxy S23 confirmed for much-wanted hardware upgrade
Another day, another Galaxy S23 leak – and this one is an official document from Samsung
CNET
Is Google Tracking You? Here's How to Check and Stop It
If someone kept a log of where you go every day you'd probably be a little creeped out, and that's what some companies do. If you have one of Google's apps on your iPhone or Android device, for example, there's a chance the company knows your location. Even though your Google account's location history is disabled by default, some Google apps could be storing your location with a timestamp.
CNET
Samsung Galaxy S23: 3 Big Changes I Want to See
The Galaxy S22 has an upgraded camera that's better at seeing in the dark and a fresh design compared with its predecessor. These are welcome improvements, but there's plenty of room for Samsung to further upgrade its main smartphone series. In particular, I'd like to see longer-lasting batteries, more photography features that take advantage of the Galaxy S family's impressive cameras, and faster charging that doesn't require an expensive adapter.
Android Headlines
Ulefone Armor 15 has good speakers, and the company wants you to know that
The Ulefone Armor 15 is one of the company’s newest rugged smartphones, and it actually has really good speakers. This phone comes with front-facing symmetrical dual speakers, and Ulefone wants you to know how good they are. That’s why the company released a sound test. The Ulefone Armor...
Android Headlines
Play Store is testing a new download progress indicator and app archiving feature
The Google Play Store is working on two new features to improve user experience and enhance functionality. According to 9to5google, a download progress bubble and app archiving feature have been spotted in the Play store app. Of course, they’re in the test process and not yet available for download.
Android Headlines
Here's every new feature in Google's latest Pixel Feature Drop
Google drops quarterly updates for its own Pixel phones, which are referred to as “Pixel Feature Drops” and offers some new features and sometimes some enhancements. Not just for new phones, but also old ones. Which is really nice of Google to do. Since a lot of smartphone makers want you to buy a new phone to get these features.
Android Headlines
Apple has "fully resumed" advertising on Twitter
It appeared last week that a major war was brewing between Twitter and Apple. But the two tech giants seem to have reconciled. Twitter CEO Elon Musk recently said that the iPhone maker has “fully resumed” advertising on the social media platform. He didn’t elaborate further but added that Apple is the largest advertiser on Twitter. Musk made the comments during a Twitter Spaces conversation with more than 90,000 listeners on Saturday, Bloomberg reports.
Android Headlines
The Synology app makes it to Android TV
If you use an Android device, then you’re most likely familiar with Google Photos. This is an all-in-one photo gallery app with a built-in editor. However, the Synology photo app is a great alternative to Google Photos, and it’s now available for Android TV. Synology is a company...
Android Headlines
Samsung appoints its first-ever female President
Samsung has announced its 2023 appointments for various President positions within the company. It has promoted seven executives to the President’s post, while two others have seen their roles change. This small-scale corporate reshuffle sees the Korean behemoth appoint its first-ever female President. Lee Young-hee, who was previously the Vice President of the Global Marketing Center at Samsung’s DX (Device eXperience) Division, has taken over as the President of the same group. The DX Division oversees the company’s smartphone business.
OxygenOS 13 first beta is now available for OnePlus Nord 2T users in India
The Open Beta will be first available for testers who sign up through an application form; the rollout begins with the first 5000 applicants.
Android Headlines
Automated detection will be integral to Twitter content moderation
Twitter last week announced that “automated detection” will be integral to content moderation on the platform going forward. It plans to do away with certain manual reviews and interventions in its moderation process. The company’s Vice President of trust and safety Ella Irwin has now shared more details about its heavy reliance on automation to moderate content.
Android Headlines
Samsung's Galaxy A51 5G, Xcover 5 & more get Android 13
Over the past few weeks, hardly a day has passed without Samsung releasing the Android 13 update for a new Galaxy device. And this impressive run continues today, with a bunch of mid-range Galaxy smartphones picking up the new Android version. The company has rolled out the big Android update along with its One UI 5.0 custom software to the Galaxy A51 5G, Galaxy A22 5G, Galaxy Xcover 5, Galaxy M42 5G, and Galaxy F42 5G in recent days, SamMobile reports.
Phone Arena
Source inside Apple reveals the new name of the operating system for its VR/AR headset
It was back in November 2017 when we first mentioned the name reality Operating System (rOS) in a story. A leak revealed that this would be the name of the software Apple would use to run its smart glasses. At the time, there were no rumors about a mixed-reality headset that is expected to cost somewhere between $2,000 and $3,000.
Comments / 0