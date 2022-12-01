ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
DawgsDaily

SOURCE: Highly-Touted SEC Transfer Set to Visit Georgia

Today, the NCAA transfer portal opened. This means that players are allowed to officially enter the portal and announce their destinations. As you could expect, the portal has the front page headlines this morning. This morning, we reported that UGA could recruit the WR position hard through the ...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brent Key, new Georgia Tech coach, fires opening salvo in rivalry with Georgia

Brent Key was recently hired at Georgia Tech as its next coach after he served the last part of the season as its interim coach. At an introductory press conference on Monday, Key issued an opening salvo to the Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate rivalry. “We have an opponent in this state...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum makes national championship prediction

The national championship game isn’t so far away anymore with the 2022 college football regular season and championship Saturday officially in the books. Predictions for how the College Football Playoff will shake out are abound, and there seems to be a large notion that the Georgia Bulldogs will repeat to win it all yet again. College football analyst Paul Finebaum recently gave his thoughts on who he thought could win it all.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mark May, Lou Holtz make score predictions for SEC Championship Game

The SEC Championship Game will feature defending national champion Georgia vs. LSU. College football experts Mark May and Lou Holtz don’t think the Tigers will have a Cinderella tale on Saturday. Georgia finished the regular season with an unblemished 12-0 mark behind its dominant defense. Georgia held opponents to...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brian Kelly reacts to Jayden Daniels' injury at halftime

Kirby Smart and Georgia got a strong drive already up by 2 scores as the Bulldogs pulled away from LSU. Then the Bulldogs tacked on another score to lead by 25 at halftime. The 35 points scored by Georgia tied an SEC Championship Game record with 2020 Alabama. But the...
NBC News

HBCU students in Georgia face an extra obstacle in voting

When Lauren Nicks, a senior at Spelman College in Atlanta, cast her vote in last month's midterms, she did so in her home state of New York. Nicks, a 21-year-old international studies major at the historically black college, had been told months earlier by fellow students about a law that does not allow students from private colleges and universities in the state to use their school ID as identification to vote — a rule she believed would prevent her from casting a ballot in Georgia.
The Associated Press

SEC halftime contest booed, both students awarded $100,000

ATLANTA (AP) — Just what the Dr ordered. Two college students each wound up winning $100,000 in tuition Saturday, shortly after boos filled Mercedes-Benz Stadium because of a confusing ending in a halftime contest during the SEC championship game. Fans at the LSU-Georgia game jeered when one of the...
247Sports

Randy Shannon watched LB commit in action on Saturday evening

Florida State linebackers coach Randy Shannon made his way to California on Saturday evening to watch four-star linebacker commitment Blake Nichelson in action, according to the commitment. The Manteca (Calif.) product and his squad played for the CIF Northern California D1-A Championship on Saturday evening. They lost 35-14 to Pittsburg. The two-way player had a touchdown and two-point conversion on offense.
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely put them on your list and pay them a visit soon.
Kennardo G. James

This Georgia City Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America - Here's Why

This city in Georgia was named one of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - here's why.Photo byHotels.com. A big debate in the health and fitness world is which city is - which city is the healthiest city in America. Several cities in America have a case to be dubbed the "Healthiest City in America". However, one major national publication in the health and fitness world made a list of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - and a city in Georgia made the cut! In this article, we will take a look at which city made the list as well as a few others that made the cut as well.
Americus Times-Recorder

Scott’s 23 points leads Lady Cats to season-opening victory

SYLVESTER, GA – Schley County sophomore point guard Jesstynie Scott scored 23 points to lead the Lady Wildcats (1-0) to a 58-35 win over Worth County in their season opener at Worth County High School on Saturday, December 3. Junior forward Daneria Thornton was also in double figures with...
WALB 10

Medical cannabis facility expands to South Georgia

Republican group plans to engage young voters in south Georgia. The project is currently in its third phase. The park expansion will include two playgrounds, a splash pad, a grand staircase, among other things. 3 Southwest Georgians become Eagle Scouts; 2 of them make history. Updated: 24 hours ago. 3...

Comments / 0

Community Policy