ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

New research shows people, wildlife, and marine environment benefit when island-ocean connections are restored

Restoring and rewilding islands that have been decimated by damaging invasive species provides benefits to not only the terrestrial ecosystem but to coastal and marine environments as well. Linking land and sea through coordinated conservation efforts may offer unrealized and amplified benefits for biodiversity, human well-being, climate resilience and ocean health, and provides a microcosm for the untapped potential of ecosystem restoration on a larger scale. This new era of conservation focuses on the interconnectedness of all ecosystems, rather than pursuing individual pieces through siloed efforts.
Phys.org

'Harmless' Listeria species developing pathogenic resistance

In the food processing industry, the deadly bacteria Listeria monocytogenes is monitored closely. Not only can the bacteria make people extremely ill, it is known to be developing resistance to food safety measures around the world. However, two "harmless" species of Listeria are also developing a surprising number of characteristics...
Phys.org

New quantum dots study uncovers implications for biological imaging

A new study involving researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago achieved a milestone in the synthesis of multifunctional photonic nanomaterials. In a paper published in the journal Nano Letters, they report the synthesis of semiconductor "giant" core-shell quantum dots with record-breaking emissive lifetimes. In addition, the lifetimes can be tuned by making a simple alteration to the material's internal structure.
Phys.org

Scientists decrypt the 'mechanical code' of DNA

A new study has deciphered the mechanical code of DNA to reveal previously unknown ways in which nature encodes biological information in DNA sequence. Led by Durham University, UK, an international team of researchers used a next-generation DNA-sequencing based technology called loop-seq, which they had developed, to show that the local sequence of bases along a region of DNA determines the local bendability of DNA.
Phys.org

New instrument measures supercurrent flow; data has applications in quantum computing

Jigang Wang offered a quick walk-around of a new sort of microscope that can help researchers understand—and ultimately develop—the inner workings of quantum computing. Wang, an Iowa State University professor of physics and astronomy who's also affiliated with the U.S. Department of Energy's Ames National Laboratory, described how the instrument works in extreme scales of space, time and energy—billionths of a meter, quadrillionths of a second and trillions of electromagnetic waves per second.
Phys.org

Scientists call for better controls of Australia's groundwater

After Australia's floods subside, a study led by Flinders University has called for action on 18 challenges facing more sustainable use of vital groundwater, a natural resource valued at more than $34 billion to the economy. Already, over-extraction and unregulated pumping in Australia is contributing to water table declines with...
Phys.org

Coronavirus drug target that could halt virus replication identified

Structural details of an attractive drug target in coronaviruses that could be used against SARS-CoV-2 and in future pandemics have been published by international teams co-led by UCL researchers. Two new studies published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences and eLife reveal pockets in an important piece of the...
Phys.org

A journey across generations: Inheritance of the plant microbiome via seed

What defines us and other living organisms more strongly, genes or the environment? Only recently, researchers were able to prove experimentally that even microorganisms can be inherited from one plant generation to the next via the seed. In an article just published open access in the journal Trends in Microbiology,...
Phys.org

Understanding the cryptic role fungi play in ecosystems

When you say "fungi," most people think of mushrooms, showy fruiting bodies, but most fungi do not produce mushrooms. It is estimated that there are approximately 3 to 13 million fungal species on Earth, many of which are microscopic in size. They live in a range of environments such as...
Phys.org

Researchers discover a master regulator of plant immunity

The demonstration that a regulatory protein linked to stress responses in plants also serves as a master switch for anti-pathogen immunity could help breeders develop more pest-resistant and climate-resilient crops. The KAUST-led discovery suggests that, rather than focusing on individual immune signals involved in plant defenses, agricultural scientists looking to...
Phys.org

Making science more accessible to people with disabilities

The pandemic prompted workplace changes that proved beneficial to people with disabilities in science, technology, engineering, math and medicine (STEMM), but there's fear that these accommodations will be rolled back. With International Day of Persons with Disabilities taking place on Dec. 3, a research team including faculty at Binghamton University, State University of New York is calling for ways to make work in STEMM more accessible.
Phys.org

Image: Hubble spies emission nebula-star cluster duo

Against a backdrop littered with tiny pinpricks of light glint a few, brighter stars. This whole collection is NGC 1858, an open star cluster in the northwest region of the Large Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy of our Milky Way that boasts an abundance of star-forming regions. NGC 1858 is estimated to be around 10 million years old.
Phys.org

Glassy discovery offers computational windfall to researchers across disciplines

John Crocker had expected to see a flat line—a familiar horizontal track with some slight peaks and valleys—but the plot of energy in front of him dove sharply downward. "It's a once-in-a-lifetime finding," says Crocker. "It was as if the simulation had unexpectedly fallen into a deep canyon...
Phys.org

Study sheds light on phylogenomics and tree of life of flowering plants

Flowering plants (angiosperms) are the largest, most diversified, and most successful major lineage of green plants, with ~330,000 known species. In the past decade, the accelerated development of high-throughput sequencing technology has provided a great impetus for phylogenetic studies of angiosperms, and a large number of phylogenetic studies adopting hundreds to thousands of genes across a wealth of clades have emerged and ushered plant phylogenetics and evolution into a new era—the era of phylogenomics.
Phys.org

Machine learning approach to reconstructing high-resolution ocean subsurface salinity dataset

As a key parameter of sea water, salinity plays a vital role in regulating ocean density, stratification, and circulation. It also indicates the coupling between ocean, atmosphere, and land through water cycle. Gridded ocean datasets with complete global ocean coverage are significant to marine and climate research. Currently, due to...
Phys.org

A new, unique covalent organic framework for use in drug delivery and clean energy

In our quest for clean energy and sustainable health solutions, advanced materials with unique, customizable properties play a crucial role. Among them, a new generation of porous solids known as three dimensional (3D) covalent organic frameworks (COFs) have generated considerable interest owing to potential applications in catalysis, separation, semiconduction, proton conduction, and biomedicine.
Phys.org

Feline genetics help pinpoint first-ever domestication of cats

Nearly 10,000 years ago, humans settling in the Fertile Crescent, the areas of the Middle East surrounding the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, made the first switch from hunter-gatherers to farmers. They developed close bonds with the rodent-eating cats that conveniently served as ancient pest-control in society's first civilizations. A new...

Comments / 0

Community Policy