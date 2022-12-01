Jonathan “Hovain” Hylton didn’t have to speak loudly to be heard. The prominent and beloved artist manager and music industry executive, who passed away last Friday, was known for a steadiness that got his message across. Drew “Dru Ha” Friedman, co-founder of Brooklyn’s Duck Down Records, recalled to Complex that “Hovain was very even-keeled and level-headed, and practical. He didn’t have to dominate a call. He wasn’t a loud person. He didn’t have to oversell his message,” Friedman tells Complex. “He was extremely effective, but he did it from a place of calmness. In some ways, he was soft-spoken. But when he did speak or make his point, it was always well-respected and valued.”

