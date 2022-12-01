Read full article on original website
Complex
From Fatherhood to a New Album, ASAP Rocky Is Loving Every Moment
ASAP Rocky is a man of mystery these days. Every so often, paparazzi catch the 34-year-old rapper walking around New York City or on vacation with his girlfriend Rihanna, but aside from a few candid photos or random interviews here and there, no one really knows what he’s been up to. Luckily, that’s changing now.
Complex
Remembering Hovain Hylton, Hip-Hop’s Selfless Leader
Jonathan “Hovain” Hylton didn’t have to speak loudly to be heard. The prominent and beloved artist manager and music industry executive, who passed away last Friday, was known for a steadiness that got his message across. Drew “Dru Ha” Friedman, co-founder of Brooklyn’s Duck Down Records, recalled to Complex that “Hovain was very even-keeled and level-headed, and practical. He didn’t have to dominate a call. He wasn’t a loud person. He didn’t have to oversell his message,” Friedman tells Complex. “He was extremely effective, but he did it from a place of calmness. In some ways, he was soft-spoken. But when he did speak or make his point, it was always well-respected and valued.”
Complex
‘Emancipation’ Producer Apologizes for Bringing ‘Whipped Peter’ Photo to Film’s Premiere
Emancipation producer Joey McFarland issued an apology on Sunday for bringing the original photograph of “Whipped Peter” to the film’s premiere in Los Angeles last week. “I wholeheartedly apologize to everyone I have offended by bringing a photograph of Peter to the ‘Emancipation’ premiere,” McFarland wrote via Instagram. “My intent was to honor this remarkable man and to remind the general public that his image not only brought about change in 1863 but still resonates and promotes change today.”
Complex
50 Cent Delivers Encore Performance at Art Basel Bash After Running into the Kardashians
The 2022 edition of Art Basel’s Miami Beach fair was celebrated on Friday with a party at Wayne and Cynthia Boich’s private mansion. The star-studded affair featured a guest list that included A-listers such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Serena Williams. As reported by HotNewHipHop,...
