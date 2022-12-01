ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

From Fatherhood to a New Album, ASAP Rocky Is Loving Every Moment

ASAP Rocky is a man of mystery these days. Every so often, paparazzi catch the 34-year-old rapper walking around New York City or on vacation with his girlfriend Rihanna, but aside from a few candid photos or random interviews here and there, no one really knows what he’s been up to. Luckily, that’s changing now.
Remembering Hovain Hylton, Hip-Hop’s Selfless Leader

Jonathan “Hovain” Hylton didn’t have to speak loudly to be heard. The prominent and beloved artist manager and music industry executive, who passed away last Friday, was known for a steadiness that got his message across. Drew “Dru Ha” Friedman, co-founder of Brooklyn’s Duck Down Records, recalled to Complex that “Hovain was very even-keeled and level-headed, and practical. He didn’t have to dominate a call. He wasn’t a loud person. He didn’t have to oversell his message,” Friedman tells Complex. “He was extremely effective, but he did it from a place of calmness. In some ways, he was soft-spoken. But when he did speak or make his point, it was always well-respected and valued.”
‘Emancipation’ Producer Apologizes for Bringing ‘Whipped Peter’ Photo to Film’s Premiere

Emancipation producer Joey McFarland issued an apology on Sunday for bringing the original photograph of “Whipped Peter” to the film’s premiere in Los Angeles last week. “I wholeheartedly apologize to everyone I have offended by bringing a photograph of Peter to the ‘Emancipation’ premiere,” McFarland wrote via Instagram. “My intent was to honor this remarkable man and to remind the general public that his image not only brought about change in 1863 but still resonates and promotes change today.”

