When the gyms turn quiet, how do Section III cheerleaders get crowds pumped up again?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- There are nights when everything falls into place for high school cheerleaders. The home team is winning. The gym is warm. The crowd is large and fired up. School spirit rolls like an avalanche.
Axe: Pinstripe Bowl pride or pass? Can Notre Dame win spark SU basketball’s season? (quick takes)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Some quick takes on Syracuse football’s third bid to the Pinstripe Bowl, that game’s unique athletic director angle and SU’s basketball’s big (?) win over Notre Dame as soon as we applaud former Syracuse Chief Fred McGriff for making it to Cooperstown.
High school roundup: Bishop Ludden girls basketball opens season with win
Amarah Streiff scored 20 of her game-high 32 points in the first half to lead the Bishop Ludden girls basketball team to a 73-52 victory over Westhill in an Onondaga High School league contest Monday.
Section III bowling coaches poll: Which athletes have biggest shoes to fill this season?
Cicero, N.Y. — One of the most important jobs of a high school coach is identifying which of their athletes can step in and fill the shoes of players no longer with the team. Section III has a fresh crop of young bowlers ready to take their games to the next level.
We pick, you vote: Who is the Section III girls tennis MVP? (poll)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The 2022 All-CNY girls tennis team has been announced and the finalists for MVP have been named. Readers have the chance to vote on which player they believe had the best season. Readers can vote for the athlete(s) they believe performed the best as many times as they’d like between now and 9 a.m. Wednesday. This vote is purely for fun and is a way for fans to voice their opinion on who they believe played the best this season.
Breanna Stewart comes home for basketball clinic, has advice for kids (86 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Breanna Stewart was back in town Sunday, hosting a basketball clinic for 300 boys and girls at North Syracuse Junior High. Stewart, a Cicero-North Syracuse graduate who grew up to become one of the best basketball players in the world, spent more than five hours instructing, challenging and speaking with kids from grades 4-12.
Syracuse football headed to Pinstripe Bowl; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 5)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 47; Low: 37. Mostly sunny; see the 5-day forecast. STEWIE COMES BACK FOR BASKETBALL CAMP: Breanna Stewart was back in town Sunday, hosting a basketball clinic for 300 boys and girls at North Syracuse Junior High. Stewart, a Cicero-North Syracuse graduate who grew up to become one of the best basketball players in the world, spent more than five hours instructing, challenging and speaking with kids from grades 4-12. Read about the event and see more than 80 photos. (Lia Garnes photo)
ACC Basketball Power Rankings: Virginia tightens its grip on the top spot
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The idea that a weekend of conference games would provide clarity for the ACC Power Rankings turned out to be a pipe dream. Syracuse and Pittsburgh won road games against teams that had previously been ranked higher. Clemson demolished Wake Forest, which had been ranked two spots higher than the Tigers a week ago.
Luck of the Orange: Syracuse basketball defeats Notre Dame 62-61 (Brent Axe recap)
South Bend must have been out of four-leaf clovers on Saturday as the Syracuse University men’s basketball team squeaked out a 62-61 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Syracuse women’s basketball erases double-digit halftime deficit in 60-58 win at Yale
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse women’s basketball team wrapped up its two-game road trip with a 60-58 comeback win against Yale in the John J. Lee Amphitheatre on Sunday afternoon. The Orange erased a 12-point halftime deficit behind double-digit scoring figures from senior guard Dyaisha Fair and graduate...
Cicero-North Syracuse wrestling captures Bill Andersen Memorial Tournament trophy (66 photos)
The Cicero-North Syracuse wrestling squad captured the title at the Bill Andersen Memorial Tournament Saturday in its home gymnasium — and made some history in the process. “Our wrestlers overachieved and performed really well today,” C-NS coach Dave Wise said.
As transfer portal booms with ACC QBs, Garrett Shrader says he’ll stay at SU: ‘I’ll finish my college career here’
Syracuse, N.Y. — At least five ACC quarterbacks have entered the NCAA transfer portal since it officially opened Monday morning. Syracuse football’s Garrett Shrader isn’t one of them. He doesn’t plan to be.
Syracuse basketball vs. Oakland tickets: Cheapest seats for Tuesday night at the Dome
Syracuse University basketball hosts the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday, December 5 (12/5/2022) at 6 p.m. ET. Syracuse picked up a crucial win in its first Atlantic Coast Conference game of the season against Notre Dame, and fans will be eager to cheer on the Orange as they return to the Dome on Tuesday.
Section III indoor track media day recap: Polls, photos, videos
Cicero, N.Y. — Section III track and field athletes and coaches recently participated in syracuse.com’s media day at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Our reporters and photographers spoke with and took pictures of athletes and coaches, and produced videos, photo galleries and polls.
LaNorris Sellers is ‘pretty positive’ he’ll sign with Syracuse, even with South Carolina in pursuit
Syracuse, N.Y. — LaNorris Sellers checked the final item off his high school football bucket list Saturday night: Win South Florence High School its first state championship. He now has mere weeks until the next chapter of his football career kicks into gear on early signing day.
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance at Notre Dame
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 62-61 victory at Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the...
Syracuse basketball box score at Notre Dame
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 62-61 victory at Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_ND_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Jesse...
Watch: RFA sophomore nails buzzer beater to complete comeback vs. Corcoran in season opener (video)
The Rome Free Academy boys basketball team trailed Corcoran by as many as 19 points with about four-and-a-half minutes left in the fourth quarter of its season opener.
Beer, BBQ and snow: ACC Network to air ‘3 Day Weekend’ show highlighting Syracuse
A travel show that offers viewers a look at the towns that are home to Atlantic Coast Conference sports teams is about to debut its feature on Syracuse. It will mention basketball, of course, but also showcase a heavy dose of beer, barbecue and snow. The ACC Network’s “3 Day...
Jesse Edwards, the return of Joe Girard steer Syracuse over Notre Dame (Donna Ditota’s quick hits)
South Bend, Indiana — Syracuse came here reeling a bit from three-straight losses. Notre Dame was 6-0 in Purcell Pavilion this season and 14-1 in its last two seasons on its home court.
