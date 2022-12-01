ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We pick, you vote: Who is the Section III girls tennis MVP? (poll)

Syracuse, N.Y. — The 2022 All-CNY girls tennis team has been announced and the finalists for MVP have been named. Readers have the chance to vote on which player they believe had the best season. Readers can vote for the athlete(s) they believe performed the best as many times as they’d like between now and 9 a.m. Wednesday. This vote is purely for fun and is a way for fans to voice their opinion on who they believe played the best this season.
Syracuse football headed to Pinstripe Bowl; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 5)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 47; Low: 37. Mostly sunny; see the 5-day forecast. STEWIE COMES BACK FOR BASKETBALL CAMP: Breanna Stewart was back in town Sunday, hosting a basketball clinic for 300 boys and girls at North Syracuse Junior High. Stewart, a Cicero-North Syracuse graduate who grew up to become one of the best basketball players in the world, spent more than five hours instructing, challenging and speaking with kids from grades 4-12. Read about the event and see more than 80 photos. (Lia Garnes photo)
ACC Basketball Power Rankings: Virginia tightens its grip on the top spot

Syracuse, N.Y. ― The idea that a weekend of conference games would provide clarity for the ACC Power Rankings turned out to be a pipe dream. Syracuse and Pittsburgh won road games against teams that had previously been ranked higher. Clemson demolished Wake Forest, which had been ranked two spots higher than the Tigers a week ago.
Section III indoor track media day recap: Polls, photos, videos

Cicero, N.Y. — Section III track and field athletes and coaches recently participated in syracuse.com’s media day at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Our reporters and photographers spoke with and took pictures of athletes and coaches, and produced videos, photo galleries and polls.
Syracuse basketball box score at Notre Dame

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 62-61 victory at Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_ND_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Jesse...
