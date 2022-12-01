ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cw39.com

Young man found shot dead outside southeast Houston club, police say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — An investigation is underway after a young man is found dead in a parking lot behind a night club in southeast Houston early Saturday morning. Just after 4:15 a.m. on Saturday morning, Houston police found a young man around 19 years old shot in the chest behind the ‘La Playita’ club at 11555 Fuqua Street. He was declared dead at the scene.
texasbreaking.com

Houston teacher tortures animals; gets arrested, officials say

Graham William Reid, a teacher in Fort Bend County, is now known for torturing animals in two counties in the Houston area. On November 29, Reid got arrested and became free on bail for his Fort Bend County case, while In the Harris County case, a $50,000 bond was set.
cw39.com

Man charged with shooting ex-girlfriend through apartment window denied bond

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man charged with capital murder was denied bond for killing his ex-girlfriend in southeast Houston. Prosecutors say Richard Hemphill is a “community threat,” according to court documents. Houston police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex at 7402 Calhoun Road around 4...
cw39.com

Top 10 FBI convicted murder fugitive captured in Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) Patrick Paul Carrier, 47, of Houston, was arrested by Texas DPS Special Agents and Troopers on November 21. In 1993, Carrier was convicted of murder and received a 45-year sentence. In 2013, he was convicted of possession of cocaine and subsequently sentenced to six months of confinement. He was last released on parole in October 2020.
fox44news.com

One killed in Grimes County motorcycle crash

Grimes County, Tx (FOX44) – The Department of Public Safety reports a 64-year-old Dickenson, Texas man was killed in a single motorcycle crash in Grimes County on Sunday. A DPS spokesman said the crash was reported about 11:28 a.m. on FM-3030, about three miles west of Anderson. The operator and victim was identified as Harold Lawrence Weaver, of Dickinson.
cw39.com

Child found safe after murder-suicide outside hospital, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A child was found safe after a murder-suicide outside a hospital in Katy on Sunday afternoon. Around 2 p.m., Houston police received multiple calls to Texas Children’s Hospital West Campus, located at the 18200 block of the Katy Freeway. Police said a man and woman...
KHOU

Man shot multiple times, killed at motel off FM 1960, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is dead after being shot multiple times in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shooting happened at a motel off FM 1960 and the Northwest Freeway just after 11 a.m. Sunday. Gonzalez tweeted that the man was found with multiple...
mocomotive.com

FAMILY FOLLOWED HOME FROM GALLERIA AND IS BROKEN INTO

A Spring family was followed back to Montgomery from the Galleria by juggers. As they dropped a family member off and went inside the thieves broke into the vehicle and stole thousands of dollars in Christmas gifts just purchased. It was re…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/family-followed-home-from-galleria-and-is-broken-into/
fox26houston.com

Man found dead in northwest Harris County after suffering several gunshot wounds

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together a deadly shooting in northwest Harris County Sunday afternoon. Details are scarce as it's an active scene, however, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies were called to a motel in the 13200 block of FM 1960. That's where responding officers found an unidentified man, possibly...
fox26houston.com

Married Harris County couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led to an apparent murder-suicide in northwest Harris County. It happened around 7 p.m. when deputy constables with Harris Co. Pct. 4 were called to an apartment complex in the 21700 block of Inverness Forest Blvd. near Hardy Toll Rd. and FM 1960 Rd. E.

