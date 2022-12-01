Read full article on original website
Man arrested, accused of robbing 3 different banks in Houston area within 2 weeks, police say
Houston police said the man committed all three robberies within a two-week time frame.
Couple's murder-suicide is 2nd in Houston area in less than 24 hours
Authorities say the 24-year-old woman's family saw her unresponsive and bleeding inside an apartment after not hearing from her or her husband.
Suspect in murder of Takeoff due in court after fingerprints on bottle at scene led to his arrest
Patrick Xavier Clark was captured on video shooting in Takeoff's direction, with a gun in one hand and a wine bottle in the other. That wine bottle had fingerprints which police say helped ID Clark.
Young man found shot dead outside southeast Houston club, police say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — An investigation is underway after a young man is found dead in a parking lot behind a night club in southeast Houston early Saturday morning. Just after 4:15 a.m. on Saturday morning, Houston police found a young man around 19 years old shot in the chest behind the ‘La Playita’ club at 11555 Fuqua Street. He was declared dead at the scene.
Houston teacher tortures animals; gets arrested, officials say
Graham William Reid, a teacher in Fort Bend County, is now known for torturing animals in two counties in the Houston area. On November 29, Reid got arrested and became free on bail for his Fort Bend County case, while In the Harris County case, a $50,000 bond was set.
Man charged with shooting ex-girlfriend through apartment window denied bond
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man charged with capital murder was denied bond for killing his ex-girlfriend in southeast Houston. Prosecutors say Richard Hemphill is a “community threat,” according to court documents. Houston police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex at 7402 Calhoun Road around 4...
Woman shot in neck after cashing check in SW Houston, HPD says
Another woman is accused of opening fire and taking the victim's car, which led officers on a short chase Monday afternoon.
Defense attorneys for suspect in TakeOff shooting death claim he was not trying to flee the country
HOUSTON — The man charged with murder in the shooting death of Migos rapper TakeOff faced a judge Monday morning. More than a month after TakeOff was shot and killed, Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, appeared before the judge, who set his bond at $2 million in the high-profile murder case.
Top 10 FBI convicted murder fugitive captured in Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) Patrick Paul Carrier, 47, of Houston, was arrested by Texas DPS Special Agents and Troopers on November 21. In 1993, Carrier was convicted of murder and received a 45-year sentence. In 2013, he was convicted of possession of cocaine and subsequently sentenced to six months of confinement. He was last released on parole in October 2020.
One killed in Grimes County motorcycle crash
Grimes County, Tx (FOX44) – The Department of Public Safety reports a 64-year-old Dickenson, Texas man was killed in a single motorcycle crash in Grimes County on Sunday. A DPS spokesman said the crash was reported about 11:28 a.m. on FM-3030, about three miles west of Anderson. The operator and victim was identified as Harold Lawrence Weaver, of Dickinson.
Child found safe after murder-suicide outside hospital, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A child was found safe after a murder-suicide outside a hospital in Katy on Sunday afternoon. Around 2 p.m., Houston police received multiple calls to Texas Children’s Hospital West Campus, located at the 18200 block of the Katy Freeway. Police said a man and woman...
18-wheeler crash with vehicle cleared on North Freeway and FM 1960
An 18-wheeler crash on the North Freeway has been cleared after causing major delays Monday afternoon.
Man charged with murder in shooting death of 82-year-old at SE Houston senior living facility
HPD said the 20-year-old was arrested on Dec. 1 on unrelated charges, and subsequently charged with capital murder after an interview with investigators.
8-year-old witnesses mother's death in murder-suicide outside Texas Children's Hospital, HPD says
Houston police said a man and a woman went to the hospital to seek medical attention for the child, but when they arrived, the man shot the woman inside the car before shooting himself.
Man shot multiple times, killed at motel off FM 1960, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is dead after being shot multiple times in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shooting happened at a motel off FM 1960 and the Northwest Freeway just after 11 a.m. Sunday. Gonzalez tweeted that the man was found with multiple...
At least three people were shot in shootings on the east side of Houston within the span of one hour Friday evening
First responders were busy on the east side of Houston after at least three people were shot within the span of one hour. 1st shooting - Woman shot during a drive-by shooting in northeast Houston.
FAMILY FOLLOWED HOME FROM GALLERIA AND IS BROKEN INTO
A Spring family was followed back to Montgomery from the Galleria by juggers. As they dropped a family member off and went inside the thieves broke into the vehicle and stole thousands of dollars in Christmas gifts just purchased. It was re…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/family-followed-home-from-galleria-and-is-broken-into/
Man found dead in northwest Harris County after suffering several gunshot wounds
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together a deadly shooting in northwest Harris County Sunday afternoon. Details are scarce as it's an active scene, however, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies were called to a motel in the 13200 block of FM 1960. That's where responding officers found an unidentified man, possibly...
2 motorcyclists struck by hit-and-run driver on Highway 36 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
NEEDVILLE, Texas – A man was taken into custody after two motorcycles were struck during a hit-and-run incident Sunday on Highway 36, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the scene around 4:30 p.m. after receiving a call about several motorcycles hit in an...
Married Harris County couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led to an apparent murder-suicide in northwest Harris County. It happened around 7 p.m. when deputy constables with Harris Co. Pct. 4 were called to an apartment complex in the 21700 block of Inverness Forest Blvd. near Hardy Toll Rd. and FM 1960 Rd. E.
