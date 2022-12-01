ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cw39.com

Houston had America’s first commercial monorail. So what happened to it?

(NEXSTAR) — It may be a surprise to Texans today, but the state was once on the cutting edge of public transit innovation. Not so long ago, people were flocking to Houston to see the technology they believed could be the future of transportation. America’s first commercial monorail system...
fox26houston.com

Houston ranked 4th most sinful city, according to study

HOUSTON - Surprising news out of a recent study showed Houston to be one of the most sinful cities in the U.S. And while it's certainly not our place to judge, but rather, to inform, the study from WalletHub looked at several factors of 'sinful behaviors,' including anger and hatred, jealousy, vices, greed, and lust.
papercitymag.com

Houston’s Most Surprising Restaurant Earns Major National Love — Tatemó and Texas’ Best New Restaurants in America Power

Austin's Canje is rated the fourth Best New Restaurant in America by Esquire. (@canjeatx) One of Houston’s most unusual and daring restaurants is enjoying something of a national moment with Esquire magazine declaring Tatemó one of The Best New Restaurants in America in its latest issue. Tatemó is one of only three Texas restaurants to make the expanded 40 strong rankings.
realtynewsreport.com

Converting Office to Residential – a Towering Trend

HOUSTON – (By Cynthia Lescalleet for Realty News Report) – Too many vacant office buildings. Not enough housing. Converting some of the former into more of the latter is an intriguing topic for property redevelopment. But it’s not a slam dunk solution. Since 2016, about 35 such...
luxury-houses.net

An Incredible Custom Designed Estate in Houston With Exceptional Amenities For Resort Like Experience Seeks For $7.99 Million

40 Stillforest Street Home in Houston, Texas for Sale. 40 Stillforest Street, Houston, Texas is one of the best masterpieces of acclaimed architect Robert Dame, offering resort like lifestyle for the owner with top of the line interior and exceptional amenities such as pool, theater, tennis court, outdoor kitchen with fireplace. This Home in Houston offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 12,617 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 40 Stillforest Street, please get in touch with Sabiha Rehmatulla (Phone: 713 628 6853) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
Ash Jurberg

Whataburger is giving away $2 million. Here is how to apply for a grant

Popular San Antonio based burger company Whataburger has announced it is giving away $2 million as part of its commitment to serving local communities. They are giving away over "$2 million in scholarships to eligible students across its 14-state footprint for the 2023-2024 academic year through the company's two scholarship programs—the Whataburger Feeding Student Success Scholarship and the Whataburger Family Foundation Scholarship."
cw39.com

Report names best rooftop bars in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — A dive bar or a club can both be a good time for a night out, but sometimes you’re looking for a change of scenery. If it’s a view you’re after, a rooftop bar is the spot to be. With New Year’s celebrations looming, do you know where to go?
Stephen L Dalton

Who is this $45 billion college dropout?

Michael Dell became a doctor, although his love was for computers. His parents wanted Michael to be involved in the medical field, but he always found his passion in computer science. Mr. Dell soon earned a profit that was worth $15.4 billion.
cw39.com

Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council celebrate 100th anniversary

HOUSTON (KIAH) The Girl Scouts council for the Houston-area and a large part of southeast Texas celebrated its one-hundredth birthday on Saturday. Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council was formed in 1922, and to mark one hundred years of enriching the lives of girls in a 26-county area, they held a century celebration at Camp Agnes Arnold in Conroe.
San Angelo LIVE!

TPWD: Chronic Wasting Disease Spreads to Another Texas County

AUSTIN –Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) was detected on a high fence release site in Kaufman County. This is the first positive detection of CWD in the county. The white-tailed buck, harvested at a high-fence release site located in a CWD Surveillance Zone, was delivered to a Hunt County CWD check station in compliance with surveillance zone requirements. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) and Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) received notice of the CWD-positive test result from the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory (TVMDL) on Nov. 14.
theforgottensouth.com

A Texas Town Disappears

Cheapside Ghost Town | Gonzales Co. (formerly Dewitt Co.), Texas | P.O. founded c. 1882. Once a thriving community and commercial center for cotton, only a church and the crumbling remnants of the former settlement remain here in this ghost town in south-central Texas. The first European credited with settling here is George Lord, who immigrated to Canada from England in the 1830s when he was 18. He worked for several months on Mississippi steamers and on December 27, 1836, he joined a company of 75 volunteers under Captain Lyons for service in Texas.
CultureMap Fort Worth

New Camp Margaritaville beach club-RV resort makes waves near Galveston coast

Beach lovers, campers, and Texans getting away from it all now have a chill new option to waste away. Camp Margaritaville RV Resort Crystal Beach is officially open, following an ongoing renovation and ribbon-cutting ceremony.Formerly known as Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort, the 150-acre beachfront location on the Bolivar Peninsula boasts a resort-style camping experience with unique amenities that make the RV resort a memorable vacation spot. RV drivers/users can rest easy knowing that electric, water and sewer hookups, complimentary Wi-Fi, dog parks, a gym, and facilities for showering and doing laundry await at the site. Fun includes a...

