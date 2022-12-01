ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Atwell expands into Mid-Atlantic with acquisition of Ben Dyer Associates, Inc.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SOUTHFIELD, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022--

In its second transaction this quarter, Atwell has acquired Ben Dyer Associates, Inc., a 60-person engineering firm based in Maryland. Ben Dyer Associates specializes in civil engineering, land planning, and surveying services for land development and redevelopment projects throughout Maryland and the District of Columbia. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005760/en/

This acquisition expands Atwell’s reach into the US Mid-Atlantic region and will strengthen Atwell’s ability to support a variety of land development projects, including single and multi-family residential, commercial, and industrial. Ben Dyer is also experienced in the power and energy market, enhancing Atwell’s ability to support solar projects on the east coast.

“Atwell and Ben Dyer share a similar business strategy – we guide and advise our clients through every stage of a project from concept to completion,” said Brian Wenzel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atwell. “This acquisition supports an expansion into a new region for Atwell and is another meaningful advancement of our long-term strategic growth.”

“Alignment of culture and values is incredibly important for us,” said Steve Mauersberg, President of Ben Dyer Associates. “Ben Dyer and Atwell share a joint vision of improving our communities, helping our clients achieve success, and providing opportunities for our employees.”

The company founder, Ben Dyer, entered private practice as a registered professional engineer and land surveyor in 1935. In 1952, the company was incorporated as Ben Dyer Associates, Inc. Mauersberg began his career with Ben Dyer Associates in 1986. Every president’s career has spanned more than three decades with the company.

“We’re excited to welcome the members of Ben Dyer to the team,” said Bill Anderson, Vice President of Land Development in the US East at Atwell. “We believe that Ben Dyer is the right firm for expanding our geographic footprint while continuing to provide expert service to our land development clients.”

Atwell continues to expand its geographic footprint, service offerings, and capabilities through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Last month, Atwell financed the acquisition of Cross Surveying, a 28-person land surveying firm based in Florida.

Atwell, LLC is a national consulting, engineering, and construction services firm with technical professionals located across the country totaling more than 1,400 team members. Creating innovative solutions for clients in industries such as real estate and land development, power and energy, and oil and gas, Atwell provides comprehensive turnkey services including land and right-of-way support, planning, landscape architecture, engineering, land surveying, environmental compliance and permitting, and project and program management.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005760/en/

Timothy Augustine, Vice President & Partner:ATWELL, LLC 248.447.2005taugustine@atwell-group.com

KEYWORD: MICHIGAN MARYLAND UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENGINEERING ARCHITECTURE MANUFACTURING CONSULTING OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY ALTERNATIVE ENERGY RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE ENERGY COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY BUILDING SYSTEMS URBAN PLANNING LANDSCAPE

SOURCE: Atwell, LLC

PUB: 12/01/2022 10:30 AM/DISC: 12/01/2022 10:30 AM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

PT Holdings Rebrands as Parts Town Unlimited, Announces Leadership and Organizational Changes

ADDISON, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- PT Holdings, the parent company of Parts Town, a global leader in high-tech distribution of foodservice equipment parts, residential appliance parts, HVAC parts, and related products, today unveiled its new brand, Parts Town Unlimited. In addition, the company has announced a number of organizational changes to further accelerate growth and innovation. Parts Town Unlimited includes 45 unique brands across multiple divisions with nearly $2 billion in annual revenue and over 4,500 team members worldwide. The group is primarily focused on high-tech distribution of mission-critical replacement parts and related products. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005037/en/ The reorganization will support Parts Town Unlimited’s growth strategy, which includes a rapidly expanding product offering and global reach. The company will continue to emphasize digital leadership, operational excellence, and long-term high integrity partnerships, supported by its relentless focus on core values, people, and culture.
The Associated Press

Canadian Tech Company, ZeroKey, Partners with NEXTY Electronics, a Toyota Tsusho Group Company

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- ZeroKey Inc., a growth-stage technology company that develops the world’s most accurate large-scale 3D real-time location system (RTLS), partnered with NEXTY Electronics Corporation, Toyota Tsusho Group’s electronics trading company, in December 2022. ZeroKey services global markets with an emphasis on digitization and operational visibility of industrial manufacturing, warehousing, automotive, and supply chain operations. Partnering with NEXTY, an accomplished electronics distribution company with global sales channels across key market segments strengthens ZeroKey’s support and expansion of its customer base in Eastern Asia. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005824/en/ ZeroKey Inc. Partnership Agreement Signing Ceremony, Left: ZeroKey CEO & Co-Founder, Matthew Lowe, Right: NEXTY President, Yasuhiro Kakihara (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
587K+
Post
627M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy