Atwell expands into Mid-Atlantic with acquisition of Ben Dyer Associates, Inc.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022--

In its second transaction this quarter, Atwell has acquired Ben Dyer Associates, Inc., a 60-person engineering firm based in Maryland. Ben Dyer Associates specializes in civil engineering, land planning, and surveying services for land development and redevelopment projects throughout Maryland and the District of Columbia. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005760/en/

This acquisition expands Atwell’s reach into the US Mid-Atlantic region and will strengthen Atwell’s ability to support a variety of land development projects, including single and multi-family residential, commercial, and industrial. Ben Dyer is also experienced in the power and energy market, enhancing Atwell’s ability to support solar projects on the east coast.

“Atwell and Ben Dyer share a similar business strategy – we guide and advise our clients through every stage of a project from concept to completion,” said Brian Wenzel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atwell. “This acquisition supports an expansion into a new region for Atwell and is another meaningful advancement of our long-term strategic growth.”

“Alignment of culture and values is incredibly important for us,” said Steve Mauersberg, President of Ben Dyer Associates. “Ben Dyer and Atwell share a joint vision of improving our communities, helping our clients achieve success, and providing opportunities for our employees.”

The company founder, Ben Dyer, entered private practice as a registered professional engineer and land surveyor in 1935. In 1952, the company was incorporated as Ben Dyer Associates, Inc. Mauersberg began his career with Ben Dyer Associates in 1986. Every president’s career has spanned more than three decades with the company.

“We’re excited to welcome the members of Ben Dyer to the team,” said Bill Anderson, Vice President of Land Development in the US East at Atwell. “We believe that Ben Dyer is the right firm for expanding our geographic footprint while continuing to provide expert service to our land development clients.”

Atwell continues to expand its geographic footprint, service offerings, and capabilities through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Last month, Atwell financed the acquisition of Cross Surveying, a 28-person land surveying firm based in Florida.

Atwell, LLC is a national consulting, engineering, and construction services firm with technical professionals located across the country totaling more than 1,400 team members. Creating innovative solutions for clients in industries such as real estate and land development, power and energy, and oil and gas, Atwell provides comprehensive turnkey services including land and right-of-way support, planning, landscape architecture, engineering, land surveying, environmental compliance and permitting, and project and program management.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005760/en/

Timothy Augustine, Vice President & Partner:ATWELL, LLC 248.447.2005taugustine@atwell-group.com

KEYWORD: MICHIGAN MARYLAND UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENGINEERING ARCHITECTURE MANUFACTURING CONSULTING OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY ALTERNATIVE ENERGY RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE ENERGY COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY BUILDING SYSTEMS URBAN PLANNING LANDSCAPE

SOURCE: Atwell, LLC

PUB: 12/01/2022 10:30 AM/DISC: 12/01/2022 10:30 AM